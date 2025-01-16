Martina Navratilova OWNED Over and Over Again in Back and Forth With ALL OF X About FEMA Politicizing Aid

Most celebrities are stupid.

Sorry, we know that sounds mean and even snotty but the reality is they aren't paid to think and in fact, many are paid to read the words someone smarter than them writes or you know, play with balls. SPORTS, get your mind out of the gutter.

*snort*

Anyway ...

To be fair, there are some celebrities who are not completely brainwashed mouth-breathers living in their tiny, security-protected bubbles which is why we here at Twitchy often write about them in a positive way. They get it.

Unlike Martina Navratilova. Now, we will give her credit for understanding that men shouldn't play women's sports, but this post about FEMA and attacking Republicans is literally too damn dumb to function.

Take a look:

When did you ever hear a democrat say well, we will give them aid only if they do this and that since it’s a red state. I will tell you when- NEVER!

The republicans are disgraceful. — Martina Navratilova (@Martina) January 16, 2025

Oh honey, let us tell you about Hurricane Helene.

Better yet, let X tell her about Hurricane Helene:

Memory lane. We have admissions that NC Hurricane relief was not to be given to Trump supporters. More importantly, you’re correct about disaster relief, however, Cali fires are considered different as they involved negligence, cancellation and misappropriation of funds that… — RW (@randydu55280024) January 16, 2025

His post continues:

... that might otherwise have led to a significantly better outcome. Federal government has every right to ask questions and get commitments on the rebuild.

She was quite thoughtful with her response:

Nope. La fire had like this has never happened before. Try again — Martina Navratilova (@Martina) January 16, 2025

Oh FFS.

Martina, you need to be more informed. https://t.co/8K5iDwKjOl — Matthew C. (@MattLovesVinyl) January 16, 2025

People keep trying to inform her, buuuut:

And you need to go somewhere else. Fema has never been political — Martina Navratilova (@Martina) January 16, 2025

Awww, someone is getting fussy.

Really, remember a few weeks back when we learned FEMA would ignore homes after Hurricane Helene that had Trump signs on them - where were you? — Hmc (@Hmc181456) January 16, 2025

She snapped back:

Prove it — Martina Navratilova (@Martina) January 16, 2025

More proof:

pic.twitter.com/HxXwXMHcDh — Corey - First Ambassador to the Moon (@corysix6) January 16, 2025

Note, several people have been 'proving it' on her thread over and over and over again which proves there is no proving it to her because she refuses to acknowledge reality.

Like so many other sad, uninformed celebrities.

