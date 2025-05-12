Decline Is a Choice: Misbehaving Youth Have Gotten SO Out of Control One VA McDonald's Goes Adults Only

Townhall Media Is Hiring!
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 5:00 PM on May 12, 2025
AP Photo/John Locher

Cultural and civil decline is a choice, and it appears to be one the Left has embraced with open arms.

Instead of holding criminals accountable, and enforcing social mores and norms, the Left decided 'restorative justice' and defunding the police was the way to go. Now, we not only have offenders with rap sheets a mile long getting out of prison for even violent crime, we have unruly crowds of teens and young adults running amok.

It's so bad that one Virginia McDonald's has enacted a policy: only those 21 and older may dine in the establishment.

Good job, Democrats.

Yep.

Most of this. This writer is a single parent household, and her boys know how to behave in public. Because they know she'd kick their butts at home if they didn't.

Won't be surprised if that happens.

That too.

Good gravy.

But they're the party of freedom! Just ask them!

They'll tell you.

As their policies turn cities into asylums run by the inmates.

Just amazing, and not in a good way.

Businesses shouldn't have to do this. People who want to dine-in at McDonald's should be able to.

Remember all the kids who worked from places like McDonald's during the pandemic for access to the wifi?

What about them?

Too many parents just stopped.

Correct.

And the Left just shrugs and sends them back into society.

Tags: CRIME MCDONALDS VIOLENCE VIRGINIA YOUNG PEOPLE

