FATALITY! NYT Tries Playing Race Card Defending Kamala's Plagiarism AND Chris Rufo AIN'T Havin' ANY of It

As Twitchy readers know, Kamala Harris has now been caught PLAGIARIZING large sections of her book ... no wonder Joe Biden picked her. Of course, her skin color and gender were the big 'boxes' to check, but we're sure having a fellow plagiarizer on the ticket with him made him feel right at home.

Advertisement

You know this is a big deal when the New York Times claims it's NOT a big deal, and then goes on to accuse Chris Rufo of being RACIST for noticing it.

If they were trying to make Kamala look worse, they succeeded, because Rufo wasn't having ANY of it.

Take a look:

Somebody hang this in the Louvre. The New York Times claims that I "seize[d] on" Kamala Harris's serial plagiarism. Admits later in the story that it is, in fact, plagiarism. And then calls noticing that fact "racist." pic.twitter.com/igfEpwP1h7 — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) October 14, 2024

Oooh, so we're seizing these days, not pouncing.

Make sure you're stretching.

Rufo went OFF:

The New York Times is lying about my plagiarism story and I have the receipts to prove it:



1. The Times claims that I only argued that Kamala Harris plagiarized "five sections" involving "about 500 words." But this isn't true. In my story, I wrote that Stefan Weber argued there… pic.twitter.com/gAyPdbwZIn — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) October 14, 2024

His post continues:

... there are "more than a dozen" instances of "'vicious plagiarism.'" This past Saturday, I provided the Times not only with my written analysis, which argues that there are "more than a dozen," but with Weber's full dossier, which included 18 allegations of varying severity. So, the Times deliberately withheld this crucial contextual information from its readers and from the supposed plagiarism expert, who, based on this limited information, called it "not serious." They could have easily confirmed the "more than a dozen" point, but instead, lied by omission.

And of course, Rufo brought the receipts.

2. The Times claims that "none of the passages in question took the ideas or thoughts of another writer." This is preposterous. Harris not only copied multiple paragraphs of other people's work verbatim, but she often lifted those ideas directly and at face value. In one case, she came to the wrong conclusion because she copied Wikipedia—i.e., she stole a bad idea, copied the language verbatim, and got the point wrong. This is the Full Monty of plagiarism. The Times's claim doesn't hold up at all; it's just a way of downplaying the transgression of Kamala Harris, as they tried to do initially with Harvard president Claudine Gay. Their claim is not supported by the evidence:

Shocking.

3. The Times provides one example of the plagiarism from my story, which suggests that it was a minor copy-and-paste of two short sentences: But this is supremely misleading. The violation was not two sentences, but, rather, five sentences. Here is the actual extent of this plagiarism instance, which is much more severe than the Times suggests. She copied-and-pasted two paragraphs and simply added the word "additional":

Simply misleading.

No joke.

4. The Times suggests that noticing Kamala Harris's plagiarism is somehow "racist," even though the paper has covered plagiarism by many other political figures, including conservative minorities, such as former Milwaukee Sheriff David Clarke, without suggesting that doing so was "racist." This is just a way of laundering in a smear to complement the absurd headline that my reporting on plagiarism by a presidential candidate is "seiz[ing] on" a transgression that is "not serious"—in other words, framing me as the villain of the story, rather than the plagiarism by a presidential candidate. My rule of working with journalists is simple: If you treat me fairly, I treat you fairly. After publication of the Times piece, I called the reporter and editor at the Times to ask politely for a correction. The editor, Mary Suh, had nothing but excuses. And so, we're going to fight this one out. They should issue a correction, but, even if they do not, I will correct the record in public.

Advertisement

We're not holding our breath for any sort of correction.

The New York Times provided its "plagiarism expert" with only five plagiarized passages—in other words, it deliberately withheld more than a dozen of the accusations in an attempt to manipulate the expert and run interference for Kamala Harris. This is pure corruption. https://t.co/KFlrJ1sSSm — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) October 15, 2024

Pure corruption.

On so many levels.

=======================================================================

Related:

Who McDonald’s Cashier Confuses Bill Clinton With Says SO Much About Both Men and It Ain't GOOD (Watch)

LET'S GOOOOO! MSNBC's Steve Kornacki Breaking Down Kamala Harris’s Decline In Popularity Is GLORIOUS

Bro, Take the L! Mark Hamill Just Accidentally Campaigned FOR Trump/Vance and LOL We Are Here FOR IT

WHOA! Bill Clinton Says the Quiet Part OUT LOUD About Laken Riley and Kamala's Southern Border (Watch)

CO Mgmt Company Sets Record STRAIGHT on Gangs (Illegals) Taking Over Rental Properties in DAMNING Thread

=======================================================================