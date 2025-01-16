'Nothing LESS American Than That!' Nancy Mace Decimates Dems Opposing Bill Protecting Women from Illegals

Have we mentioned that Nancy Mace it is a total WARRIOR when it comes to protecting girls and women in America? Because she IS a warrior when it comes to protecting girls and women in America ... just saying.

Advertisement

And there is nothing our pals on the Left can say or do to stop her.

Especially when it comes to calling them OUT on the floor for putting predators over victims.

When Democrats show you who they really are, believe them.

Watch this:

BREAKING: Nancy Mace just eviscerated Democrats who are opposing H.R. 30 Preventing Violence Against Women by Illegal Aliens Act.



"My bill makes it very clear, and if an illegal alien commits a s*x crime or an act of domestic violence, they are inadmissible and deportable."



"We… pic.twitter.com/FS5PR4SrKg — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) January 16, 2025

Post continues:

"We aren't letting you into our country, and if you're already here, we are sending you back to yours." "My colleagues on the other side of the aisle try to minimize this issue because they refuse to acknowledge the consequences." "A vote against this bill is a vote against deporting illegal aliens who r*pe and abuse women and children." "A vote against this bill is a vote to invite illegal aliens who r*pe and abuse women and children into the United States of America." "I can think of nothing less American than that."

What she said.

Why are they trying so hard to keep r*pists and predators who don't belong here on our soil? — Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) January 16, 2025

Love that she called the Dems out on their open border policy as the root cause. This is a must listen. — Proud American (@JimSTruthBTold) January 16, 2025

Passing this should be a no-brainer. — Heeere's Nationalist Jonny (@jonsgardner) January 16, 2025

You'd think BUT this is Democrats we're talking about so ... there's that.

And fin.

===========================================================================

Related:

Adam Schiff Rushes to MSNBC to Save FACE After Getting WORKED By Pam Bondi, Makes Things WORSE (Watch)

Martina Navratilova OWNED Over and Over Again in Back and Forth With ALL of X About Dems Politicizing Aid

BOOYAH! James Woods Describes the B*tch-SLAPPING Pam Bondi Gave Adam Schiff As Only HE Can and LOL

NUKE-IFIED! Dan Bongino Reminds Tim Kaine About Disturbing Allegations in HIS Glass House and WOW (Watch)

JAJAJA! Marco Rubio Owns Protesters SHRIEKING at Him About Human Rights With FANTASTIC Joke (Watch)

===========================================================================