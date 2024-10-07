EPIC Pic-Filled Thread Takes HILARIOUS Look at How WEIRD the Last Four Years...
Kamala Sharing Video of Lapdog Liz Cheney Backstage at Rally to Show 'Unity' Backfires on BOTH Heifers

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:50 PM on October 07, 2024
Twitter/X

If Kamala Harris was trying to make both herself and Liz Cheney look like giant fakes, frauds, and phonies by sharing this 'unity' video of them backstage before Liz went out to campaign for her she succeeded. Babbling about having so much in common with a woman who called her a Marxist radical who had no business ever being in the Oval Office ... RIIIIIGHT. Give us a break, Kammy.

Honestly, we're not sure who the bigger fake is, Kamala or Liz.

Maybe it's a tie.

Anyone else think it's grossly disrespectful that Kamala thinks supporting her is supporting the country? 

Yeah, she sucks.

See? This may be the smartest post we've ever seen on Twitter/X. ^

Heh.

The very same.

Oof.

Americans know her campaign is fake fake fake.

Even her supporters think she's only good for one thing (not THAT, get your heads out of the gutter), and when you look at the SCOTUS ruling, Kamala won't be able to make abortion unrestricted and on-demand the law of the country anyway.

So there's really no reason to vote for our destruction aka to vote for Kamala.

And c'mon, these same supporters used to call Liz and her dad DICK all sorts of names ... even Satan.

Not sure we'd call what is going on here unity. No no, it seems more like taking advantage of a situation they think will help them in the long run. It won't, of course.

