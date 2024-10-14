Who McDonald’s Cashier Confuses Bill Clinton With Says SO Much About Both Men and It Ain't GOOD (Watch)

'If You Vote Trump, He Can't Stand You': Megyn Kelly SHAMES Bryan Cranston...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  3:40 PM on October 14, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Bill Clinton has been out and about campaigning for Kamala Harris, although if we're being completely honest, we're not sure it's going the way he or her campaign hoped it would. First he admitted the Kamala Harris's border is to blame for the death of Laken Riley, and then he went to this McDonalds where they thought he was Joe Biden.

And they vote.

Yup.

Watch this:

We're not sure if this is more of an insult to Bubba or Biden.

Maybe it's a tie.

Three years younger, looks just as old. 

We suppose living with Hillary Clinton for that many decades will suck the life and soul out of anyone.

As we said up there, being married to and living with Hillary for decades is bound to do some damage to you mentally, emotionally, and yes, physically. He looks like she's been slowing draining his life force over time ...

It's true.

