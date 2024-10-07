Kamala Sharing Video of Lapdog Liz Cheney Backstage at Rally to Show 'Unity' Backfires on BOTH Heifers

If Kamala Harris was trying to make both herself and Liz Cheney look like giant fakes, frauds, and phonies by sharing this 'unity' video of them backstage before Liz went out to campaign for her she succeeded. Babbling about having so much in common with a woman who called her a Marxist radical who had no business ever being in the Oval Office ... RIIIIIGHT. Give us a break, Kammy.

Honestly, we're not sure who the bigger fake is, Kamala or Liz.

Maybe it's a tie.

Americans have so much more in common than what separates us.



I am grateful for the support of @Liz_Cheney and so many Americans who have chosen to put country over party in this fight for the future. pic.twitter.com/bCi8ynprpx — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) October 6, 2024

Anyone else think it's grossly disrespectful that Kamala thinks supporting her is supporting the country?

Yeah, she sucks.

Liz Cheney called Kamala a radical, Marxist liberal who couldn’t be in the Oval Office.



They’re all such frauds. pic.twitter.com/i0ZsdwEFCp — 🎃The🐰FOO🎃 (@PolitiBunny) October 6, 2024

See? This may be the smartest post we've ever seen on Twitter/X. ^

Heh.

The same warmongering Liz Cheney who has been 100% against Kamala Harris? 😂 pic.twitter.com/1VrPz3iFWX — DEL (@delinthecity_) October 6, 2024

The very same.

Stalin and Hitler entered into The Ribbentrop Pact.



They had a lot in common too. — Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) October 6, 2024

Oof.

This is not the convincing endorsement you think it is — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) October 6, 2024

Funny how you talk about unity while dividing the nation at every turn, Kamala. Teaming up with Liz Cheney isn’t ‘putting country over party’ it’s a desperate attempt to cling to power by pandering to whoever will listen. Americans see through the hollow rhetoric and political… — MAG🔫1775🇺🇸 (@Mar50cC5O) October 6, 2024

Americans know her campaign is fake fake fake.

Even her supporters think she's only good for one thing (not THAT, get your heads out of the gutter), and when you look at the SCOTUS ruling, Kamala won't be able to make abortion unrestricted and on-demand the law of the country anyway.

So there's really no reason to vote for our destruction aka to vote for Kamala.

And c'mon, these same supporters used to call Liz and her dad DICK all sorts of names ... even Satan.

Not sure we'd call what is going on here unity. No no, it seems more like taking advantage of a situation they think will help them in the long run. It won't, of course.

