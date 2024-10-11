Mollie Hemingway ZINGS Tim Walz About His Upcoming 'Man-Focused Media Blitz' and It's SAVAGE Perfection

Tim Walz is getting ready to kick off a 'man-focused' media blitz ... which made this editor laugh.

A lot.

What's he going to do, wear his camo hat around, pretend to fix an engine, and then finish by doing a kick-ball-chain on stage at one of their rallies?

What a bizarre, creepy joke this guy is.

Scoop - Tim Walz to kick off man-focused media blitz.



- GMA intv with Michael Strahan on football field

- MI events on Friday, geared toward Black men

- Friday night lights @ Mankato West

- Pheasant hunting with social media influencers https://t.co/kT9mqsVBKa — Elena Schneider (@ec_schneider) October 10, 2024

Pheasant hunting with social media influencers.

Huh.

Ooooh, and Good Morning American football interview.

HIM BIG MAN, HIM SO TOUGH.

We hate to break it to Tim but the only men this nonsense will resonate with are in the White Dudes for Harris group already.

Yes, everyone who wants to appeal to men goes on Good Morning America, lol. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) October 11, 2024

Right?

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Open to workshopping “man-focused” … — Elena Schneider (@ec_schneider) October 11, 2024

Is he going to do that Rockettes leg kick thing, or just sashay like RuPaul? pic.twitter.com/zdpzT9bf8I — Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) October 11, 2024

That's CLOSE to a kick-ball-chain.

Tim is man, hear him ROAR.

On that note, and in closing, real men are going to save this country because they aren't buying what Kamala Harris or Tim Walz is selling. Not even a little bit.

God bless them all.

