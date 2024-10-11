Muy FALSO! Kamala's Univision Town Hall SCOOPED in HUGE Way (Selected Attendees! Teleprompter?! OH MY!)

Dear Jon Stewart: Yes, the Second Amendment Does Protect Freedom of Speech (VIDEO)
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:30 AM on October 11, 2024
AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough

Welp, as you likely already know, Kamala Harris's Univision Town Hall was a mess.

A hot mess.

A hot mess in a flaming hot dumpster.

Honestly, we're not sure there's a phrase that is quite awful enough to describe what took place during Kamala's PRE-RECORDED town hall trying to convince Hispanics they should vote for her. Whoever on her team was advising that they keep her quiet and out of site was onto something because ever since she started talking, Trump started winning.

More.

Michael Tracey had the goods on the 'behind-the-scenes stuff' at this particular town hall:

Ooooh, do go on.

Huh. So they pre-selected attendees for this town hall, likely prepared questions for them to ask ... and forbade journos from talking to the attendees.

Gosh, that sounds like it was on the up-and-up.

Heh.

But wait, there's more.

Ok, so we've given Tracey a hard time here and there but good for him asking questions even when he wasn't supposed to ... and of course, they're diehard Kamala supporters there to 'cheer her on'.

Add the whole teleprompter controversy in there and Kamala has a massive, embarrassing mess on her hands. Univision is of course denying they allowed Kamala to use a teleprompter, the host insisting the teleprompter was for him ...

but ... 

That whole 'don't believe your own eyes' thing is wearing thin. 

Just sayin'.

Nothing about her is real.

It's all a scripted mess put together by powerful Democrats who are desperate to stay in power, and to keep Trump out of the White House.

Tags: KAMALA HARRIS TOWN HALL UNIVISION 2024 ELECTION

