Ya' THINK?! What This Georgetown Law Prof Just Said About Democrats 'Nominating' Kamala Will HAUNT THEM

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:15 AM on October 10, 2024
AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson

You know when you see Georgetown Law Professors talking about how the Democratic Party should have had a genuine primary this close to the election things are NOT going so hot for Kamala Harris. Could this be karma for pretending she didn't notice Biden's mental decline and then JOYFULLY taking his place when other powerful Democrats decided Joe was too old to run and win?

Whatever it is, let's hope their concerns are legit and the people who tried to pull one over on the American people fail at it, bigly.

Gosh, ya' think?

Ha!

That's certainly what it looks like. Biden didn't spend five decades in politics to go out that way ... we'd like to think he played nice just so he could sabotage them like they sabotaged him, and then 

Interesting point, they didn't have a 'real' democratic primary even with Joe? Hrm. And now RFK Jr. is campaigning with Trump.

There's that too.

Which begs the question, did Joe actually use Kamala to exact revenge on his own party? Or was it Jill?

No way the Bidens go out quietly ... they love that power and money far too much.

Let's hope so. It's honestly somewhat terrifying how willing so many people are to vote for someone they hated just so they can abort on demand and without restriction. A party built on death and division ... no thanks.

