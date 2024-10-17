Of All the Threads Taking Kamala and Her 'TESTY' Fox News Interview APART, THIS One Is the Most DAMNING

As Twitchy readers (and pretty much any person on the planet who isn't completely brainwashed by the Democrat propaganda agenda) know, Kamala Harris did NOT have the best interview with Fox News' Bret Baier.
In fact, you could say it was downright AWFUL.
A train wreck.
The dumpster fire to end all dumpster fires.
It. Was. BAD.
And in case you missed it (luck you), Twitchy favorite @VigilantFox put together the most spot-on thread about the interview with actual clips we've seen yet SO we thought we'd share it here as well.
Kamala Harris Falls Apart in Train-Wreck Fox News Interview— The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) October 17, 2024
Kamala thought she was ready for Bret Baier—she was wrong. Two moments in particular were especially humiliating.
Here’s how it all went down.
🧵 THREAD pic.twitter.com/NssTE9FF5p
Take a look:
The conversation quickly went off the rails when Kamala Harris dodged Bret Baier's question on illegal immigration while simultaneously saying, “Let’s get to the point.”— The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) October 17, 2024
You never see anything like this happen with any other candidate, and it’s so unusual that you literally… pic.twitter.com/BQ3bWx3KBv
Think it's safe to say this conversation was never ON the rails.
The next question involved Kamala slurring her words, saying, "No future HURM would occur,” while blaming Trump for nursing student Laken Riley's death.— The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) October 17, 2024
This was right after Bret Baier informed Kamala to her face that the illegal immigrant who murdered Riley came on her watch… pic.twitter.com/d9HL67rFkc
*HIC*
Kamala then oddly flipped the script from “the border is secure” to the border has been insecure for a long time, and it started with Trump.— The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) October 17, 2024
Bret Baier then reminded her that there were “90-plus executive orders that were rescinded in the first days. Many of those were Trump… pic.twitter.com/DKboHJroo1
Recommended
Trump was her answer for everything, even though the man has been out of office for fours years. It's as if Kamala doesn't understand she's literally been IN CHARGE with Biden since 2021.
Kamala’s full-blown TDS overcame her further when Bret Baier played an ad that exposed her support for taxpayer-funded sex changes for prisoners.— The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) October 17, 2024
The vice president responded by complaining about how much money Trump spent on that ad. pic.twitter.com/yEvoFhdPTO
But she didn't correct it or explain why she wants to use tax dollars for sex chnages
In typical Kamala Harris fashion, the vice president said her plan for the economy would “strengthen” it, and Trump's plan would “blow up our deficits.”— The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) October 17, 2024
Kamala provided zero details on what her plan entails. pic.twitter.com/aU89wj8jvV
Because she can't.
Things went from bad to worse when Kamala still could not come up with a single thing that she would do differently than Joe Biden.— The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) October 17, 2024
Bret Baier asked, “So you're not Joe Biden, you're not Donald Trump, but nothing comes to mind that you would do differently?”
Instead of… pic.twitter.com/Wm3afRgR57
She's a puppet, she knows she's a puppet, and she knows we know she's a puppet.
The most painful moment of the night occurred when Kamala Harris crumbled for two minutes straight on a question about why Americans are unhappy with the direction the country is moving in.— The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) October 17, 2024
Kamala revealed that doesn't have one useful thing to say other than to belittle Donald… pic.twitter.com/2LnaR6EsMp
That's all Democrats have.
Trump BAD.
Well, that and abortion.
The conversation took an uncomfortable turn when Harris got angry talking about Donald Trump and the "enemy from within."— The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) October 17, 2024
What she conveniently left out at the end is the perfect example of hypocrisy.
“This is a democracy. And in a democracy, the President of the United States,… pic.twitter.com/eRhJSlusQ4
Indeed.
Arguably, the most embarrassing moment of the night happened when Kamala fell for the most obvious trap ever.— The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) October 17, 2024
Bret Baier seemingly empathized with Kamala's remarks about "unstable" Donald Trump and then used those same comments to ask her when she noticed Joe Biden's mental… pic.twitter.com/QMYKghSo5e
It was clear Kamala had never done an actual interview where she was challenged in any way by the person asking her the questions.
The conversation concluded with a fitting end when Bret Baier softly reminded Kamala that she didn't say a single thing about herself and chose to spend her time sh*tting on Donald instead.— The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) October 17, 2024
That's literally the theme of the entire interview. Kamala told viewers that if you want… pic.twitter.com/UGMLwXPR3F
How on Earth can Democrats believe this woman should be the leader of the free world? Let alone the first female president ... ever.
As Biden himself would say, 'C'mon, MAN!'
