Here's a 'by the Numbers' Look at Kamala Harris' Sudden Interest in Discussing...
Kayleigh McEnany DROPS 50-Megaton Self-Awareness NUKE on Kamala for Playing PRETEND with H...
G.T.F.O! What Susan Rice Is Accusing Trump of NOW Tells Us Dems are...
The Joy Is GONE! Kamala Harris Campaign Staffer Reveals JUST HOW BAD Things...
Ya' THINK?! What This Georgetown Law Prof Just Said About Democrats 'Nominating' Kamala...
VIP
Associated Press Goes Full Pravda Again to Boost Dems Ahead of Election (the...
Sharyl Attkisson OWNS CBS News With BRUTAL Obama Reminder As They Conspire to...
Honey ... You SUCK at This: Kamala Feigns Sincerity, Importance in Staged Call...
They Just Keep Digging: CBS Instructed Staff Not to Refer to Jerusalem as...
CNN's Jake Tapper Wasn't Expecting This Response From Boris Johnson
Kansas City Star Says Spare Them the MAGA Pearl-Clutching Over the 'Shoot Them'...
Under The Bus! Biden Sticks by Claim He Is In Touch With DeSantis...
BBC Stands by ‘Kill the Jews’ Interviewee
'A Beautiful Soul': Young Woman Shares Why She Chose Life For Medically Challenged...

DeSantis DECIMATES Kamala for Trying to Make Hurricanes About HER and Her 'HQ Account' Just CAN'T DEEEAL

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:50 AM on October 10, 2024
Twitchy

Awwww, poor Kamala Harris. Seems no matter how hard she pretends to give a damn and try to make both Hurricane Helene AND Milton about herself and her campaign, it doesn't work. Someone, somewhere takes her down ... deservedly so.

Advertisement

When she lied about DeSantis refusing to take her call before Milton this editor thinks she may have actually done herself and her campaign in. Oh, don't get us wrong, this will be an absolute dog fight and everyone has to vote (and bring 10 Republicans with them) but she's certainly doing herself no favors trying to politically drag America's Governor when he himself is doing everything he can to take care of his state and his people.

You know, his job.

Guess since Roy Cooper circled the wagons for her she expects the same from DeSantis.

Yeah, not even a little bit. Watch:

Nukes her once, then comes back around and follows up with another nuke.

Only seems fair, right?

And you KNOW it's hurting Kamala when her lame, sad little 'Kamala's HQ' account LIES about what he said.

Recommended

The Joy Is GONE! Kamala Harris Campaign Staffer Reveals JUST HOW BAD Things Really Are to Axios and WOOF
Sam J.
Advertisement

He never says Harris.

Not once.

That's because Kamala is 'no real leader'. Not even a little bit.

Oopsie.

Because we all know all Harris has done is try and make these weather events about herself and her campaign. Not to mention it's fun watching DeSantis needle her knowing Biden has been undermining her for the past couple of weeks.

Advertisement

Delish.

=======================================================================

Related:

Kayleigh McEnany DROPS 50-Megaton Self-Awareness NUKE on Kamala for Playing PRETEND with Hurricane Milton

G.T.F.O! What Susan Rice Is Accusing Trump of NOW Tells Us Dems are Getting DESPERATE About the Election

The Joy Is GONE! Kamala Harris Campaign Staffer Reveals JUST HOW BAD Things Really Are to Axios and WOOF

Ya' THINK?! What This Georgetown Law Prof Just Said About Democrats Nominating Kamala Will HAUNT THEM

Sharyl Attkisson OWNS CBS News With BRUTAL Obama Reminder As They Conspire to Make Kamala Look LESS DUMB

=======================================================================

Tags: HURRICANES KAMALA HARRIS 2024 ELECTION DESANTIS HELENE MILTON

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Joy Is GONE! Kamala Harris Campaign Staffer Reveals JUST HOW BAD Things Really Are to Axios and WOOF
Sam J.
Kayleigh McEnany DROPS 50-Megaton Self-Awareness NUKE on Kamala for Playing PRETEND with Hurricane Milton
Sam J.
Sharyl Attkisson OWNS CBS News With BRUTAL Obama Reminder As They Conspire to Make Kamala Look LESS DUMB
Sam J.
G.T.F.O! What Susan Rice Is Accusing Trump of NOW Tells Us Dems are Getting DESPERATE About the Election
Sam J.
Ya' THINK?! What This Georgetown Law Prof Just Said About Democrats 'Nominating' Kamala Will HAUNT THEM
Sam J.
Here's a 'by the Numbers' Look at Kamala Harris' Sudden Interest in Discussing Hurricane Response
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
The Joy Is GONE! Kamala Harris Campaign Staffer Reveals JUST HOW BAD Things Really Are to Axios and WOOF Sam J.
Advertisement