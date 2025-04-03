U.S. Bans Romantic Relationships Between Gov Workers and Chinese Citizens, Eric Swalwell Hardest Hit

Someone will need to do a welfare check on Eric Swalwell, because the Trump administration has just banned romantic and sexual relationships between government employees working in China and Chinese citizens.

Advertisement

NEW 🚨 US bans romantic and sexual relationships with Chinese citizens for government employees in China — Fox News — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) April 3, 2025

More from Fox News:

The U.S. government banned employees and personnel in China from having romantic or sexual relationships with Chinese citizens. According to the Associated Press, four sources said that former U.S. Ambassador Nicholas Burns put the policy into place before leaving his post. A watered-down version of the new policy was tested in summer 2024, which banned U.S. government employees in China from having "romantic and sexual relations" with Chinese citizens who were employed as support staff and guards at five consulates in China as well as the U.S. embassy.

This should have been policy and should have been enforced ages ago.

Meanwhile, everyone on X had the same thought:

So @RepSwalwell is taking this about as well as you would expect pic.twitter.com/1g3Oudl7VO — Extremely Careless (@Shanghaibeast) April 3, 2025

This writer laughed out loud.

Everyone give @RepSwalwell some space



He’s not taking this well. — Genius Chad PhD (@GeniusChad) April 3, 2025

Probably not.

He is not okay.

should call this Bang Bang Fang Fang Rule pic.twitter.com/TC7sCN0yOw — Andrew Fisher (@acpandy) April 3, 2025

Heh. That would be funny.

Yo@RepSwalwell

check this out, just an FYI. — Aleksandr Miguel 🇺🇸 Đ (@AnothahWon) April 3, 2025

We wonder how many people will tag him on this.

wow, a certain california dem house rep hit hardest https://t.co/CUOvJt2tEC — kaitlin (@thefactualprep) April 3, 2025

Definitely hardest hit.

*Queue Darth Vader scream*



"NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!" https://t.co/Xtkc9XVKvc pic.twitter.com/jdov1DDiz0 — From the Land of Sky Blue Waters 🇺🇸 (@HammsLager) April 3, 2025

+1000 for the 'Star Wars' reference, cause we can hear this post.

So messed up.