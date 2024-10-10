HA! LOOK on Matt Yglesias's Face As Climate Defiance Loons Shut Down His Luncheon is PRICELESS (Watch)

Here's a Snapshot of the Last 4 Years After Harris Said She Wouldn't...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:50 PM on October 10, 2024
AngieArtist

There's just something really satisfying watching the Left eat its own, ya' know?

And it couldn't have happened to a more deserving fella then Matthew Yglesias.

Watch:

Harvard half-wit?

Ouch, them's fighting words.

They refused to sit idly by.

Popcorn anyone?

Heh.

The nerve of Matt being reasonable and common sense.

But hey, they said it gets worse.

Sam J.
ARGLE.

BARGLE.

RAR.

Yeah, we'll pass, Spanky. But this was funny.

=======================================================================

