Dan Bongino Fact-Nukes Kamala for Pushing THIS Lie AGAIN During Her Train Wreck of a 60 Minutes Interview

Kamala Harris's 60 Minutes interview as a flaming hot dumpster fire of horrible ... as bad as we expected it to be, she probably wishes it had been that good. When you see her this way it's obvious why she's only going on shows with pundits she knows agree with and like her.

Howard Stern.

Stephen Colbert.

The View Harpies.

She probably thought 60 Minutes would be safe as well.

Kamala: "My plan is about saying when you invest in small businesses, you invest in the middle class."



CBS: "The question was how are you going to pay for it."



Kamala: "I'm going to make sure the richest among us pay their fair share in taxes."



CBS: "But we're dealing with the… pic.twitter.com/HVrKYm2iqQ — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 7, 2024

Yeah, he pushed back on her.

She looks as shocked as we are.

This post continues:

CBS: "But we're dealing with the real world here... How are you going to get this through Congress?"

She never answers the question. Then again, we have yet to see her answer any question so we suppose this is just the status quo when dealing with Kamala.

Dan Bongino with the fact-check from HELL:

Communist Kamala is a lying piece of garbage.

She absolutely knows that this repeatedly DEBUNKED communist talking point is false, but she repeats it any way. Because she’s garbage.

It took me less than 10 seconds on left-wing Google to find this data. https://t.co/wr8c5nK4sa pic.twitter.com/kLnvTpixL3 — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) October 7, 2024

Found it in less than 10 seconds on left-wing Google.

HA HA HA HA HA

And now now, calling Kamala a lying piece of garbage is an insult to other lying pieces of garbage out there.

She and Walz are a perfect storm… nothing but fear, hate, and propaganda. — Bruce Ballou 🇺🇸 (@VetBruce) October 7, 2024

Kamala tax plan would put the country in depression.



Peter gives you the horrid details of her plan.

📹profstonge pic.twitter.com/EyU0j9JJ5q — floridanow1 (@floridanow1) October 7, 2024

Kamala would be the end of our country. Sorry, not even sorry for being honest. She is a disaster and whoever is pulling her strings knows this and will use her to further destroy the economy and our most basic fundamentals. Democrats have become the party of divide and destroy.

We don’t need tax increases we need tax cuts. We also need a balanced budget amendment



The theft has to be stopped. Our government is out of control — Mild Mannered Maniac (@80sGeek) October 7, 2024

What they said.

