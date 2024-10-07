JD Vance Debunks the 'Well ACTUALLY' Leftist Arguments About FEMA Funding Illegals and It's Straight FIRE

One of the biggest 'debates' we're seeing from our pals on the Left (and sadly, a few on the Right) is that the FEMA bucket of money for illegals is separate from the FEMA bucket for people in disasters and that somehow makes it AOK that there is no money left for Americans impacted by Helene.

Don't look at us, we didn't make the argument.

And luckily, JD Vance was good enough to take the entire argument from top to bottom APART.

Watch this:

.@JDVance: “They’ll say, ‘Well there’s bucket of money in FEMA that’s gone to illegal aliens & that’s somehow separate than the bucket of money that should by right go to Americans. I think that misses the fundamental point, that the Biden-Harris admin has turned FEMA effectively… pic.twitter.com/pzm4DjoV5r — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 7, 2024

The post continues:

... FEMA effectively into an agency that helps to settle, helps to deal with illegal immigration. That is just going to fundamentally distract focus from their core job of helping American citizens in their time of need.”

Any monies we are giving to people illegally coming into our country should immediately STOP if and when our citizens need it. Actually no, our tax dollars should not to go people breaking the law to enter our country.

Period. The end.

Why the hell is ONE PENNY of American tax dollars going to illegal aliens? pic.twitter.com/Gs8oo4Z0sw — Dana (@OhMelodylane) October 7, 2024

Excellent question.

Pretty clear that Democrats treat all spending bills, no matter the name or stated purpose, as slush funds to dole out to whomever and whatever suits them at the moment. — Goldens Rule (@jamesbranch3) October 7, 2024

And whoever helps keep them in power.

Yup.

Democrats: "There is no emergency at the southern border."



Also Democrats: "Let's use the Federal EMERGENCY Management Agency to deal with migrants coming across the southern border." — jc73 (@jcochran73) October 7, 2024

FEMA: Federal Emergency Management Agency... or is it the Federal Enablement of Mass Asylum?



Biden-Harris regime is treating taxpayer dollars like a bottomless bank for their open border agenda. — Hank ™ (@HANKonX) October 7, 2024

Vance is so good at this. And he's right as usual. — Free Speech Prevents Tyranny 🇺🇲 (@scottdotnetdev) October 7, 2024

And Democrats hate him because of it, yup.

