Kamala Will HATE These 10 Questions Kurt Schlichter Suggested to Bret Baier for Her Fox News Interview

As Twitchy readers know, Kamala Harris is desperate enough to agree to a one-on-one interview with Bret Baier on Fox News. Bret has assured naysayers and doubters that he will not provide the questions to Team Harris ahead of time and although the interview will not be live, they will not edit and it will be aired without commercials.

We shall see.

Kurt Schlichter had some suggestions of questions Bret should ask Kamala ... you know she would flail, babble, flail some more, and cackle uncontrollably if Bret asked her any of these brutal questions.

Take a look:

10 Questions for @BretBaier (cc @hughhewitt)



1. The Red Chinese announce a blockade of Taiwan and declare that they will be forcibly incorporating it into the PRC. What do you do?



2. America’s military is in a recruiting crisis. What do you believe the causes are and what would… https://t.co/NOxLfnnDRS — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) October 14, 2024

His post continues:

2. America’s military is in a recruiting crisis. What do you believe the causes are and what would your solution be?

She grew up middle class ...

3. What is the maximum acceptable number of the legal aliens coming into the United States every year?

What we see today we see when we see what is unseen.

4. How many combat ships should the United States Navy have?

January 6th ...

5. What is the maximum income tax rate you would support? What capital gains tax rate would you support? Max corporate rate?

*CACKLE CACKLE CACKLE*

6. How many years in prison should a person convicted of hate speech serve? Same question for climate change denial. 7. Is it ever acceptable to discriminate against white Americans? 8. You said you own a Glock. What kind of Glock is it? What caliber is it? What generation is it? If it is a generation four or five, how do you have one in California because those are banned there by law you supported?

We'd pay MONEY to see Bret ask her this question.

9. Is a man to female transgender a woman? 10. Should it be legal to perform an abortion on an eight-month pregnant woman if none of the three exceptions otherwise apply?

Whoa, these are like REAL questions ... and we all know Kamala couldn't answer any of them.

So let's hope Bret will ask them.

