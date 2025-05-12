Decline Is a Choice: Misbehaving Youth Have Gotten SO Out of Control One VA McDonald's Goes Adults Only

Cultural and civil decline is a choice, and it appears to be one the Left has embraced with open arms.

Instead of holding criminals accountable, and enforcing social mores and norms, the Left decided 'restorative justice' and defunding the police was the way to go. Now, we not only have offenders with rap sheets a mile long getting out of prison for even violent crime, we have unruly crowds of teens and young adults running amok.

Advertisement

It's so bad that one Virginia McDonald's has enacted a policy: only those 21 and older may dine in the establishment.

BREAKING: A McDonald’s in Fairfax County, VA now requires customers to ring a doorbell and be 21 or older just to dine inside — all due to repeated youth violence.



This might be a fast food first in America.



How did we get here?



Thoughts? ⬇️ 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/nHt61n21dU — Tony Lane 🇺🇸 (@TonyLaneNV) May 12, 2025

Good job, Democrats.

A big part of it is George Soros-supported DAs who won't crack down on crime. — Jack Bauer after dark 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@JackBauerAD) May 12, 2025

Yep.

Parents not parenting.

The government incentivizing single parent homes.

Social media giving a distorted reality.

Entitlement is on the forebrain.

No one an do anything to me, I’m a juvenile.. the punishment will be minimal.



That is how. — KKLuvYouLongTime (@KKLuvYouLonTime) May 12, 2025

Most of this. This writer is a single parent household, and her boys know how to behave in public. Because they know she'd kick their butts at home if they didn't.

Good idea.



They should do it for stores, too.



Shoplifting would drop to zero. — Jeffrey Dean Hochderffer (@JHochderffer) May 12, 2025

Won't be surprised if that happens.

McDonalds will soon be fully automated with no dine in. — Nick Jay (@Nick_Jay_D) May 12, 2025

That too.

We have a sushi restaurant that closes at 11:00 to 1:00. During the week because of the high school just three blocks away and the fights the student were having during lunch. — Dean96-1 (@dean96_1) May 12, 2025

Good gravy.

Democrats and their policies



It’s on display daily now — Don't eff it up (@lateToSupper) May 12, 2025

But they're the party of freedom! Just ask them!

They'll tell you.

As their policies turn cities into asylums run by the inmates.

ive seen similar lockouts after school, no students without parents. https://t.co/mh1xgCspQg — Kurtis N Crypto (@musiccryptoetc) May 12, 2025

Just amazing, and not in a good way.

This & WALK UP WINDOWS like many small fast food places have always had is a growing thing for ALL businesses to prevent mayhem. Let the animal kids order at the window and eat outside or carry it home.



They're not turning away or losing any business they want in their stores, https://t.co/4BR20iQwUe — cancerclasses (@cancerclasses) May 12, 2025

Businesses shouldn't have to do this. People who want to dine-in at McDonald's should be able to.

Advertisement

Remember all the kids who worked from places like McDonald's during the pandemic for access to the wifi?

What about them?

How did we get here??! Too many people stopped teaching their kids respect https://t.co/yIXjKDFIju — MoreThanAmazing (@AllInFunTx) May 12, 2025

Too many parents just stopped.

The laws to never prosecute or lock up the criminals have made it impossible to have these animals in any business facility. They destroy for fun, kill for pleasure. https://t.co/207imBHxMK — Bgibson (@byrdela) May 12, 2025

Correct.

And the Left just shrugs and sends them back into society.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.