YUP, He Hates Her! What Biden Did RIGHT As Kamala Appeared on The View is TOO GOOD (Or Bad, For Her)

First things first, we have to talk about Kamala Harris and The View harpies sitting there on their like heifers on a hill helping Kamala blame Trump for her administration's response to Helene. No, really. Look, we get it, Kamala has to go on shows where her friends and fans interview her otherwise it really goes bad for her HOWEVER, this is just garbage. This isn't convincing anyone who isn't already stupid enough to vote for Kamala in the first place.

Watch this.

WOW: Kamala just blamed FEMA’s failure on Hurricane Helene on Trump pic.twitter.com/3bFORvv62C — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) October 8, 2024

Repulsive hags.

Kamala and the View are trying to shift the blame to Trump for the disastrous response to Hurricane Helene.



The Biden-Harris regime used FEMA funds for migrants!! It’s literally on video. Don’t let them gaslight you.pic.twitter.com/GsXiUnhuQX — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) October 8, 2024

Don't let them gaslight you.

Annoying, right?

Here's the bigger thing, though ... Biden counter-programmed Kamala AGAIN. RIGHT?!

Kamala is currently on the View.



For the second time in a week, Biden counter programmed her — holding a briefing at the White House on the hurricane at the same time. pic.twitter.com/8R8Cu6KN93 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 8, 2024

Now, we don't know for sure that he did this on purpose or that Jill or his handlers did this on purpose, but it's happened twice now that he's gone live while she's doing something for her campaign. Almost as if he's trying to oh we dunno, hurt her? Hey, we would hardly blame the Bidens if they were out for a little revenge and honestly we would LOVE to see them all eat one another so ... we really really really hope this was the case.

Let's Go Brandon?

He hates her — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) October 8, 2024

As he should.

Joe hates Kamala



Say it with me. — Brick Suit (@Brick_Suit) October 8, 2024

Hard to blame him.

