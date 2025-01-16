Repub Senator Moore Who Exposed Fani Willis Shoved Then ARRESTED by Speaker of GA House (Thread); Updated

He Went THERE! Greg Gutfeld Just Needs ONE BRUTAL Post to Sum Up...
GRRL, PLEASE! Michelle Obama Signals She's DONE With Trump ... As if He...
'Nothing LESS American Than That!' Nancy Mace Decimates Dems Opposing Bill Protecting Wome...
Hillary Clinton Says Much Will Be Written About Biden's Great Legacy (NOT in...
Ron DeSantis Announces His Pick to Replace Marco Rubio in the Senate
Adam Schiff Rushes to MSNBC to Save FACE After Getting WORKED By Pam...
TikTok CEO to Share Stage with Tech Giants at Trump Inauguration Amidst Ban...
Martina Navratilova OWNED Over and Over Again in Back and Forth With ALL...
KJP Withheld Gaza Ceasefire and Hostage Release News to Ensure Her Farewell Basked...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:26 PM on January 16, 2025
Alyssa Pointer/Pool Photo via AP

Even after all of these years covering crazy, there are some things that are so crazy they even surprise us.

This is one of those things.

Republican Senator Colton Moore has been arrested by the Speaker of the Georgia House for simply trying to attend the State of the State joint session. We can't even make this up.

Take a look:

Moore just so happens to be a ranking member of the Georgia Freedom Caucus.

Wonder why else they might not want him around:

Awwwww, so he's the reason Fani Willis went down in flames.

It's all starting to make sense but for the whole picture, here's a thread from Twitchy favorite, Dustin Grage:

What he said.

Seems every state and city has a swamp.

As he should.

Not only was he arrested, but it looks like he was assaulted.

What a group of fine, upstanding individuals.

Insane.

And unconstitutional.

We will keep an eye on this situation and update as we learn more. 

--UPDATE--

--

Editor's note - we updated our headline to reflect the Speaker is actually a Republican. Considering he didn't act like one, that's not exactly surprising. - sj

===========================================================================

