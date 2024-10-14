Biatch PLEASE! White Women WRECK Lea Thompson for Racist, INSANE Rant About Trump Taking LAND from Women

So Kamala Harris has a black man problem.

And a white woman problem.

And a Joe Biden problem.

But mainly she has a black man problem.

That's why Obama took to 'podium' last week and started shaming black 'brothas' to support Kamala. As you can imagine, that is not going over very well with black men OR black women ... whoever thought it was a good idea for a former president to lecture black men because he happens to have a black dad should probably be fired from the campaign, Kammy.

Oh, and this yahoo as well who appears to have most of Twitter blocked.

NEW: White women favor Trump over Kamala Harry by five points https://t.co/6pgxBln4CK — chris evans (@notcapnamerica) October 11, 2024

White women don't want the first female president of our country to be a complete moron. Shocker.

Leave it to Hollywood to make it his point even dumber.

Please please white women. Don’t do this again. Remember our grandmothers couldn’t vote. We couldn’t own land. Get a credit card. Birth control. We have already lost rights. It will not stop. #VoteBlue2024ProtectWomensRights https://t.co/PpIM0rZS6F — Lea Thompson (@LeaKThompson) October 13, 2024

HOW OLD IS SHE?! Her grandma couldn't vote? Or own land? What?

Lea Thompson must have gotten confused in all of those trips to the past ... that or she's irretrievably stupid. We're thinking stupid. In fact, this is so dumb we double and triple checked that it was really her account and not a parody or fan account.

Sadly, it's her.

How freaking old are you that your grandmother couldn’t vote?



The 19th amendment was certified in 1920. — The Yootopian (@TheYootopian) October 13, 2024

That’s exactly what happened the last time he was President. I remember. — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) October 13, 2024

Right? It was terrible having to surrender our land and credit cards while Trump was president.

*cough cough*

What rights have we lost? — Natalie Jean Beisner (@NJBeisner) October 13, 2024

Not one.

Some white women are so racist and sexist they don't want their daughters raped or killed by illegal aliens, and don't want their sons sent to fight more endless wars! I want them to have the right to SURVIVE. — Peachy Keenan (@KeenanPeachy) October 13, 2024

Yeah, not a great talking point.

We are going to do it again. We will not elect an incompetent person just because she’s a woman. — Coco 🇺🇸 (@CoClarified) October 14, 2024

Crazy talk.

We know.

imma do it again — 𝕂𝕣𝕚𝕤𝕥𝕚𝕟𝕊𝕡𝕖𝕔𝕚𝕒𝕝𝕂 (@CallMeK1123) October 13, 2024

Yeah, this editor too.

