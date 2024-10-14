Who McDonald’s Cashier Confuses Bill Clinton With Says SO Much About Both Men and It Ain't GOOD (Watch)

Bill Clinton has been out and about campaigning for Kamala Harris, although if we're being completely honest, we're not sure it's going the way he or her campaign hoped it would. First he admitted the Kamala Harris's border is to blame for the death of Laken Riley, and then he went to this McDonalds where they thought he was Joe Biden.

And they vote.

Yup.

Watch this:

Lmfao Bill Clinton went to a McDonalds in Georgia while campaigning for Kamala and the cashier thought he was Joe Biden pic.twitter.com/zannCI0qal — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 14, 2024

We're not sure if this is more of an insult to Bubba or Biden.

Maybe it's a tie.

He's younger than Joe Biden. — Jerry Grey🐊 (@Jerry__Grey) October 14, 2024

Three years younger, looks just as old.

We suppose living with Hillary Clinton for that many decades will suck the life and soul out of anyone.

In the cashier's defense, Bill is looking a bit ragged these days..🤷‍♂️🥴😅😅😅 pic.twitter.com/aukbPWoTIS — Andre Nuta 🇺🇲 (@andre_nuta) October 14, 2024

As we said up there, being married to and living with Hillary for decades is bound to do some damage to you mentally, emotionally, and yes, physically. He looks like she's been slowing draining his life force over time ...

Legend has it Bill Clinton is still visiting McDonald’s locations on a quest to find a working ice cream machine.



He is heading to Las Vegas, Miami, Los Angeles and DC to complete the quest. — Fintechatoshi 🪐Sharkamoto (@FinTechShark1) October 14, 2024

It's true.

One of the best snl skits…Clinton at mcDonalds! ha pic.twitter.com/xodxM9SH7q — PNW Jeff 🇺🇸⚖️ (@PNWJeff) October 14, 2024

Awwww, yes. When SNL was still funny.

