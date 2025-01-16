Hillary Clinton Says Much Will Be Written About Biden's Great Legacy (NOT in...
Martina Navratilova OWNED Over and Over Again in Back and Forth With ALL OF X About FEMA Politicizing Aid

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:30 AM on January 16, 2025
Twitchy

Most celebrities are stupid.

Sorry, we know that sounds mean and even snotty but the reality is they aren't paid to think and in fact, many are paid to read the words someone smarter than them writes or you know, play with balls. SPORTS, get your mind out of the gutter.

*snort*

Anyway ...

To be fair, there are some celebrities who are not completely brainwashed mouth-breathers living in their tiny, security-protected bubbles which is why we here at Twitchy often write about them in a positive way. They get it. 

Unlike Martina Navratilova. Now, we will give her credit for understanding that men shouldn't play women's sports, but this post about FEMA and attacking Republicans is literally too damn dumb to function.

Take a look:

Oh honey, let us tell you about Hurricane Helene.

Better yet, let X tell her about Hurricane Helene:

His post continues:

... that might otherwise have led to a significantly better outcome. Federal government has every right to ask questions and get commitments on the rebuild.

She was quite thoughtful with her response:

Oh FFS.

People keep trying to inform her, buuuut:

Awww, someone is getting fussy.

She snapped back:

More proof:

Note, several people have been 'proving it' on her thread over and over and over again which proves there is no proving it to her because she refuses to acknowledge reality.

Like so many other sad, uninformed celebrities.

===========================================================================

