Kamala's BONEHEAD Statement on CA Fires Shows Just How HORRIBLE a President She Would've Been (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:40 PM on January 14, 2025
Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call/Pool via AP

As you watch Kamala Harris babble her way through making a statement on the California fires, keep in mind that this woman could have been our president if Trump had not won. This would be the face of our country ...

Sorry, we know, even just the idea is terrifying.

Watch this mess:

What?

Is this another one of those spanning times things? 

We keep finding ourselves writing this, over and over again ... KAMALA, READ THE ROOM. People have lost everything, their homes, in some cases their loved ones, and they don't want to be patient as they watch the federal government send money to Ukraine when they know they're in need as well as their fellow Americans in North Carolina who have been MORE than patient. It's been several months for them now.

January 20th can't get here fast enough.

They could have been prevented if incapable, inefficient, corrupt, hate-filled, equity-focused, dipwad Democrats weren't in charge but we digress.

Sen. Markwayne Mullin NUKED Every Single Democrat Questioning Pete Hegseth and It Was PRICELESS (Watch)
Sam J.
You know they would just laugh and laugh and laugh.

Is it a spasm or is it boxed wine?

Maybe both.

Whoa ... we may have just found Kamala's speechwriter.

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Huzzah.

Tags: CALIFORNIA DEMOCRATS FIRE KAMALA HARRIS TRUMP 2024 ELECTION

