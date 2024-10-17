Of All the Threads Taking Kamala and Her 'TESTY' Fox News Interview APART, THIS One Is the Most DAMNING

As Twitchy readers (and pretty much any person on the planet who isn't completely brainwashed by the Democrat propaganda agenda) know, Kamala Harris did NOT have the best interview with Fox News' Bret Baier.

Advertisement

In fact, you could say it was downright AWFUL.

A train wreck.

The dumpster fire to end all dumpster fires.

It. Was. BAD.

And in case you missed it (luck you), Twitchy favorite @VigilantFox put together the most spot-on thread about the interview with actual clips we've seen yet SO we thought we'd share it here as well.

Kamala Harris Falls Apart in Train-Wreck Fox News Interview



Kamala thought she was ready for Bret Baier—she was wrong. Two moments in particular were especially humiliating.



Here’s how it all went down.



🧵 THREAD pic.twitter.com/NssTE9FF5p — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) October 17, 2024

Take a look:

The conversation quickly went off the rails when Kamala Harris dodged Bret Baier's question on illegal immigration while simultaneously saying, “Let’s get to the point.”



You never see anything like this happen with any other candidate, and it’s so unusual that you literally… pic.twitter.com/BQ3bWx3KBv — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) October 17, 2024

Think it's safe to say this conversation was never ON the rails.

The next question involved Kamala slurring her words, saying, "No future HURM would occur,” while blaming Trump for nursing student Laken Riley's death.



This was right after Bret Baier informed Kamala to her face that the illegal immigrant who murdered Riley came on her watch… pic.twitter.com/d9HL67rFkc — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) October 17, 2024

*HIC*

Kamala then oddly flipped the script from “the border is secure” to the border has been insecure for a long time, and it started with Trump.



Bret Baier then reminded her that there were “90-plus executive orders that were rescinded in the first days. Many of those were Trump… pic.twitter.com/DKboHJroo1 — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) October 17, 2024

Trump was her answer for everything, even though the man has been out of office for fours years. It's as if Kamala doesn't understand she's literally been IN CHARGE with Biden since 2021.

Kamala’s full-blown TDS overcame her further when Bret Baier played an ad that exposed her support for taxpayer-funded sex changes for prisoners.



The vice president responded by complaining about how much money Trump spent on that ad. pic.twitter.com/yEvoFhdPTO — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) October 17, 2024

But she didn't correct it or explain why she wants to use tax dollars for sex chnages

In typical Kamala Harris fashion, the vice president said her plan for the economy would “strengthen” it, and Trump's plan would “blow up our deficits.”



Kamala provided zero details on what her plan entails. pic.twitter.com/aU89wj8jvV — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) October 17, 2024

Because she can't.

Things went from bad to worse when Kamala still could not come up with a single thing that she would do differently than Joe Biden.



Bret Baier asked, “So you're not Joe Biden, you're not Donald Trump, but nothing comes to mind that you would do differently?”



Instead of… pic.twitter.com/Wm3afRgR57 — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) October 17, 2024

She's a puppet, she knows she's a puppet, and she knows we know she's a puppet.

The most painful moment of the night occurred when Kamala Harris crumbled for two minutes straight on a question about why Americans are unhappy with the direction the country is moving in.



Kamala revealed that doesn't have one useful thing to say other than to belittle Donald… pic.twitter.com/2LnaR6EsMp — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) October 17, 2024

Advertisement

That's all Democrats have.

Trump BAD.

Well, that and abortion.

The conversation took an uncomfortable turn when Harris got angry talking about Donald Trump and the "enemy from within."



What she conveniently left out at the end is the perfect example of hypocrisy.



“This is a democracy. And in a democracy, the President of the United States,… pic.twitter.com/eRhJSlusQ4 — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) October 17, 2024

Indeed.

Arguably, the most embarrassing moment of the night happened when Kamala fell for the most obvious trap ever.



Bret Baier seemingly empathized with Kamala's remarks about "unstable" Donald Trump and then used those same comments to ask her when she noticed Joe Biden's mental… pic.twitter.com/QMYKghSo5e — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) October 17, 2024

It was clear Kamala had never done an actual interview where she was challenged in any way by the person asking her the questions.

The conversation concluded with a fitting end when Bret Baier softly reminded Kamala that she didn't say a single thing about herself and chose to spend her time sh*tting on Donald instead.



That's literally the theme of the entire interview. Kamala told viewers that if you want… pic.twitter.com/UGMLwXPR3F — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) October 17, 2024

How on Earth can Democrats believe this woman should be the leader of the free world? Let alone the first female president ... ever.

As Biden himself would say, 'C'mon, MAN!'

Advertisement

=======================================================================

Related:

HA! What Bret Baier Said About Kamala's Staff Trying to SHUT the Interview Down Makes It Even MORE Delish

And BOOM! User Who 'Can't Stand Trump' Explains WHY He's Voting FOR HIM and Just DECIMATES Kamala Harris

Harmeet K. Dhillon Takes PAINFUL Stroll Down Kamala Harris Memory Lane in SAVAGE Thread and DAAAMN SON

'James Carville POOPED His Pants': List of 10 Signs of Democratic Desperation and Is Brutally HILARIOUS

OUCH! Kamala's Terrible, Horrible, VERY BAD Weeks Gets Worse As List of Her 'Accomplishments' Goes Viral

=======================================================================