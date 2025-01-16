BOOYAH! James Woods Describes the B*tch-SLAPPING Pam Bondi Gave Adam Schiff As Only HE Can and LOL

This editor can't be the only person who throws up a little bit in her mouth every time she sees Adam Schiff, right? Talk about a completely corrupt, divisive, frothy-mouthed, stinky, stupid, ignorant, flaccid, lying, hate-filled, douche-canoe. It's as if Democrats took every single ugly personality trait they could find and used them to create Schiff in some screwed-up, sci-fi lab so they could own one giant UBER-suck of a politician.

This guy is the worst, and considering he is up against people like Chuck Schumer, Eric Swalwell, and Tim Kaine, that's really saying something.

So it was a joy watching Pam Bondi WORK Schiff over and over again while he tried to intimidate her, bully her, and make her look unqualified.

Truly, GLORIOUS. If there is a Bondi Fan Club please sign us up ASAP.

Seems James Woods also had a great time watching the fireworks:

The confirmation hearings are a joy. Watching Pam Bondi bitch slap censured liar Adam Schiff across his pinched pug face question after question was a jubilant respite after a rough week.



Thank you, Senate Democrats, for the entertainment. At long last you’re good for something. — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) January 16, 2025

See, even James Woods can be positive on X. Thanking Democrats for some entertainment? Totally positive.

He's a giver.

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA HA HA HA HA.

Sounds like a load of Bull Schiff pic.twitter.com/SagGnIZfxg — Crystal Hope (@CrystalHope1979) January 16, 2025

If I were Majority leader, Schiff wouldn't be on any commitees — @Chicago1Ray 🇺🇸 (@Chicago1Ray) January 16, 2025

Same bro. Same.

This was funny as well. Pam Bondi was talking about Sleeper cells from China 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/ShuV3XOVMK — Lora Holland (@lor66301) January 16, 2025

GREAT CATCH!

They've been getting slammed for 2 days, but tomorrow, they'll continue with their same strategy. — The Only James Magelk (@TheMagelk) January 16, 2025

Because they don't care. This isn't about actually confirming anyone, they know all of Trump's picks likely have the votes they need. No no, this is about showing off for the mouth-breathers who still support Democrats.

You know, the minority in America?

Man, we love pointing that out ... heh.

YES, yes we are petty. We own it.

