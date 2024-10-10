DeSantis DECIMATES Kamala for Trying to Make Hurricanes About HER and Her 'HQ Account' Just CAN'T DEEEAL

Awwww, poor Kamala Harris. Seems no matter how hard she pretends to give a damn and try to make both Hurricane Helene AND Milton about herself and her campaign, it doesn't work. Someone, somewhere takes her down ... deservedly so.

When she lied about DeSantis refusing to take her call before Milton this editor thinks she may have actually done herself and her campaign in. Oh, don't get us wrong, this will be an absolute dog fight and everyone has to vote (and bring 10 Republicans with them) but she's certainly doing herself no favors trying to politically drag America's Governor when he himself is doing everything he can to take care of his state and his people.

You know, his job.

Guess since Roy Cooper circled the wagons for her she expects the same from DeSantis.

Yeah, not even a little bit. Watch:

Gov. DeSantis nukes Kamala for trying to make these hurricanes about her pic.twitter.com/nNC2p7M3cG — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) October 10, 2024

Nukes her once, then comes back around and follows up with another nuke.

Only seems fair, right?

And you KNOW it's hurting Kamala when her lame, sad little 'Kamala's HQ' account LIES about what he said.

Q: How do you characterize the federal response at this point?



Gov. DeSantis: I've worked well with the Biden-Harris administration. They’ve been in close contact. They have approved our requests for disaster relief aid pic.twitter.com/01fbMLsRnb — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) October 10, 2024

He never says Harris.

Not once.

Harris is livid that DeSantis was already in contact with Biden while she was chugging beer on Colbert. She’s trying to reset that optic by continuing this one-sided fight with DeSantis while he leads FL through hurricane recovery. No real leader acts like that. https://t.co/IwEBVgV6jE — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) October 10, 2024

That's because Kamala is 'no real leader'. Not even a little bit.

DeSantis didn't mention "Harris" at all.



KamalaHQ literally tried to lie their way into this quote.



Pathetic.



They point the finger for politicizing the hurricane and then try and take credit for something they didn't do.



Here is the full story:https://t.co/pgwUJadBd0 — KamalaHQLies (@KamalaHQLies) October 10, 2024

Oopsie.

He did NOT name Harris. He only referenced Biden. — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 10, 2024

Because we all know all Harris has done is try and make these weather events about herself and her campaign. Not to mention it's fun watching DeSantis needle her knowing Biden has been undermining her for the past couple of weeks.

Delish.

