U.S. Bans Romantic Relationships Between Gov Workers and Chinese Citizens, Eric Swalwell Hardest Hit

Someone will need to do a welfare check on Eric Swalwell, because the Trump administration has just banned romantic and sexual relationships between government employees working in China and Chinese citizens.
NEW 🚨 US bans romantic and sexual relationships with Chinese citizens for government employees in China — Fox News— Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) April 3, 2025
The U.S. government banned employees and personnel in China from having romantic or sexual relationships with Chinese citizens.
According to the Associated Press, four sources said that former U.S. Ambassador Nicholas Burns put the policy into place before leaving his post.
A watered-down version of the new policy was tested in summer 2024, which banned U.S. government employees in China from having "romantic and sexual relations" with Chinese citizens who were employed as support staff and guards at five consulates in China as well as the U.S. embassy.
This should have been policy and should have been enforced ages ago.
Meanwhile, everyone on X had the same thought:
So @RepSwalwell is taking this about as well as you would expect pic.twitter.com/1g3Oudl7VO— Extremely Careless (@Shanghaibeast) April 3, 2025
This writer laughed out loud.
Everyone give @RepSwalwell some space— Genius Chad PhD (@GeniusChad) April 3, 2025
He’s not taking this well.
Recommended
Probably not.
@RepSwalwell are you okay?— Capital Talk (@CapitolTalk) April 3, 2025
He is not okay.
should call this Bang Bang Fang Fang Rule pic.twitter.com/TC7sCN0yOw— Andrew Fisher (@acpandy) April 3, 2025
Heh. That would be funny.
Yo@RepSwalwell— Aleksandr Miguel 🇺🇸 Đ (@AnothahWon) April 3, 2025
check this out, just an FYI.
We wonder how many people will tag him on this.
wow, a certain california dem house rep hit hardest https://t.co/CUOvJt2tEC— kaitlin (@thefactualprep) April 3, 2025
Definitely hardest hit.
*Queue Darth Vader scream*— From the Land of Sky Blue Waters 🇺🇸 (@HammsLager) April 3, 2025
"NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!" https://t.co/Xtkc9XVKvc pic.twitter.com/jdov1DDiz0
+1000 for the 'Star Wars' reference, cause we can hear this post.
https://t.co/p7VygeX7Nl pic.twitter.com/jlGNvUgKKH— Meme Trafficker (@MemeTraffickr) April 3, 2025
So messed up.
