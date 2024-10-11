Ad Filled With SUPER Manly Leftist Men Claiming They're MAN ENOUGH to Vote Kamala Goes HILARIOUSLY Wrong

This is one of those rare occasions where if this is real and not parody, we are simply speechless. Ok, so technically we're never really speechless but if anything could ever come close to accomplishing that it would be this campaign ad.

Note, we have not seen anything from Team Harris claiming this ad, but guys, it sure does feel like something the harpies at 'White Dudes for Harris' would put together.

Watch this insanity.

I present to you the cringiest political ad ever created. pic.twitter.com/P0JMI1caNS — Champagne Joshi (@JoshWalkos) October 11, 2024

Nothing says manly like a cowboy who needs to wear a size 40DD bra.

Ahem.

In a sane world this would absolutely without a doubt be parody.

In a Kamala running for president world though? Eh. Hard to tell. That's how far liberal/Leftist men have fallen under the Democrat Party. It would be sad if it weren't so damn annoying.

😂 how anyone takes the democrats seriously is beyond comprehension. pic.twitter.com/w4ifBPP0k8 — Champagne Joshi (@JoshWalkos) October 11, 2024

Look at his hand 😂



The ole super straight man one thumb in the jean pocket move while he thinks about penetrating his horse. pic.twitter.com/1WPnBEJM8o — Champagne Joshi (@JoshWalkos) October 11, 2024

This has to be satire. 🧐 pic.twitter.com/5WJBGDQvML — le Sour Patch Lyds (@sourpatchlyds) October 11, 2024

Not to be snotty but this editort is a chick, and more masculine than any of these dudes.

The guy who made this used to be a director for Jimmy Kimmel Live. Here it is on IG. He thinks it’s funny and it is but not for the reasons intended.🤣



Look at the comments. I’m afraid to say that the divide in this country may be too far, there may not be a way to repair this. pic.twitter.com/EJDDwOgfQ3 — Champagne Joshi (@JoshWalkos) October 11, 2024

So, it is real.

Man.

Imagine. They CASTED this thinking they were selecting aspirational representations of manhood. — Joseph Miller (@JosephamillerII) October 11, 2024

"I love women"



Sure you do, pal pic.twitter.com/yCtxBEVFqQ — Warren Wilhelm (@War_Wilhelm) October 11, 2024

HAAAA.

Sure you do, pal.

