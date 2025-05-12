Rosie O'Donnell Reminds Us All She's INSANE and Awful As She Rants About 2024 and Doxxing ICE (WATCH)

Leftists are NOT okay. Not okay at all.

Rosie O'Donnell, having fled the country to escape the 'Project 2025' boogeyman, still has opinions on our elections and ICE.

Advertisement

WATCH:

Rosie O’Donnell wrongly says the 2024 election was stolen by President Trump. She says, “It’s very obvious that it was.”



She then threatens @ICEgov and says, “Their names are going to come out.”



Rosie is in Ireland but she is not above the law.



It’s illegal to doxx ICE agents. pic.twitter.com/NmIHBgcV0h — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) May 12, 2025

She's insane.

She looks like my mother did when she was 80 years old... — Blad (@tlindblad) May 12, 2025

Uncontrolled Leftist rage ages a gal.

I still can't get the images out of my mind of her in Exit to Eden. — Erin 🇺🇲♥️ (@MsErinTerese) May 12, 2025

Yeah.

Don't Google those if you don't get the reference.

I thought Ireland ordered Rosie out? — Mícheál MacRodáin 🇺🇸🇮🇪 (@sfdoc110) May 12, 2025

Not that we've seen (yet). But it would be funny if they did.

As info is currently coming out that 2020 was stolen from Trump, it's funny she should say that. — MayaSoFlya (@MayaSoFlya) May 12, 2025

The Left deals in projection.

Election denier — Revolver (@Revolver9060) May 12, 2025

Remember when that was a threat to democracy?

Good times.

She’s just creepy and weird https://t.co/Kfeb3FHgtH — FishBowl (@TinaAdelle70939) May 12, 2025

Trump has broken her brain.

God Ireland must be boring, cause Rosie can't keep her nose out of our business https://t.co/yDne08QG3C — Roxie Hammond (@HammondRox39049) May 12, 2025

Our thoughts exactly.

Get lost you wanted out of the US now stay out of our lives https://t.co/40m3ilGyOz — SCW (@SCWOFTX) May 12, 2025

Yes. Go away.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.



Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.