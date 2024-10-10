Ya' THINK?! What This Georgetown Law Prof Just Said About Democrats 'Nominating' Kamala Will HAUNT THEM

You know when you see Georgetown Law Professors talking about how the Democratic Party should have had a genuine primary this close to the election things are NOT going so hot for Kamala Harris. Could this be karma for pretending she didn't notice Biden's mental decline and then JOYFULLY taking his place when other powerful Democrats decided Joe was too old to run and win?

Whatever it is, let's hope their concerns are legit and the people who tried to pull one over on the American people fail at it, bigly.

In hindsight, it might have been better for the Democratic Party to have held a genuinely democratic primary. — Randy Barnett (@RandyEBarnett) October 9, 2024

Gosh, ya' think?

Ha!

That is not what Biden wanted. Biden threw her in as a FCK you to Obama and Pelosi — JBA Meet me in the Middle extremes are Bad (@AdlerJoelle) October 10, 2024

That's certainly what it looks like. Biden didn't spend five decades in politics to go out that way ... we'd like to think he played nice just so he could sabotage them like they sabotaged him, and then

I was assured by Nancy Pelosi that there was a primary, Harris just didn't have a challenger. — J9TX (@j9_atx) October 10, 2024

Yes.@RobertKennedyJr would've beaten Biden and would be leading Trump at this time. Unfortunately, The Blob was never gonna allow that to happen. — Troy Niedermaier (@NiedermaierTroy) October 10, 2024

Interesting point, they didn't have a 'real' democratic primary even with Joe? Hrm. And now RFK Jr. is campaigning with Trump.

But all Democrats suck, so they would have wound up with a Communist moron anyway. — Stella Paul (@StellaPaulNY) October 10, 2024

There's that too.

I think it was evident that Pelosi had the notion to push Newsom on the DNC through an open vote.



It would seem Biden’s endorsement of Harris was unscripted. — SeaLarson (@NotSeaLarson) October 10, 2024

Which begs the question, did Joe actually use Kamala to exact revenge on his own party? Or was it Jill?

No way the Bidens go out quietly ... they love that power and money far too much.

But putting their anti democratic practices on display for all to see was very useful for the GOP. — Watching the 💩 Show 🍿 (@S_entialFreedom) October 10, 2024

Let's hope so. It's honestly somewhat terrifying how willing so many people are to vote for someone they hated just so they can abort on demand and without restriction. A party built on death and division ... no thanks.

