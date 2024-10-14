WHOA! Bill Clinton Says the Quiet Part OUT LOUD About Laken Riley and Kamala's Southern Border (Watch)

Bill Clinton said the quiet part about Biden/Harris and the southern border out loud. Granted, the old perv probably didn't realize he was tossing Kamala under the bus when he said this because like most democrats, he probably refuses to accept that Joe put HER in charge of the border.

Advertisement

His czar.

And Laken Riley was murdered by an illegal.

Watch this:

HOLY SHLIT!



Bill Clinton admits Laken Riley would be alive if Biden-Harris did proper vetting



pic.twitter.com/bE2AklA6kM — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) October 14, 2024

Proper vetting.

A secure border.

You know, the most basic of basic responsibilities for a country's leaders, and they couldn't even do that.

Bill Clinton: Laken Riley's death "probably wouldn't have happened" if the border had been secured by Kamala Harris.



He said this while campaigning FOR her. Lmfaopic.twitter.com/T5I65qpstm — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 14, 2024

Woof, Bubba's lookin' a little old these days.

And huh, is he actually campaigning against Kamala? It's possible considering his own wife didn't get the job and she really wanted to be the one to break that glass ceiling. She probably wasn't happy with Kamala being installed after they kicked Joe out. Heck, Kamala didn't even pick Hillary for her VP.

Then again, Bill is just getting old and may be incapable of sticking to lies and talking points at this point.

Either way, HA HA HA HA HA.

Look at his hand shaking and the discoloration of his face. Did the syphilis finally make it to his brain? — Helvidius Priscus (@HelvidiusPrisc) October 14, 2024

As we said, he's lookin' pretty rough.

“i’m donald trump and i approve this message.” — texas tweedy (@tweedylouwho) October 14, 2024

YAAAAS.

They keep making free commercials for Trump lmao — Yoel Cruz (@YC91942488) October 14, 2024

Ain't it great?

=======================================================================

Related:

Tell Your Jihad PALS to Surrender: Rashida Tlaib Calls Netanyahu a Genocidal Maniac and WOW That Was Dumb

He HATES Her --> 10 Sources (!!!) Detail 'Tensions' Between Team Harris and Biden in Thread and HA HA HA

CO Mgmt Company Sets Record STRAIGHT on Gangs (Illegals) Taking Over Rental Properties in DAMNING Thread

Biatch PLEASE! White Women WRECK Lea Thompson for Racist, INSANE Rant About Trump Taking LAND from Women

Stanley Kubrick's Daughter Uses HER War Face ENDING Lefties Whining About Trump Using 'Full Metal Jacket'

=======================================================================