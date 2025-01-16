Hillary Clinton Says Much Will Be Written About Biden's Great Legacy (NOT in...
Ron DeSantis Announces His Pick to Replace Marco Rubio in the Senate
TikTok CEO to Share Stage with Tech Giants at Trump Inauguration Amidst Ban...
Martina Navratilova OWNED Over and Over Again in Back and Forth With ALL...
KJP Withheld Gaza Ceasefire and Hostage Release News to Ensure Her Farewell Basked...
VIP
Biden Sets the Stage to Take Credit When Trump Cleans Up His Messes
BOOYAH! James Woods Describes the B*tch-SLAPPING Pam Bondi Gave Adam Schiff As Only...
NUKE-IFIED! Dan Bongino Reminds Tim Kaine About Disturbing Allegations in HIS Glass House...
Time to Pay Up, Kid: Scott Presler Calls Out Alyssa Farah Griffin on...
Start Updating Your Resume: Unhinged Lefty in Space Force Gear Promises a Coup...
Scott Jennings: Biden May Be a Terrible President but MAGA Should Be Doubly...
Don Lemon Has Trouble Accepting Trump’s Pivotal Role in Gaza Ceasefire and Hostage...
Farewell Tyrants! Biden Aligns with Harris Against Americans’ Constitutional Speech and Pr...
The Three Possible Reasons MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough Totally Missed Joe Biden’s OBVIOUS Ment...

Adam Schiff Rushes to MSNBC to Save FACE After Getting WORKED By Pam Bondi, Makes Things WORSE (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:55 AM on January 16, 2025
AP Photo/Ben Curtis

As Twitchy readers know, Pam Bondi destroyed Adam Shiff.

Nuked him.

Wrecked him.

Dismantled him.

Ruined. Demolished. Smashed. Wasted. Vaporized. Pulverized. Annihilated.

Advertisement

She destroyed him.

Over and over again, so it's no surprise he ran to MSNBC to pretend he wasn't owned over and over and over again by Bondi.

Watch this if you can stand it:

Seriously, this guy is SUCH a liar. California, we get it, you're blue but this guy is just trash ... c'mon, if you must elect Democrats at least pick ones that aren't the poster child for corruption like this watermelon head.

Schiff did seem a bit ... nervous, especially while he was babbling about Liz Cheney. Bro, we all know you're not worried about Liz, you're worried about yourself.

Why would Schiff need a pardon since he's so innocent and stuff?

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA HA HA HA.

See, we can still crack ourselves up these days.

Recommended

BOOYAH! James Woods Describes the B*tch-SLAPPING Pam Bondi Gave Adam Schiff As Only HE Can and LOL
Sam J.
Advertisement

And what's really funny is they think they're the good guys.

Sounds like at least Schiff is about to find out different.

===========================================================================

Related:

Martina Navratilova OWNED Over and Over Again in Back and Forth With ALL of X About Dems Politicizing Aid

BOOYAH! James Woods Describes the B*tch-SLAPPING Pam Bondi Gave Adam Schiff As Only HE Can and LOL

NUKE-IFIED! Dan Bongino Reminds Tim Kaine About Disturbing Allegations in HIS Glass House and WOW (Watch)

JAJAJA! Marco Rubio Owns Protesters SHRIEKING at Him About Human Rights With FANTASTIC Joke (Watch)

About Damn TIME! Pam Bondi Is Straight-FIRE Speaking About Returning the DOJ to Its CORE Mission (Watch)

===========================================================================

Tags: ADAM SCHIFF CONFIRMATION TRUMP PAM BONDI

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

BOOYAH! James Woods Describes the B*tch-SLAPPING Pam Bondi Gave Adam Schiff As Only HE Can and LOL
Sam J.
Ron DeSantis Announces His Pick to Replace Marco Rubio in the Senate
justmindy
Martina Navratilova OWNED Over and Over Again in Back and Forth With ALL OF X About FEMA Politicizing Aid
Sam J.
NUKE-IFIED! Dan Bongino Reminds Tim Kaine About Disturbing Allegations in HIS Glass House and WOW (Watch)
Sam J.
Start Updating Your Resume: Unhinged Lefty in Space Force Gear Promises a Coup Against Trump
Grateful Calvin
Hillary Clinton Says Much Will Be Written About Biden's Great Legacy (NOT in Her Replies, However)
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
BOOYAH! James Woods Describes the B*tch-SLAPPING Pam Bondi Gave Adam Schiff As Only HE Can and LOL Sam J.
Advertisement