Of All the Threads Taking Kamala and Her 'TESTY' Fox News Interview APART, THIS One Is the Most DAMNING

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  8:40 AM on October 17, 2024
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

As Twitchy readers (and pretty much any person on the planet who isn't completely brainwashed by the Democrat propaganda agenda) know, Kamala Harris did NOT have the best interview with Fox News' Bret Baier.

In fact, you could say it was downright AWFUL.

A train wreck.

The dumpster fire to end all dumpster fires.

It. Was. BAD.

And in case you missed it (luck you), Twitchy favorite @VigilantFox put together the most spot-on thread about the interview with actual clips we've seen yet SO we thought we'd share it here as well.

Take a look:

Think it's safe to say this conversation was never ON the rails.

*HIC*

Trump was her answer for everything, even though the man has been out of office for fours years. It's as if Kamala doesn't understand she's literally been IN CHARGE with Biden since 2021.

But she didn't correct it or explain why she wants to use tax dollars for sex chnages 

Because she can't.

She's a puppet, she knows she's a puppet, and she knows we know she's a puppet.

That's all Democrats have.

Trump BAD.

Well, that and abortion.

Indeed.

It was clear Kamala had never done an actual interview where she was challenged in any way by the person asking her the questions.

How on Earth can Democrats believe this woman should be the leader of the free world? Let alone the first female president ... ever.

As Biden himself would say, 'C'mon, MAN!'

=======================================================================

