Three People from the Washington Post Spill the Beans About Why Taylor Lorenz REALLY 'Left' and BAHAHA

Remember when the news broke about Taylor Lorenz leaving the Washington Post? She claimed it was time to do her own thing? Yeah? If you don't that's ok, she's fairly forgettable HOWEVER, when we see posts like this about what REALLY happened when she 'left,' we can't help but share them.

Almost as if it's our moral imperative or something.

And considering this comes from three different people from WAPO who are 'familiar with the situation,' we thought it was worth writing about.

Well, that and pointing and laughing.

Take a look:

Three people at the Post with knowledge of events tell NPR that Lorenz lost the trust of the newsroom’s leadership both by posting that selfie with the caption about Biden and then by willfully misleading editors in claiming that she had not done so. https://t.co/KOXj5TgS1j — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) October 10, 2024

So, she lied.

Gosh, we're shocked. Oh wait, no. Not at all.

From NPR:

Lorenz, a frequent and often divisive presence online, never wrote for the paper again. Three people at the Post with knowledge of events tell NPR that Lorenz lost the trust of the newsroom’s leadership both by posting that selfie with the caption about Biden and then by willfully misleading editors in claiming that she had not done so. Lorenz initially denied writing the caption or sharing it. After Jon Levine of The New York Post posted a screengrab of it online, Lorenz tweeted, “You people will fall for any dumbass edit someone makes.” She told editors that someone else had added the caption to the photo. After NPR verified the post was authentic, Lorenz changed her account of what happened, acknowledging to editors she had shared the image. The Post kicked off a formal review, saying, “Our executive editor and senior editors take alleged violations of our standards seriously.” Lorenz maintained she shared the image as a joke echoing an online meme, not as a commentary on Biden.

Busted by NPR.

Ouch.

I feel sorry for her - it’s not easy for a woman in her 60s to find a job these days. — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦🥥Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) October 10, 2024

How surprising. It’s not like she had any prior record of lying or toxic and unethical conduct.



Oh, wait… — Will Collier (@willcollier) October 10, 2024

Right? She's usually so honest and trustworthy.

HA HA HA HA HA

In her defense, she’s old and probably doesn’t remember….. — SECRET SQUIRREL ⎷⎷ (@SecritSqrl) October 10, 2024

Fair point.

How did she ever have “trust of the newsroom leadership” in the first place?? — KeithH (@kch50014) October 10, 2024

Don't look at us, man, we just work here.

*snort*

