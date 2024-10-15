Kamala Will HATE These 10 Questions Kurt Schlichter Suggested to Bret Baier for...
Desperation SHOWING: Kamala DRAGGED for Retweeting Community-Nuked LIE From Kamala HQ Abou...
CNN Panel Rages After Conservative Exposes Election Denying Democrats
'Registering MORE Voters Than Taylor Swift'! Scott Presler Shares YUGE Numbers for Trump...
WOW! Kamala Spokesman's Reaction to Question About Harris-Biden 'Tensions' Proves Things A...
Speaker Johnson Reveals Deceptive CBS Interview Manipulation and Brings ALL the Receipts
YOU Allowed It! JD Vance OWNS MN Dem Rep. for LYING About His...
Legit INSULTING! Kamala and Dems Just DISRESPECTED Every Single Black Man in America...
BOO and YAH! The Keystone State Could Very Well Bring the Blue Wall...
FATALITY! NYT Tries Playing Race Card Defending Kamala's Plagiarism AND Chris Rufo AIN'T...
Do You Own A Mirror? Jen Rubin Wonders When Did Political Bullying 'Become...
This Is Just EMBARRASSING: 'Kamala's Wins' Touts Endorsement From Noted Conservative ... G...
VIP
THIS IS THE WAY: University of Nevada Women Join the Fight Against Men...
Let the Hate Flow Through You: Mark Hamill Joins Lincoln Project Stooges in...

Dems Don't Give a DAMN! Megyn Kelly OWNS Molly Jong-Fast for Not Asking Doug Emhoff About Claims of Abuse

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:10 PM on October 15, 2024
Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File

Molly Jong-Fast was the first woman to sit down for an interview with Kamala's husband, Doug Emhoff, since the allegations of abuse story broke so you'd think Jong-Fast, being the feminist and pro-woman advocate she is would be all over those claims, right? Surely she would want women protected from a predator ...

Advertisement

Right?

Wrong.

Guys, she didn't bring up any of the allegations against him.

But you know, BELIEVE ALL WOMEN.

Megyn Kelly had the same expectation that we did, that Jong-Fast would grill him on these accusations so he could either clear his name or come clean about what happened. 

She did not.

Megyn went OFF.

And BOOM.

No, Democrats do not give a damn about women.

Recommended

YOU Allowed It! JD Vance OWNS MN Dem Rep. for LYING About His Minneapolis Comments in HEATED Back & Forth
Sam J.
Advertisement

They don't ask because they know the answer will only hurt Kamala ... and that's what matters. Not that they're supporting an abusive a-hole who's been accused of cheating on his wife, knocking up his nanny, and slapping an ex in public. They'd rather have as abuser as the First Gentleman in HISTORY than let Trump back in the White House.

That says so much about them, especially Molly Jong-Fast, and ain't none of it any good.

=======================================================================

Related:

Desperation SHOWING: Kamala DRAGGED for Retweeting Community-Nuked LIE From Kamala HQ About Trump Rally

OOPSIE! Kamala's Spokesman's Attempt to Downplay TENSIONS with Biden Only Makes Things Look WORSE (Watch)

YOU Allowed It! JD Vance OWNS MN Dem Rep. for LYING About His Minneapolis Comments in HEATED Back & Forth

Legit INSULTING --> Kamala Harris and Democrats Just DISRESPECTED Every Single Black Man in America

FATALITY! NYT Tries Playing Race Card Defending Kamala's Plagiarism AND Chris Rufo AIN'T Havin' ANY of It

=======================================================================

Tags: KAMALA HARRIS MEGYN KELLY WOMEN MOLLY JONG-FAST 2024 ELECTION DOUG EMHOFF

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

YOU Allowed It! JD Vance OWNS MN Dem Rep. for LYING About His Minneapolis Comments in HEATED Back & Forth
Sam J.
Kamala Will HATE These 10 Questions Kurt Schlichter Suggested to Bret Baier for Her Fox News Interview
Sam J.
Desperation SHOWING: Kamala DRAGGED for Retweeting Community-Nuked LIE From Kamala HQ About Trump Rally
Sam J.
Speaker Johnson Reveals Deceptive CBS Interview Manipulation and Brings ALL the Receipts
justmindy
FATALITY! NYT Tries Playing Race Card Defending Kamala's Plagiarism AND Chris Rufo AIN'T Havin' ANY of It
Sam J.
'Registering MORE Voters Than Taylor Swift'! Scott Presler Shares YUGE Numbers for Trump in PENNSYLVANIA
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
YOU Allowed It! JD Vance OWNS MN Dem Rep. for LYING About His Minneapolis Comments in HEATED Back & Forth Sam J.
Advertisement