Bro, Take the L! Mark Hamill Just Accidentally Campaigned FOR Trump/Vance and LOL We Are Here FOR IT

Mark Hamill went out of way to remind people that in the event Trump can no longer serve in his presidential capacity that JD Vance would take over. Now, we get what Hamill was trying to do here, he was trying to scare people into voting for Kamala because he's a dipstick and thinks Vance is bad.

Except you know, he's awesome.

So basically, Mark just campaigned for Trump and Vance.

Please remember that if elected, we are only a couple of buckets of KFC & a few Big Macs away from a President Vance. https://t.co/KJjB7DBbI2 — Mark Hamill (@MarkHamill) October 13, 2024

Please remember that there's a reason Mark was paid to read the words someone else wrote.

After 4 years of elder abuse, Luke Skywalker is all of a sudden concerned with the health of a president. — Not the Bee (@Not_the_Bee) October 14, 2024

4 years of Trump, then 8 years of Vance. Sweet!!!! — Valkybob8030 MonsterMAGA (@Libturdcrusher) October 14, 2024

SO MUCH WINNING.

Thank you for the reminder, can't wait for President Vance in 2028! — Peachy Keenan (@KeenanPeachy) October 14, 2024

Sheesh Mark, we can all only want to vote for Trump SO MUCH ya' know.

Vance would be a Great President 😀🇺🇸 — MARK WICK🇺🇸 (@MrJOHNWICK2) October 13, 2024

vance is legitimately the smartest and most normal guy of the 4 people on the major parties. — lisamarie (success best revenge) (@Lisa_from_SoCal) October 14, 2024

I know! Glorious, isn’t it? A fantastic successor who will continue to restore our Republic and stop the fundamental transformation started by Obama. I prefer freedom, liberty and individuality over control, fear and group identity. — The Alan Sanders Show 🇺🇸⚓️🐕 (@AlanJSanders) October 14, 2024

Ya' love to see it.

Trump 2024 — Toni Williams (@toniknxvll) October 14, 2024

Annnd fin.

