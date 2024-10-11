'You and Kamala DISAGREE?!' WATCH Tim Walz Fall FLAT on His Weird, Puffy Face During Strahan Interview

RCP's Current Electoral College Map Might Make Harris and Walz Want to Re-Up...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:20 AM on October 11, 2024
AP Photo/Morry Gash

How often do you think Kamala Harris watches Tim Walz speak or do an interview and thinks to herself, 'I should have picked Shapiro'? Granted, his Shapiro's people quietly claimed it was he who turned Kamala down BUT what do we know? We just sit back and make fun of the stupid, right?

And HOO BOY, Walz gives us a lot to work with.

Check out how he responded when asked about his advocating to abolish the Electoral College.

Watch:

Which is it, Tim? Do you and Kamala agree? Or is it just your opinion? Honestly, we can't tell for sure what the Hell he's trying to say here (much like his co-hort on the ticket) but it sounds a lot like ol' Timmy may have gotten in trouble for openly talking about destroying one of the most basic and important fundamentals of our country.

Kamala's handlers probably weren't thrilled with him being honest about THAT when he's lied about so much other stuff.

Heh.

We made a similar face.

Even with the friendlies. Nope.

Now THAT is a really good word for Tim Walz.

