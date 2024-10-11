WUT?! Tim Walz Calls the Prices You SEE at the Grocery Store 'Misinformation'...
'Got My PERIOD Listening to It': Greg Gutfeld Takes Howard Stern APART for...
Heartbreaking: Tim Walz Made Minnesota SO UNRECOGNIZABLE, Lifelong Resident FLED the State...
VIP
POLITICO Says Americans Are Too Stupid to Realize They Live in a DREAM...
So ... ABOUT That Men Being Man Enough to Vote for Kamala Ad,...
WHOA! Kamala's ACTUAL Performance Review As SF City Attorney Says SO Much and...
JD Vance's Reaction to Woman SCREAMING at His NC Rally a Reminder of...
Ad Filled With SUPER Manly Leftist Men Claiming They're MAN ENOUGH to Vote...
Kamala Harris Says If Elected This Will Be Her First Call (Apparently Her...
HOO BOY, Bow Howdy, and WHOO DAWGIE, Do We Have Some BIG News...
Unburdened? LOL! Kamala Harris Appears on the Cover of Vogue and OMG the...
'You and Kamala DISAGREE?!' WATCH Tim Walz Fall FLAT on His Weird, Puffy...
RCP's Current Electoral College Map Might Make Harris and Walz Want to Re-Up...
Just a PHOTO-OP! NC National Guard Allegedly Helped Kamala Pull a Fast One...

Mollie Hemingway ZINGS Tim Walz About His Upcoming 'Man-Focused Media Blitz' and It's SAVAGE Perfection

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  3:10 PM on October 11, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Tim Walz is getting ready to kick off a 'man-focused' media blitz ... which made this editor laugh.

A lot.

What's he going to do, wear his camo hat around, pretend to fix an engine, and then finish by doing a kick-ball-chain on stage at one of their rallies? 

Advertisement

What a bizarre, creepy joke this guy is.

Pheasant hunting with social media influencers.

Huh.

Ooooh, and Good Morning American football interview.

HIM BIG MAN, HIM SO TOUGH.

We hate to break it to Tim but the only men this nonsense will resonate with are in the White Dudes for Harris group already. 

Right?

HA HA HA HA HA HA

That's CLOSE to a kick-ball-chain.

Tim is man, hear him ROAR.

On that note, and in closing, real men are going to save this country because they aren't buying what Kamala Harris or Tim Walz is selling. Not even a little bit.

Recommended

'Got My PERIOD Listening to It': Greg Gutfeld Takes Howard Stern APART for His Kamala Lapdog Interview
Sam J.
Advertisement

God bless them all.

=======================================================================

Related:

POLITICO Says Americans Are Too Stupid to Realize They Live in a DREAM Economy Thanks to Biden/Harris

WHOA! Kamala's ACTUAL Performance Review As SF City Attorney Says SO Much and NONE of It's ANY Good (Pic)

JD Vance's Reaction to Woman SCREAMING at His NC Rally a Reminder of How DAMN Good He Is at This (Watch)

Eye Bleach, STAT! WATCH Manly Man Ad of Manly MEN Saying They're MAN ENOUGH to Vote Kamala (NOT a Parody)

Unburdened? LOL! Kamala Harris Appears on the Cover of Vogue and OMG the Memes are Brutally GLORIOUS

=======================================================================

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'Got My PERIOD Listening to It': Greg Gutfeld Takes Howard Stern APART for His Kamala Lapdog Interview
Sam J.
So ... ABOUT That Men Being Man Enough to Vote for Kamala Ad, Here's Who Those MANLY Men REALLY Are
Sam J.
WUT?! Tim Walz Calls the Prices You SEE at the Grocery Store 'Misinformation' and 'Price Gouging'
Amy Curtis
JD Vance's Reaction to Woman SCREAMING at His NC Rally a Reminder of How DAMN Good He Is at This (Watch)
Sam J.
Unburdened? LOL! Kamala Harris Appears on the Cover of Vogue and OMG the Memes Are Brutally GLORIOUS
Sam J.
WHOA! Kamala's ACTUAL Performance Review As SF City Attorney Says SO Much and NONE of It's ANY Good (Pic)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'Got My PERIOD Listening to It': Greg Gutfeld Takes Howard Stern APART for His Kamala Lapdog Interview Sam J.
Advertisement