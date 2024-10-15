Dems Don't Give a DAMN! Megyn Kelly OWNS Molly Jong-Fast for Not Asking Doug Emhoff About Claims of Abuse

Molly Jong-Fast was the first woman to sit down for an interview with Kamala's husband, Doug Emhoff, since the allegations of abuse story broke so you'd think Jong-Fast, being the feminist and pro-woman advocate she is would be all over those claims, right? Surely she would want women protected from a predator ...

Right?

Got to talk to @DouglasEmhoff about the most important election of our lifetimehttps://t.co/TuGamLGTLv pic.twitter.com/P4IDYRQsAf — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) October 14, 2024

Wrong.

Guys, she didn't bring up any of the allegations against him.

But you know, BELIEVE ALL WOMEN.

Megyn Kelly had the same expectation that we did, that Jong-Fast would grill him on these accusations so he could either clear his name or come clean about what happened.

Please, please tell me you asked him about the allegation, supported by 3 witnesses, that 12 years ago he slapped a woman he was dating across the face so hard that she spun around and then tried to flee from him in fear. She is and was a successful lawyer, and she is a Democrat. https://t.co/nKjFCBjeWV — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) October 14, 2024

She did not.

Megyn went OFF.

Shame on you @MollyJongFast. Not one Q about it - and you’re the first woman to sit with him since the allegations broke. DOUG EMHOFF HAS SAT FOR 3 INTERVIEWS SINCE THE BEATING ALLEGS HIT AND NOT ONE INTERVIEWER HAS ASKED HIM ABOUT IT. https://t.co/Hz4xkEc3Aq — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) October 15, 2024

These Democrats do not give a damn about women. They don’t care about sexual abuse of women unless it’s by a Republican (just ask @ReadeAlexandra). They don’t care about safety & fairness in women’s sports/prisons/schools bc they care more about the feelings of men pretending to… — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) October 15, 2024

And BOOM.

No, Democrats do not give a damn about women.

They don't ask the question because they already know the answer and it will destroy Kamala Harris. — Savannah (@BasedSavannah) October 15, 2024

They don't ask because they know the answer will only hurt Kamala ... and that's what matters. Not that they're supporting an abusive a-hole who's been accused of cheating on his wife, knocking up his nanny, and slapping an ex in public. They'd rather have as abuser as the First Gentleman in HISTORY than let Trump back in the White House.

That says so much about them, especially Molly Jong-Fast, and ain't none of it any good.

