Let Them FIGHT! Per WH Official, Things Between Biden and Kamala are Even WORSE Than We Thought and LOL

We can neither confirm nor deny if this is true.

That being said, we wouldn't be at all surprised to see a teensy bit of friction between Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, especially since we don't buy the claim that he willingly dropped out. Not even a little bit. Suppose being replaced by a vapid, ignorant, imbecile who nobody voted for and who just months ago the media was begging him to replace her would piss anyone off.

Even if he's trying to be the 'good patriot' for his country.

Not to mention we all noticed he did his very first press briefing like EVER in the briefing room at the same time as Kamala's rally which meant the media turned their attention away from her and back to Biden.

So this definitely seems plausible.

NEW: There was a physical altercation between Jill and Kamala staffers in the White House after Joe’s press room last week, began with accusations that the Bidens were undermining Kamala deliberately, per WH official — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) October 7, 2024

FIGHT FIGHT FIGHT.

Yeah, Biden hates her. We stand with you Joe and Jill pic.twitter.com/bNFtjPtGGc — George (@BehizyTweets) October 7, 2024

Oh wouldn’t you love to have video of that. 😂😂😂😂 — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) October 7, 2024

Biden’s for Trump! — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) October 7, 2024

He did put on a MAGA cap, just sayin'.

Who had cheering for Jill Biden on their bingo card? pic.twitter.com/mKFYoOGHgC — Savannah (@BasedSavannah) October 7, 2024

Not us.

This is equal parts hilarious and totally predictable — Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) October 7, 2024

Ohhhh this is awesome! Everyone hates Kamala!...MAGA Joe Biden is coming through! We building a real team here folks ..hahaaaa this is great 🤣😅😅😎 Great info Jack! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/FkGpzBQLZK — Andre Nuta 🇺🇲 (@andre_nuta) October 7, 2024

And THERE it is.

