LET'S GOOOOO! MSNBC's Steve Kornacki Breaking Down Kamala Harris’s Decline In Popularity I...
PEARL CLUTCHING: The Hill Wonders Where Women Will Get 'Healthcare' If Planned Parenthood'...
Democrats Humiliate Themselves on Cable News: Republicans Take Control!
VIP
Time Again to Play 'Media Headline vs. What's in the Actual Story'
VIP
Tim Walz, You Do NOT Get to Call Yourself a 'Girl Dad' When...
Did Kamala Harris Commit Plagiarism? Chris Rufo Has the Receipts and JD Vance...
WHOA! Bill Clinton Says the Quiet Part OUT LOUD About Laken Riley and...
Sit. DOWN! Rashida Tlaib DRAGGED for Defending 'Jihadist Pals' In Hate-Filled Post Attacki...
Harris Agreeing to Fox News Grilling From Bret Baier Can Only Mean 'Panic...
YUP, He HATES Her --> 10 Sources (!!!) Detail 'Tensions' Between Team Harris...
Sunny Hostin of 'The View' Assigns Blame for Reason Kamala Harris Is Not...
Mollie Hemingway Fixes ABC News' Pathetic Spin After JD Vance Embarrassed Martha Raddatz
CO Mgmt Company Sets Record STRAIGHT on Gangs (Illegals) Taking Over Rental Properties...
Biatch PLEASE! White Women WRECK Lea Thompson for Racist, INSANE Rant About Trump...

Bro, Take the L! Mark Hamill Just Accidentally Campaigned FOR Trump/Vance and LOL We Are Here FOR IT

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:25 PM on October 14, 2024
Twitchy

Mark Hamill went out of way to remind people that in the event Trump can no longer serve in his presidential capacity that JD Vance would take over. Now, we get what Hamill was trying to do here, he was trying to scare people into voting for Kamala because he's a dipstick and thinks Vance is bad.

Advertisement

Except you know, he's awesome.

So basically, Mark just campaigned for Trump and Vance.

Please remember that there's a reason Mark was paid to read the words someone else wrote.

SO MUCH WINNING.

Sheesh Mark, we can all only want to vote for Trump SO MUCH ya' know.

Recommended

CO Mgmt Company Sets Record STRAIGHT on Gangs (Illegals) Taking Over Rental Properties in DAMNING Thread
Sam J.
Advertisement

Ya' love to see it.

Annnd fin.

=======================================================================

Related:

Tim Walz, You Do NOT Get to Call Yourself a 'Girl Dad' When You Champion Abortion

WHOA! Bill Clinton Says the Quiet Part OUT LOUD About Laken Riley and Kamala's Southern Border (Watch)

Sit. DOWN! Rashida Tlaib DRAGGED for Defending 'Jihadist Pals' In Hate-Filled Post Attacking Netanyahu

He HATES Her --> 10 Sources (!!!) Detail 'Tensions' Between Team Harris and Biden in Thread and HA HA HA

CO Mgmt Company Sets Record STRAIGHT on Gangs (Illegals) Taking Over Rental Properties in DAMNING Thread

=======================================================================

Tags: MARK HAMILL TRUMP JD VANCE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

CO Mgmt Company Sets Record STRAIGHT on Gangs (Illegals) Taking Over Rental Properties in DAMNING Thread
Sam J.
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Did Kamala Harris Commit Plagiarism? Chris Rufo Has the Receipts and JD Vance Clowns on Her (UPDATED)
Aaron Walker
PEARL CLUTCHING: The Hill Wonders Where Women Will Get 'Healthcare' If Planned Parenthood's Defunded
Amy Curtis
WHOA! Bill Clinton Says the Quiet Part OUT LOUD About Laken Riley and Kamala's Southern Border (Watch)
Sam J.
Biatch PLEASE! White Women WRECK Lea Thompson for Racist, INSANE Rant About Trump Taking LAND From Women
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
CO Mgmt Company Sets Record STRAIGHT on Gangs (Illegals) Taking Over Rental Properties in DAMNING Thread Sam J.
Advertisement