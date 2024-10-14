Biatch PLEASE! White Women WRECK Lea Thompson for Racist, INSANE Rant About Trump Taking LAND from Women

Mollie Hemingway Fixes ABC News' Pathetic Spin After JD Vance Embarrassed Martha Raddatz
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:10 AM on October 14, 2024
Twitchy

So Kamala Harris has a black man problem.

And a white woman problem.

And a Joe Biden problem.

But mainly she has a black man problem. 

That's why Obama took to 'podium' last week and started shaming black 'brothas' to support Kamala. As you can imagine, that is not going over very well with black men OR black women ... whoever thought it was a good idea for a former president to lecture black men because he happens to have a black dad should probably be fired from the campaign, Kammy.

Oh, and this yahoo as well who appears to have most of Twitter blocked.

White women don't want the first female president of our country to be a complete moron. Shocker.

Leave it to Hollywood to make it his point even dumber.

HOW OLD IS SHE?! Her grandma couldn't vote? Or own land? What?

Lea Thompson must have gotten confused in all of those trips to the past ... that or she's irretrievably stupid. We're thinking stupid. In fact, this is so dumb we double and triple checked that it was really her account and not a parody or fan account.

Sadly, it's her.

Right? It was terrible having to surrender our land and credit cards while Trump was president.

*cough cough*

Not one.

Yeah, not a great talking point.

Crazy talk.

We know.

Yeah, this editor too.

