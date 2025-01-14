Kamala's BONEHEAD Statement on CA Fires Shows Just How HORRIBLE a President She Would've Been (Watch)

As you watch Kamala Harris babble her way through making a statement on the California fires, keep in mind that this woman could have been our president if Trump had not won. This would be the face of our country ...

Sorry, we know, even just the idea is terrifying.

Watch this mess:

"It's critically important that, to the extent you can find anything that gives you an ability to be patient in this extremely dangerous and unprecedented crisis, that you do."



Imagine if Kamala Harris were president during these wildfires. Just imagine.pic.twitter.com/Twm90mrr3Q — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) January 14, 2025

What?

Is this another one of those spanning times things?

We keep finding ourselves writing this, over and over again ... KAMALA, READ THE ROOM. People have lost everything, their homes, in some cases their loved ones, and they don't want to be patient as they watch the federal government send money to Ukraine when they know they're in need as well as their fellow Americans in North Carolina who have been MORE than patient. It's been several months for them now.

January 20th can't get here fast enough.

These fires are not unprecedented but could have certainly been prevented with people forest management — David Addison (@DavidAddis35150) January 14, 2025

They could have been prevented if incapable, inefficient, corrupt, hate-filled, equity-focused, dipwad Democrats weren't in charge but we digress.

Can you imagine her trying to negotiate with world leaders? — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) January 14, 2025

You know they would just laugh and laugh and laugh.

What kind of spasm is she having??? — SKDear 🇺🇸🇨🇱 (@SharonDeAr46515) January 14, 2025

Is it a spasm or is it boxed wine?

Maybe both.

Kamala: Fire is hot. it's hot because of fire. again, fire is really hot. — Ray4_Freedom (@Ray4_Freedom) January 14, 2025

Whoa ... we may have just found Kamala's speechwriter.

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Huzzah.

