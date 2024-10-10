HA! LOOK on Matt Yglesias's Face As Climate Defiance Loons Shut Down His Luncheon is PRICELESS (Watch)

There's just something really satisfying watching the Left eat its own, ya' know?

And it couldn't have happened to a more deserving fella then Matthew Yglesias.

Watch:

UPDATE: We shut down the luncheon honoring fracking enthusiast @mattyglesias.



A third-rate "thought leader," this Harvard half-wit is ready and willing to incinerate his own child in the name of being "provocative."



🧵 pic.twitter.com/8ajclLR20n — Climate Defiance (@ClimateDefiance) October 10, 2024

Harvard half-wit?

Ouch, them's fighting words.

As a roomful of Beltway sheeple looked on in shock, we confronted Matt directly. His support for fracking is abominable. It is shocking to the conscience. We refused to sit idly by.



(2/5) — Climate Defiance (@ClimateDefiance) October 10, 2024

They refused to sit idly by.

Popcorn anyone?

Heh.

Matt recently wrote a blog post noting that "America should not ban fracking, because fracking is a means of obtaining oil and natural gas, two extremely valuable commodities."



(3/5) — Climate Defiance (@ClimateDefiance) October 10, 2024

The nerve of Matt being reasonable and common sense.

But hey, they said it gets worse.

It gets worse. In the same piece Matt wrote - and this is a direct quote - "natural gas isn’t even bad for the environment."



When gas leaks it is 80 times stronger than carbon as a greenhouse gas - and recent research found it may be worse than coal.



(4/5) — Climate Defiance (@ClimateDefiance) October 10, 2024

ARGLE.

BARGLE.

RAR.

It is obscene that fossil fuel shills get honored by the Beltway Insiders as climate catastrophes charge towards our shores. We are ready and willing to stop this madness. If you're with us, signup to be a part of our group. (5/5) https://t.co/xmKsDsRrKT — Climate Defiance (@ClimateDefiance) October 10, 2024

Yeah, we'll pass, Spanky. But this was funny.

