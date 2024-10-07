White Dude for Harris Chris Mowrey SLAMMED for Going Straight-Up SEXIST PIG Campaigning...
Dan Bongino Fact-Nukes Kamala for Pushing THIS Lie AGAIN During Her Train Wreck of a 60 Minutes Interview

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:15 PM on October 07, 2024
Twitchy

Kamala Harris's 60 Minutes interview as a flaming hot dumpster fire of horrible ... as bad as we expected it to be, she probably wishes it had been that good. When you see her this way it's obvious why she's only going on shows with pundits she knows agree with and like her.

Howard Stern.

Stephen Colbert.

The View Harpies.

She probably thought 60 Minutes would be safe as well.

Yeah, he pushed back on her.

She looks as shocked as we are.

This post continues:

CBS: "But we're dealing with the real world here... How are you going to get this through Congress?"

She never answers the question. Then again, we have yet to see her answer any question so we suppose this is just the status quo when dealing with Kamala.

Dan Bongino with the fact-check from HELL:

Found it in less than 10 seconds on left-wing Google.

HA HA HA HA HA

And now now, calling Kamala a lying piece of garbage is an insult to other lying pieces of garbage out there.

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Kamala would be the end of our country. Sorry, not even sorry for being honest. She is a disaster and whoever is pulling her strings knows this and will use her to further destroy the economy and our most basic fundamentals. Democrats have become the party of divide and destroy.

What they said.

Tags: DAN BONGINO KAMALA HARRIS

