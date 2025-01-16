Adam Schiff Rushes to MSNBC to Save FACE After Getting WORKED By Pam Bondi, Makes Things WORSE (Watch)

As Twitchy readers know, Pam Bondi destroyed Adam Shiff.

Nuked him.

Wrecked him.

Dismantled him.

Ruined. Demolished. Smashed. Wasted. Vaporized. Pulverized. Annihilated.

She destroyed him.

Over and over again, so it's no surprise he ran to MSNBC to pretend he wasn't owned over and over and over again by Bondi.

Watch this if you can stand it:

The cardinal rule of these confirmation hearings:



Do not say anything to upset Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/bCEoh4k2mg — Adam Schiff (@SenAdamSchiff) January 16, 2025

Seriously, this guy is SUCH a liar. California, we get it, you're blue but this guy is just trash ... c'mon, if you must elect Democrats at least pick ones that aren't the poster child for corruption like this watermelon head.

I hope Pam Bondi locks you up first.



Lie under oath, go to jail. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) January 16, 2025

Schiff did seem a bit ... nervous, especially while he was babbling about Liz Cheney. Bro, we all know you're not worried about Liz, you're worried about yourself.

Lawyer up, liar. — Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) January 16, 2025

You still gonna turn down a pardon? — Stephe96 (@Stephe96) January 16, 2025

Why would Schiff need a pardon since he's so innocent and stuff?

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA HA HA HA.

See, we can still crack ourselves up these days.

Two of the biggest liars in America. — Joel Schamber (@JoelSchamber) January 16, 2025

And what's really funny is they think they're the good guys.

Sounds like at least Schiff is about to find out different.

