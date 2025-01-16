BOOYAH! James Woods Describes the B*tch-SLAPPING Pam Bondi Gave Adam Schiff As Only HE Can and LOL

Hillary Clinton Says Much Will Be Written About Biden's Great Legacy (NOT in...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:50 AM on January 16, 2025
Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File

This editor can't be the only person who throws up a little bit in her mouth every time she sees Adam Schiff, right? Talk about a completely corrupt, divisive, frothy-mouthed, stinky, stupid, ignorant, flaccid, lying, hate-filled, douche-canoe. It's as if Democrats took every single ugly personality trait they could find and used them to create Schiff in some screwed-up, sci-fi lab so they could own one giant UBER-suck of a politician.

This guy is the worst, and considering he is up against people like Chuck Schumer, Eric Swalwell, and Tim Kaine, that's really saying something.

So it was a joy watching Pam Bondi WORK Schiff over and over again while he tried to intimidate her, bully her, and make her look unqualified.

Truly, GLORIOUS. If there is a Bondi Fan Club please sign us up ASAP.

Seems James Woods also had a great time watching the fireworks:

See, even James Woods can be positive on X. Thanking Democrats for some entertainment? Totally positive.

He's a giver.

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA HA HA HA HA.

Same bro. Same.

GREAT CATCH!

