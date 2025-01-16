'Literally Laughed'! WaPo Unveils New 'Mission Statement' ('Democracy Dies in Darkness' Ha...
Get Up, Get Outta Here, Gone: Bob Uecker, Mr. Baseball, Longtime Voice of...
VIP
GRRL, PLEASE! Michelle Obama Signals She's DONE With Trump ... As if He...
Hillary Clinton Says Much Will Be Written About Biden's Great Legacy (NOT in...
Ron DeSantis Announces His Pick to Replace Marco Rubio in the Senate
Adam Schiff Rushes to MSNBC to Save FACE After Getting WORKED By Pam...
TikTok CEO to Share Stage with Tech Giants at Trump Inauguration Amidst Ban...
Martina Navratilova OWNED Over and Over Again in Back and Forth With ALL...
KJP Withheld Gaza Ceasefire and Hostage Release News to Ensure Her Farewell Basked...
VIP
Biden Sets the Stage to Take Credit When Trump Cleans Up His Messes
BOOYAH! James Woods Describes the B*tch-SLAPPING Pam Bondi Gave Adam Schiff As Only...
NUKE-IFIED! Dan Bongino Reminds Tim Kaine About Disturbing Allegations in HIS Glass House...
Time to Pay Up, Kid: Scott Presler Calls Out Alyssa Farah Griffin on...
Start Updating Your Resume: Unhinged Lefty in Space Force Gear Promises a Coup...

'Nothing LESS American Than That!' Nancy Mace Decimates Dems Opposing Bill Protecting Women from Illegals

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:45 AM on January 16, 2025
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Have we mentioned that Nancy Mace it is a total WARRIOR when it comes to protecting girls and women in America? Because she IS a warrior when it comes to protecting girls and women in America ... just saying.

Advertisement

And there is nothing our pals on the Left can say or do to stop her.

Especially when it comes to calling them OUT on the floor for putting predators over victims.

When Democrats show you who they really are, believe them.

Watch this:

Post continues:

"We aren't letting you into our country, and if you're already here, we are sending you back to yours."

"My colleagues on the other side of the aisle try to minimize this issue because they refuse to acknowledge the consequences."

"A vote against this bill is a vote against deporting illegal aliens who r*pe and abuse women and children."

"A vote against this bill is a vote to invite illegal aliens who r*pe and abuse women and children into the United States of America."

"I can think of nothing less American than that."

What she said.

Recommended

BOOYAH! James Woods Describes the B*tch-SLAPPING Pam Bondi Gave Adam Schiff As Only HE Can and LOL
Sam J.
Advertisement

You'd think BUT this is Democrats we're talking about so ... there's that.

And fin.

===========================================================================

Related:

Adam Schiff Rushes to MSNBC to Save FACE After Getting WORKED By Pam Bondi, Makes Things WORSE (Watch)

Martina Navratilova OWNED Over and Over Again in Back and Forth With ALL of X About Dems Politicizing Aid

BOOYAH! James Woods Describes the B*tch-SLAPPING Pam Bondi Gave Adam Schiff As Only HE Can and LOL

NUKE-IFIED! Dan Bongino Reminds Tim Kaine About Disturbing Allegations in HIS Glass House and WOW (Watch)

JAJAJA! Marco Rubio Owns Protesters SHRIEKING at Him About Human Rights With FANTASTIC Joke (Watch)

===========================================================================

Tags: DEMOCRATS ILLEGALS NANCY MACE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

BOOYAH! James Woods Describes the B*tch-SLAPPING Pam Bondi Gave Adam Schiff As Only HE Can and LOL
Sam J.
Adam Schiff Rushes to MSNBC to Save FACE After Getting WORKED By Pam Bondi, Makes Things WORSE (Watch)
Sam J.
'Literally Laughed'! WaPo Unveils New 'Mission Statement' ('Democracy Dies in Darkness' Has Died)
Doug P.
Martina Navratilova OWNED Over and Over Again in Back and Forth With ALL OF X About FEMA Politicizing Aid
Sam J.
NUKE-IFIED! Dan Bongino Reminds Tim Kaine About Disturbing Allegations in HIS Glass House and WOW (Watch)
Sam J.
Start Updating Your Resume: Unhinged Lefty in Space Force Gear Promises a Coup Against Trump
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
BOOYAH! James Woods Describes the B*tch-SLAPPING Pam Bondi Gave Adam Schiff As Only HE Can and LOL Sam J.
Advertisement