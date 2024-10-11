So ... ABOUT That Men Being Man Enough to Vote for Kamala Ad,...
VIP
Ad Filled With SUPER Manly Leftist Men Claiming They're MAN ENOUGH to Vote Kamala Goes HILARIOUSLY Wrong

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:25 PM on October 11, 2024
Meme

This is one of those rare occasions where if this is real and not parody, we are simply speechless. Ok, so technically we're never really speechless but if anything could ever come close to accomplishing that it would be this campaign ad.

Note, we have not seen anything from Team Harris claiming this ad, but guys, it sure does feel like something the harpies at 'White Dudes for Harris' would put together.

Watch this insanity. 

Nothing says manly like a cowboy who needs to wear a size 40DD bra.

Ahem.

In a sane world this would absolutely without a doubt be parody. 

In a Kamala running for president world though? Eh. Hard to tell. That's how far liberal/Leftist men have fallen under the Democrat Party. It would be sad if it weren't so damn annoying.

Not to be snotty but this editort is a chick, and more masculine than any of these dudes.

So, it is real.

Man.

HAAAA. 

Sure you do, pal.

