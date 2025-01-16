He Went THERE! Greg Gutfeld Just Needs ONE BRUTAL Post to Sum Up the PATHETIC Biden/Harris Administration

Joe Biden's Embarrassing Moment During Farewell Address
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:15 PM on January 16, 2025
Mandel Ngan/Pool via AP

Full disclosure, this editor was so underwhelmed with Joe Biden that she even forgot about his farewell speech last night. Granted, it was recorded, lasted all of 10 minutes, and was filled with nothing but lies and nonsense so there wasn't exactly a whole lot to miss but still.

Our bad.

Luckily, Greg Gutfeld was on top of things and was more than happy to not only sum up the speech but Biden's term as well.

Simple.

Elegant even.

And the brutal truth.

*cough cough*

Not to worry, we'll keep telling him.

What some might even call an installation. OH COME DOWN tech scolds, we're just joking ... 

They learned nothing.

Their voters learned nothing.

Yay.

Just a few more days you guys, hang in there!

