THAT'S a Low Blow! Nick Searcy HILARIOUSLY Drops Robert Reich for Calling Elon Musk a 'Gigantic Wanker'

We're not entirely sure what Robert Reich was thinking when he called Elon Musk a 'giant wanker' or why he'd even think about wanker and Elon Musk in the same thought but here we are. Perhaps Reich was engagement farming?
Heh.
We don't know. Maybe spending every day having to sit on a phone book is finally starting to get to him.
Musk is a gigantic wanker— Robert Reich (@RBReich) October 6, 2024
GIGANTIC.
Huh.
Well, that's a big wanker.
And as you already know since you're here reading, this did not go well. Especially with Twitter/X master trolls like Nick Searcy.
Everyone is gigantic to you. https://t.co/pMbdR1vW6s— Nick Searcy, INSURRECTIONAL FILM & TELEVISION STAR (@yesnicksearcy) October 7, 2024
HA HA HA HA HA HA HA
Dude. Bro. He walked right into that one.
October 8, 2024
"Low" blow— Walker X (@OIW52) October 8, 2024
like you had to get on a knee to strike the lil fella ,
but allowed and appreciated
We see what he did there.
Lilliputian says what?— I Tried Didn't I (@LeastIDidThat) October 8, 2024
*cough cough*
Ha! 🤠👍😂 pic.twitter.com/kBuRkilA4w— Karen Hoskins: Proud Ultra MAGA Gal 🇺🇸 (@HoskinsKaren) October 8, 2024
I was going to make a comment, but I'm not sure he could see it on the screen from that angle.— Jim Martin (@rhinohpc) October 8, 2024
HOOBOY, definitely sensing a theme with this one.
October 7, 2024
And fin.
