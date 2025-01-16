He Went THERE! Greg Gutfeld Just Needs ONE BRUTAL Post to Sum Up the PATHETIC Biden/Harris Administration

Full disclosure, this editor was so underwhelmed with Joe Biden that she even forgot about his farewell speech last night. Granted, it was recorded, lasted all of 10 minutes, and was filled with nothing but lies and nonsense so there wasn't exactly a whole lot to miss but still.

Advertisement

Our bad.

Luckily, Greg Gutfeld was on top of things and was more than happy to not only sum up the speech but Biden's term as well.

What an embarrassing and pathetic end to an embarrassing and pathetic term. — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) January 16, 2025

Simple.

Elegant even.

And the brutal truth.

Biden closes out his train wreck single term with one of if not the most delusional addresses ever issued by a sitting POTUS. Or, in Biden's case, a stumbling POTUS. — Blue State Snooze (@BlueSnoozeBlue) January 16, 2025

New Historical statue !!! pic.twitter.com/KeZmnGqUqk — Chris Boutell (@CBoutell) January 16, 2025

*cough cough*

Ol joe will never even know he was the worst president in history. — The Only James Magelk (@TheMagelk) January 16, 2025

Not to worry, we'll keep telling him.

the fraudulent election that no one did anything about that will affect us for generations — Carry (@boatgirl3) January 16, 2025

What some might even call an installation. OH COME DOWN tech scolds, we're just joking ...

We knew this was coming. They learned nothing! Pathetic — Jonsey (@joneslillycal) January 16, 2025

They learned nothing.

Their voters learned nothing.

Yay.

Just a few more days you guys, hang in there!

===========================================================================

Related:

WTF?! Repub Senator Moore Who Exposed Fani Willis Shoved Then ARRESTED by Dem Speaker of GA House -Thread

Donald Trump Is Ready to Chew Gum and Kick Butt (and He's All Out of Gum). So Are We.

GRRL, PLEASE! Michelle Obama Signals She's DONE With Trump ... As if He Cares LOL

'Nothing LESS American Than That!' Nancy Mace Decimates Dems Opposing Bill Protecting Women from Illegals (Watch)

Adam Schiff Rushes to MSNBC to Save FACE After Getting WORKED By Pam Bondi, Makes Things WORSE (Watch)

Martina Navratilova OWNED Over and Over Again in Back and Forth With ALL of X About Dems Politicizing Aid

===========================================================================