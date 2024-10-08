WHOA! Biden THROWING Kamala Harris Under The Bus After She's Caught LYING About DeSantis Call is GLORIOUS

Let's recap a little, shall we?

Kamala Harris claims DeSantis wouldn't take her call to discuss Milton.

DeSantis calls her out on her blatant lie, refusing to allow her to use Milton as a political prop for her campaign.

THEN President Biden shares this post explaining how he and DeSantis had a really good, productive phone call regarding Milton ... making Kamala look even worse. We're not exactly fans of rooting for Biden but knowing what we know about his 'stepping down' and understanding how awful and disgusting Kamala really is, we enjoyed this. Probably the first post form him that we've enjoyed, ever.

Take a look:

Tonight, I spoke with Florida Governor DeSantis and Tampa Mayor Castor for firsthand reports on Hurricane Helene recovery and preparations for Hurricane Milton.



My Administration is ready to support both leaders and the people of Florida with any further resources they may need. pic.twitter.com/imXXVXQnoD — President Biden (@POTUS) October 8, 2024

HIS administration.

Not Kamala's.

Atta boy.

He continued:

I also spoke with National Weather Service Director Ken Graham regarding the expected impacts of Hurricane Milton for the state of Florida.



I urge all those in the storm’s path to evacuate now while it is safe to do so. — President Biden (@POTUS) October 8, 2024

There ya' go.

Not bad, Joe. Imagine if we'd have had more of this and less of whatever the Hell that was from Biden/Harris over the past four years.

It’s interesting how Kamala Harris is claiming that Florida Governor DeSantis didn’t want this administration’s help. Which means Kamala Harris is playing politics and lying to people. — DEL (@delinthecity_) October 8, 2024

Of course Kamala is lying and playing politics, that's all she knows how to do.

Well, and that other thing we won't mention because that would only get us in trouble.

Ahem.

Thank you for speaking with Gov. DeSantis. Can you ask your VP to get it together? She’s pretending to do your job. — Bojac (@HeartlessBojac) October 8, 2024

Biden showing what a liar Kamala is. 🔥 — 🪬Autonomous Allie Zone🪬Ⓥ (@AutonomousAllie) October 8, 2024

Biden throwing Kamala under the bus every damn day is……something 🤣🤣 — Abri (@abriNotMe77) October 8, 2024

It's glorious.

Tell your @VP to calm herself and quit trying to score cheap political points while people are trying to prepare. — Amy (@ScreaminEaglet) October 8, 2024

Buh-buh-bingo!

Ron made time for Joe but not Doug's Wife. — DEK (@keithfhamilton) October 8, 2024

We see what they did here.

Love how he basically threw Kamala under the bus here too🤣 — Angie G (@MomAngtrades) October 8, 2024

Nothing would likely please Joe Biden more than for Kamala to lose, so then he can go back to the powerful Democrats that forced him to step down and say, 'See? I'd have beat him.'

Either way, we love seeing things falling apart for Democrats especially since we're less than a month out now.

Delish.

