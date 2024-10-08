WHOA! Biden THROWING Kamala Harris Under The Bus After She's Caught LYING About DeSantis Call is GLORIOUS

'She's NEVER Contributed ANYTHING': DeSantis RIPS Kamala for LYING About Milton Phone Call...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:15 AM on October 08, 2024
Twitter

Let's recap a little, shall we?

Kamala Harris claims DeSantis wouldn't take her call to discuss Milton.

DeSantis calls her out on her blatant lie, refusing to allow her to use Milton as a political prop for her campaign.

THEN President Biden shares this post explaining how he and DeSantis had a really good, productive phone call regarding Milton ... making Kamala look even worse. We're not exactly fans of rooting for Biden but knowing what we know about his 'stepping down' and understanding how awful and disgusting Kamala really is, we enjoyed this. Probably the first post form him that we've enjoyed, ever.

Take a look:

HIS administration.

Not Kamala's.

Atta boy.

He continued:

There ya' go.

Not bad, Joe. Imagine if we'd have had more of this and less of whatever the Hell that was from Biden/Harris over the past four years.

'She's NEVER Contributed ANYTHING': DeSantis RIPS Kamala for LYING About Milton Phone Call (Watch)
Sam J.
Of course Kamala is lying and playing politics, that's all she knows how to do.

Well, and that other thing we won't mention because that would only get us in trouble.

Ahem.

It's glorious.

Buh-buh-bingo!

We see what they did here.

Nothing would likely please Joe Biden more than for Kamala to lose, so then he can go back to the powerful Democrats that forced him to step down and say, 'See? I'd have beat him.'

Either way, we love seeing things falling apart for Democrats especially since we're less than a month out now.

Delish.

'She's NEVER Contributed ANYTHING': DeSantis RIPS Kamala for LYING About Milton Phone Call (Watch)
Sam J.
