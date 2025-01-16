Repub Senator Moore Who Exposed Fani Willis Shoved Then ARRESTED by Speaker of GA House (Thread); Updated

Even after all of these years covering crazy, there are some things that are so crazy they even surprise us.

This is one of those things.

Republican Senator Colton Moore has been arrested by the Speaker of the Georgia House for simply trying to attend the State of the State joint session. We can't even make this up.

Advertisement

Take a look:

🚨🚨BREAKING 🚨🚨



Senator @realColtonMoore unconstitutionality arrested by Speaker @JonBurnsGA.



TYRANNY — Georgia Freedom Caucus (@FreedomCaucusGA) January 16, 2025

Moore just so happens to be a ranking member of the Georgia Freedom Caucus.

Wonder why else they might not want him around:

Senator Colton Moore, who exposed and defeated corrupt District Attorney Fani Willis last year, has been arrested by the Anti-Trump Speaker of the Georgia House.



Colton is being held in the same Atlanta jail as President Trump.



We are working to ensure his expedient release.… pic.twitter.com/hRA2gM54FD — Sen. Colton Moore (@realColtonMoore) January 16, 2025

Awwwww, so he's the reason Fani Willis went down in flames.

It's all starting to make sense but for the whole picture, here's a thread from Twitchy favorite, Dustin Grage:

🚨 BREAKING: Senator @realColtonMoore, who serves as the Vice-Chair of the @FreedomCaucusGA was just unconstitutionality arrested by Speaker @JonBurnsGA for simply trying to attend the State of the State joint session.



This is what tyranny looks like, folks. pic.twitter.com/Zhf2J7HU53 — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) January 16, 2025

What he said.

BACKGROUND: Senator Moore was kicked out of the Senate GOP Caucus last year after he demanded that the Senate investigate Fani Willis.



Sen. Moore was obviously vindicated, but the Atlanta Swamp still hates him for speaking out on this issue.



Story:https://t.co/MrRWYM6350 — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) January 16, 2025

Seems every state and city has a swamp.

Reminder: President Trump stands with Sen. Moore! pic.twitter.com/C6zkqCjioa — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) January 16, 2025

As he should.

UPDATE: Senator Moore was THROWN to the ground for simply trying to attend this Joint Session. 😮 😮 😮 https://t.co/nGEgg7isnf — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) January 16, 2025

Not only was he arrested, but it looks like he was assaulted.

UPDATE: I have been informed that the man who pushed Sen. Moore to the ground is Keith Williams, the Speaker’s attorney.



This is insane. 🤯 — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) January 16, 2025

What a group of fine, upstanding individuals.

NEW: I have obtained a copy of the letter that was sent to Sen. Moore’s office.



Barring an elected official from speaking the truth and doing their job is absolutely insane. pic.twitter.com/8UhKMeKwjg — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) January 16, 2025

Insane.

And unconstitutional.

We will keep an eye on this situation and update as we learn more.

--UPDATE--

With thanks to @GrageDustin & others, we can identify the lackey who took a cheap shot by pushing State Sen Colton Moore as Keith Williams. Please peacefully & patriotically demand that Keith turn himself in for assault—his taxpayer funded work email is keith.williams at house… https://t.co/EDoMomecrK pic.twitter.com/QRLSbyXpfK — Marco Polo (@MarcoPolo501c3) January 16, 2025

Advertisement

--

Editor's note - we updated our headline to reflect the Speaker is actually a Republican. Considering he didn't act like one, that's not exactly surprising. - sj

===========================================================================

Related:

GRRL, PLEASE! Michelle Obama Signals She's DONE With Trump ... As if He Cares LOL

'Nothing LESS American Than That!' Nancy Mace Decimates Dems Opposing Bill Protecting Women from Illegals (Watch)

Adam Schiff Rushes to MSNBC to Save FACE After Getting WORKED By Pam Bondi, Makes Things WORSE (Watch)

Martina Navratilova OWNED Over and Over Again in Back and Forth With ALL of X About Dems Politicizing Aid

BOOYAH! James Woods Describes the B*tch-SLAPPING Pam Bondi Gave Adam Schiff As Only HE Can and LOL

NUKE-IFIED! Dan Bongino Reminds Tim Kaine About Disturbing Allegations in HIS Glass House and WOW (Watch)

===========================================================================