Harmeet K. Dhillon Takes PAINFUL Stroll Down Kamala Harris Memory Lane in SAVAGE Thread and DAAAMN SON

Kamala Harris has a very interesting past and career, and when we say interesting we mean questionable, sleazy, and privileged. She likes to pretend she's been 'the first' of many different types of prosecutors and politicians but in reality all she has done is use the appropriate boxes to get ahead.

Advertisement

Plus relying on and even using very powerful and wealthy men.

Nobody knows this better than Harmeet K. Dhillon who is more than happy to spill the tea on Kammy.

Take a look:

When Kamala Harris was SF DA, one of her top deputies regularly rounded the office urging prosecutors to stop by Harris' fundraisers for re-election to donate and/or volunteer. One of them told me she was told it would be good for her career to contribute. Message was clear. — Harmeet K. Dhillon (@pnjaban) October 14, 2024

Donate or lose your job.

Huh.

While Harris was the DA in San Francisco, the supervisor in one of the criminal units was a no-show who literally phoned it in from San Diego, filling out fake time sheets from there where his boyfriend was. This went on for years, only ending under George Gascon's tenure. — Harmeet K. Dhillon (@pnjaban) October 14, 2024

Ya' don't say.

Another prosecutor in Kamala Harris' DA office told me that the office, as policy, did not allege prior crime "strikes" in indictments as is routinely done in other counties such as the one where the deputy DA had come from. This DDA was criticized for alleging strikes; only… — Harmeet K. Dhillon (@pnjaban) October 14, 2024

Her post continues:

... only supervisors were allowed to authorize this and it was rarely done, yet another way Harris went soft on crime.

Harris, soft on crime? But she's been telling anyone who will listen that she was tough on crime. Gosh, it's almost as if she's a big ol' fake and a liar.

What does it mean when you don't allege strikes? it means that a career criminal, a violent criminal, who commits multiple crimes gets two years instead of 25 to life. The prosecutor complained about this internally but it went nowhere. — Harmeet K. Dhillon (@pnjaban) October 14, 2024

But it went nowhere.

Because of course.

When Kamala Harris became the DA after violating the campaign finance limits to out-raise and outspend her former boss, who did obey the limits, she immediately sent out mass "let's make a deal" letters to every defense lawyer with a pending murder case. These cases were almost… — Harmeet K. Dhillon (@pnjaban) October 14, 2024

Her post continues:

These cases were almost all pled out to manslaughter or even lesser charges, and then Harris claimed these as convictions on murder cases for her closure rate. This is unheard of and set a tone of defense lawyers not taking her office seriously.

Not taking Kamala seriously? SAY IT AIN'T SO.

Kamala Harris’ incompetence got two

gang violence witnesses killed, by housing them just across county lines.

The bad guys found and killed them, the cases then fell apart. And scared witnesses then refused to testify against more bad guys. Rinse and repeat. pic.twitter.com/Z8kdNSAQcX — Harmeet K. Dhillon (@pnjaban) October 14, 2024

Cripes.

The Harris DA office’s “lack of conviction” was a widely known joke in CA law enforcement circles. And everyone — especially the criminals — knew and exploited it. pic.twitter.com/2w0d64iR16 — Harmeet K. Dhillon (@pnjaban) October 14, 2024

Cripes again.

Kamala Harris manipulated the stats as DA by charging only cases that were “trial ready” in the first place — an absurd metric as most cases are built up after charging on a probable cause basis. Even so, her conviction rate was a joke. pic.twitter.com/s43ej0EgNp — Harmeet K. Dhillon (@pnjaban) October 14, 2024

Advertisement

This reads considering her time as a senator was a joke, her time as a vp has been a joke, and her time as the Democratic nominee for president is a joke.

Guess we could say Kamala is a joke.

=======================================================================

Related:

Democrats ... STOP Trying to Make The Villages HAPPEN for You. LOL, It's NOT Happening

'James Carville POOPED His Pants': List of 10 Signs of Democratic Desperation and Is Brutally HILARIOUS

OUCH! Kamala's Terrible, Horrible, VERY BAD Weeks Gets Worse As List of Her 'Accomplishments' Goes Viral

Kamala Will HATE These 10 Questions Kurt Schlichter Suggested to Bret Baier for Her Fox News Interview

Desperation SHOWING: Kamala DRAGGED for Retweeting Community-Nuked LIE From Kamala HQ About Trump Rally

YOU Allowed It! JD Vance OWNS MN Dem Rep. for LYING About His Minneapolis Comments in HEATED Back & Forth

=======================================================================