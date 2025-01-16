ANOTHER Beclowning! Trump's Treasury Nominee NUKES Dem's Claim About China and the 'Clean Energy Race'

Confirmation hearings for Donald Trump's nominees over the last couple of days have led to numerous Democrats being the equivalent of pantsed and duct taped to a locker. Pam Bondi, Pete Hegseth and others have made fools of Dems such as Adam Schiff, Mazie Hirono, etc., but they keep coming back for more.

In this example we have Democrat Sen. Ron Wyden, who was questioning Trump's Treasury Secretary nominee Scott Bessent and attempted to lecture him about the need to keep up with China in the "clean energy race." Another day, another Democrat getting beclowned. Watch:

WYDEN: “We are in an arms race on clean energy with China.”



BESSENT: “China will build 100 new coal plants this year. There is not a clean energy race. There is an energy race.”



🎤🫳 pic.twitter.com/X3EU9KhrdW — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) January 16, 2025

That's so nice we need to see it twice:

Dems who insist on believing that the CCP is buying into their "climate change" alarmism are fooling themselves while they also try to fool everybody else.

Nuclear is the most effective "clean energy" there is and yet the Democrats never want to talk about it, which means there must not be enough money in it for their cronies.

It's kind of amazing the country runs even as well as it does considering the number of morons, corrupt crooks and liars who hold positions of political power.