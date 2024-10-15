Twitter Shares First Reactions When an Email Signature Contains 'Pronouns' and the Replies...
CNN Panel Rages After Conservative Exposes Election Denying Democrats

Harmeet K. Dhillon Takes PAINFUL Stroll Down Kamala Harris Memory Lane in SAVAGE Thread and DAAAMN SON

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:35 PM on October 15, 2024
AP Photo/Nick Ut, File

Kamala Harris has a very interesting past and career, and when we say interesting we mean questionable, sleazy, and privileged. She likes to pretend she's been 'the first' of many different types of prosecutors and politicians but in reality all she has done is use the appropriate boxes to get ahead. 

Plus relying on and even using very powerful and wealthy men.

Nobody knows this better than Harmeet K. Dhillon who is more than happy to spill the tea on Kammy.

Take a look:

Donate or lose your job.

Huh.

Ya' don't say.

Her post continues:

... only supervisors were allowed to authorize this and it was rarely done, yet another way Harris went soft on crime.

Harris, soft on crime? But she's been telling anyone who will listen that she was tough on crime. Gosh, it's almost as if she's a big ol' fake and a liar.

But it went nowhere.

Because of course.

Her post continues:

These cases were almost all pled out to manslaughter or even lesser charges, and then Harris claimed these as convictions on murder cases for her closure rate. This is unheard of and set a tone of defense lawyers not taking her office seriously.

Not taking Kamala seriously? SAY IT AIN'T SO.

Cripes.

Cripes again.

This reads considering her time as a senator was a joke, her time as a vp has been a joke, and her time as the Democratic nominee for president is a joke.

Guess we could say Kamala is a joke.

