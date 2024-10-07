EPIC Pic-Filled Thread Takes HILARIOUS Look at How WEIRD the Last Four Years...
JD Vance Debunks the 'Well ACTUALLY' Leftist Arguments About FEMA Funding Illegals and It's Straight FIRE

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:10 PM on October 07, 2024
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

One of the biggest 'debates' we're seeing from our pals on the Left (and sadly, a few on the Right) is that the FEMA bucket of money for illegals is separate from the FEMA bucket for people in disasters and that somehow makes it AOK that there is no money left for Americans impacted by Helene.

Don't look at us, we didn't make the argument.

And luckily, JD Vance was good enough to take the entire argument from top to bottom APART.

Watch this:

The post continues:

... FEMA effectively into an agency that helps to settle, helps to deal with illegal immigration. That is just going to fundamentally distract focus from their core job of helping American citizens in their time of need.”

Any monies we are giving to people illegally coming into our country should immediately STOP if and when our citizens need it. Actually no, our tax dollars should not to go people breaking the law to enter our country.

Period. The end.

Excellent question.

And whoever helps keep them in power.

Yup.

EPIC Pic-Filled Thread Takes HILARIOUS Look at How WEIRD the Last Four Years Have Been in America and LOL
Sam J.
And Democrats hate him because of it, yup.

Tags: FEMA JD VANCE

