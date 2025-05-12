Massachusetts AWFLs Follow the Democratic Party's Lead In Harassing ICE Agents Just Doing...
Al Gore Says You Should NEVER Compare Anyone to Hitler ... Unless It's...
PEAK CNN: Car Prices Aren't Shooting Up Despite Tariffs and 'That's Not Necessarily...

Rosie O'Donnell Reminds Us All She's INSANE and Awful As She Rants About 2024 and Doxxing ICE (WATCH)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 7:00 PM on May 12, 2025
AP Photo/Cliff Owen, File

Leftists are NOT okay. Not okay at all.

Rosie O'Donnell, having fled the country to escape the 'Project 2025' boogeyman, still has opinions on our elections and ICE.

WATCH:

She's insane.

Uncontrolled Leftist rage ages a gal.

Yeah.

Don't Google those if you don't get the reference.

Not that we've seen (yet). But it would be funny if they did.

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
The Left deals in projection.

Remember when that was a threat to democracy?

Good times.

Trump has broken her brain.

Our thoughts exactly.

Yes. Go away.

