VIP
Not Even CLOSE, Bud! The Hill Wants Us to Believe the Pendulum Is...
Only 19% of Baltimore Kids Are Proficient in Math, So the District Spends...
Jamie Raskin Calls Fed. Employees Patriots, Claims They Pass Up MANY Rich Jobs...
EPIC Post from GenZ'r Explaining Why He's NOT Worried About His 401K DECIMATES...
Now That the Border Is Secure It's Safe for Dems to Go (Tom...
NBC News Scrapes the Bottom of the Barrel to Get a Nurse's Opinion...
CNN's Abby Phillip Gets Fact Checked to Her Face!
HORSES**T! Stephanie Ruhle Tries Lecturing MAGA About What THEY Voted for but Dean...
Chuck Schumer Triggered By Elon Musk's Spot-On 1-Word Post About Dems Suing to...
Fauci's WIFE? LOL! So... ABOUT Those Higher-Up Firings at NIH, You May Have...
'Keep Yackin' You GRIFTER!' Greg Gutfeld Pulls ZERO Punches Taking Joe Scarborough DOWN...
VIP
Did the Media/Left Serve Up Takes Like These When the Market Dropped During...
IT'S ALL A PLOT! LOL! Chris Murphy's Thread 'Exposing' Trump's REAL Tariff Plan...
Sen. John Kennedy Has the PERFECT Question for Democrats Asking WHO Should be...

U.S. Bans Romantic Relationships Between Gov Workers and Chinese Citizens, Eric Swalwell Hardest Hit

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 3:30 PM on April 03, 2025
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Someone will need to do a welfare check on Eric Swalwell, because the Trump administration has just banned romantic and sexual relationships between government employees working in China and Chinese citizens.

Advertisement

More from Fox News:

The U.S. government banned employees and personnel in China from having romantic or sexual relationships with Chinese citizens.

According to the Associated Press, four sources said that former U.S. Ambassador Nicholas Burns put the policy into place before leaving his post.

A watered-down version of the new policy was tested in summer 2024, which banned U.S. government employees in China from having "romantic and sexual relations" with Chinese citizens who were employed as support staff and guards at five consulates in China as well as the U.S. embassy.

This should have been policy and should have been enforced ages ago.

Meanwhile, everyone on X had the same thought:

This writer laughed out loud.

Recommended

EPIC Post from GenZ'r Explaining Why He's NOT Worried About His 401K DECIMATES Joe Biden and Democrats
Sam J.
Advertisement

Probably not.

He is not okay.

Heh. That would be funny.

We wonder how many people will tag him on this.

Definitely hardest hit.

+1000 for the 'Star Wars' reference, cause we can hear this post.

So messed up.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.
Tags: CHINA ERIC SWALWELL CHINESE GOVERNMENT FANG FANG

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

EPIC Post from GenZ'r Explaining Why He's NOT Worried About His 401K DECIMATES Joe Biden and Democrats
Sam J.
Only 19% of Baltimore Kids Are Proficient in Math, So the District Spends Money on THIS Instead
Amy Curtis
'Keep Yackin' You GRIFTER!' Greg Gutfeld Pulls ZERO Punches Taking Joe Scarborough DOWN (Watch)
Sam J.
HORSES**T! Stephanie Ruhle Tries Lecturing MAGA About What THEY Voted for but Dean Cain AIN'T Havin' It
Sam J.
Jamie Raskin Calls Fed. Employees Patriots, Claims They Pass Up MANY Rich Jobs so They Can Serve and LOL
Sam J.
Fauci's WIFE? LOL! So... ABOUT Those Higher-Up Firings at NIH, You May Have MISSED This Hilarious Tidbit
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
EPIC Post from GenZ'r Explaining Why He's NOT Worried About His 401K DECIMATES Joe Biden and Democrats Sam J.
Advertisement