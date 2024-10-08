NUTTIER Than a Squirrel's BM! Leftist Blaming Trump for Breaking Up HER Marriage...
YUP, He Hates Her! What Biden Did RIGHT As Kamala Appeared on The View is TOO GOOD (Or Bad, For Her)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:40 PM on October 08, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

First things first, we have to talk about Kamala Harris and The View harpies sitting there on their like heifers on a hill helping Kamala blame Trump for her administration's response to Helene. No, really. Look, we get it, Kamala has to go on shows where her friends and fans interview her otherwise it really goes bad for her HOWEVER, this is just garbage. This isn't convincing anyone who isn't already stupid enough to vote for Kamala in the first place. 

Watch this.

Repulsive hags.

Don't let them gaslight you.

Annoying, right?

Here's the bigger thing, though ... Biden counter-programmed Kamala AGAIN. RIGHT?!

Now, we don't know for sure that he did this on purpose or that Jill or his handlers did this on purpose, but it's happened twice now that he's gone live while she's doing something for her campaign. Almost as if he's trying to oh we dunno, hurt her? Hey, we would hardly blame the Bidens if they were out for a little revenge and honestly we would LOVE to see them all eat one another so ... we really really really hope this was the case.

Let's Go Brandon?

As he should.

Hard to blame him.

