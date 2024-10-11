WHOA! Kamala's ACTUAL Performance Review As SF City Attorney Says SO Much and NONE of It's ANY Good (Pic)

So ... ABOUT That Men Being Man Enough to Vote for Kamala Ad,...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:15 PM on October 11, 2024
AP Photo/Abbie Parr

As Twitchy readers know, Kamala Harris made the front cover of Vogue and while we've all been having fun with that at her expense a glance at the article proves to be even funnier. Oh it's the usual bluster and blah blah blah we've come to expect from our Lefty pals at Lefty rags pretending Kamala isn't some vapid loser who made her way in this world by developing 'relationships' with people.

Ahem.

Welp, in the article they claim Kamala was held in very high esteem while she was a San Francisco City Attorney.

There's just one problem with that ... she was NOT.

Take a look at THIS:

Gosh, golly, gee.

That's not great.

Like, at all.

From The Daily Mail:

Kamala Harris received poor job performance reviews when she worked as a civil lawyer for the City of San Francisco, according to a copy of city documents obtained by DailyMail.com.

The now vice president took a job with the City of San Francisco after she resigned from the San Francisco district attorney's office after she led a poorly organized coup to overthrow Chief Deputy District Attorney Darrell Salomon.

'I've become disillusioned and disappointed with the top leadership of the district attorney's office,' Harris said publicly as she resigned, complaining about the 'dysfunctional' leadership and 'low level of morale' in the office.

But Harris' leadership skills in her new job were not that impressive either.  

Harris left the district attorney's office to work for city attorney Louise Renne, as a deputy attorney to run the Child Services Unit for the city in 2000.

Seems like Kamala has a history of coups as well. 

Interesting.

She's just a bad person, y'all.

Unless she had an assistant or admin write them, which we know she probably did.

Again. Yup.

Sounds like she's been serving up word salad for a long time.

=======================================================================

=======================================================================

