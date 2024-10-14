Sit. DOWN! Rashida Tlaib DRAGGED for Defending 'Jihadist Pals' In Hate-Filled Post Attacki...
Harris Agreeing to Fox News Grilling From Bret Baier Can Only Mean 'Panic...
YUP, He HATES Her --> 10 Sources (!!!) Detail 'Tensions' Between Team Harris...
Sunny Hostin of 'The View' Assigns Blame for Reason Kamala Harris Is Not...
Mollie Hemingway Fixes ABC News' Pathetic Spin After JD Vance Embarrassed Martha Raddatz
CO Mgmt Company Sets Record STRAIGHT on Gangs (Illegals) Taking Over Rental Properties...
Biatch PLEASE! White Women WRECK Lea Thompson for Racist, INSANE Rant About Trump...
LET THEM FIGHT! Growing Tensions Between Biden and Team Harris Spell T-R-O-U-B-L-E ......
BAWK BAWK BAWK! Even TIME Magazine Calls Kamala Out for Hiding From THEM...
Mike Johnson Schools Trump-Obsessed 'Meet the Press' Host on What Voters ACTUALLY Care...
'Do Some RESEARCH!' Non-Vetting Democrat Veteran Held Hostage by 'Fake News' Gets Wake-Up...
Stanley Kubrick's Daughter Uses HER War Face ENDING Lefties Whining About Trump Using...
D'OH! TOOL Joe Scarborough ROASTED for Pushing Kamala's LIE About Trump Hiding While...
Liberals Say Trump Is Homophobic. This Group Begs to Differ.

WHOA! Bill Clinton Says the Quiet Part OUT LOUD About Laken Riley and Kamala's Southern Border (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:25 PM on October 14, 2024
Twitter

Bill Clinton said the quiet part about Biden/Harris and the southern border out loud. Granted, the old perv probably didn't realize he was tossing Kamala under the bus when he said this because like most democrats, he probably refuses to accept that Joe put HER in charge of the border.

Advertisement

His czar.

And Laken Riley was murdered by an illegal.

Watch this:

Proper vetting.

A secure border.

You know, the most basic of basic responsibilities for a country's leaders, and they couldn't even do that.

Woof, Bubba's lookin' a little old these days.

And huh, is he actually campaigning against Kamala? It's possible considering his own wife didn't get the job and she really wanted to be the one to break that glass ceiling. She probably wasn't happy with Kamala being installed after they kicked Joe out. Heck, Kamala didn't even pick Hillary for her VP.

Then again, Bill is just getting old and may be incapable of sticking to lies and talking points at this point.

Either way, HA HA HA HA HA.

Recommended

CO Mgmt Company Sets Record STRAIGHT on Gangs (Illegals) Taking Over Rental Properties in DAMNING Thread
Sam J.
Advertisement

As we said, he's lookin' pretty rough.

YAAAAS.

Ain't it great?

=======================================================================

Related:

Tell Your Jihad PALS to Surrender: Rashida Tlaib Calls Netanyahu a Genocidal Maniac and WOW That Was Dumb

He HATES Her --> 10 Sources (!!!) Detail 'Tensions' Between Team Harris and Biden in Thread and HA HA HA

CO Mgmt Company Sets Record STRAIGHT on Gangs (Illegals) Taking Over Rental Properties in DAMNING Thread

Biatch PLEASE! White Women WRECK Lea Thompson for Racist, INSANE Rant About Trump Taking LAND from Women

Stanley Kubrick's Daughter Uses HER War Face ENDING Lefties Whining About Trump Using 'Full Metal Jacket'

=======================================================================

Tags: BILL CLINTON ILLEGALS KAMALA HARRIS SOUTHERN BORDER LAKEN RILEY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

CO Mgmt Company Sets Record STRAIGHT on Gangs (Illegals) Taking Over Rental Properties in DAMNING Thread
Sam J.
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Biatch PLEASE! White Women WRECK Lea Thompson for Racist, INSANE Rant About Trump Taking LAND From Women
Sam J.
YUP, He HATES Her --> 10 Sources (!!!) Detail 'Tensions' Between Team Harris and Biden in DELISH Thread
Sam J.
Harris Agreeing to Fox News Grilling From Bret Baier Can Only Mean 'Panic Stations at Kamala HQ'
Doug P.
Sunny Hostin of 'The View' Assigns Blame for Reason Kamala Harris Is Not Polling Better
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
CO Mgmt Company Sets Record STRAIGHT on Gangs (Illegals) Taking Over Rental Properties in DAMNING Thread Sam J.
Advertisement