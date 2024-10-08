Legit CRAZY: Scott Jennings Takes DRAGGING to NEW Level Calling Kamala Out for LYING About DeSantis Call

Kamala Harris is imploding, and she's doing most of it all on her own. Oh, don't get us wrong, we are working very hard to help support and encourage that implosion (as are our lovely counterparts at Townhall media and all HONEST right-leaning media) but she's doing her part in all of this as well. Gosh, thanks Kamala. Or is that MAMALA?

We're not sure if it's because she really is that vapid, ignorant, stupid, and awful or if someone is advising her poorly ... maybe a bit of both.

Either way, we have no idea what the Hell Kamala was thinking when she lied about DeSantis refusing her call and went on to attack him as his state prepares for Hurricane Milton, what some are calling the storm of the century.

Scott Jennings said it far better:

It’s legitimately crazy that Harris attacked Governor DeSantis, who is prepping for a historically bad storm. She’s politicizing when she and Biden were SLOW on their decisions. Discussed tonight on @cnn (h/t to my friend @EWErickson on the timeline) https://t.co/KUbKYj0JGK pic.twitter.com/MTKqJ72fps — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) October 8, 2024

Also, it doesn't hurt that we all know now Biden actually spoke to DeSantis about the storm (and Helene) ... heck, Joe even shared a post about it on X.

Governor DeSantis & President Biden spoke last night. There is a chain of command when it comes to disaster response, which Florida is very familiar with. VP Harris is not part of that chain of command; the President is. If Harris doesn’t understand that, she isn’t prepared. https://t.co/ZjG2iyB9BF — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) October 8, 2024

She isn't prepared.

She isn't experienced.

She isn't capable.

Period the end. That's not sexist, that's not racist ... it's the truth. Hey, at least with Biden they could pretend it was his age, with Kamala they have no excuses.

I’m amazed that CNN is allowing a strong conservative voice …maybe they are changing — Tim Tribbett DVM (@tntDVM) October 8, 2024

Or maybe they figured out alienating over half the country wasn't so smart if they want to stay in business. Just spitballin'.

One of many bad decisions by Kamala Harris. — Pitt Fetal Research (@pittfetal) October 8, 2024

Yup, she sucks at all of this.

Governor DeSantis doesn’t have time to waste on that useless piece of flesh Harris while preparing for the monster hurricane Milton bearing down on Florida; she would be more useful getting FEMA off their asses, cutting the red tape and helping instead of hurting the recovery. — 🇺🇸Gail🇺🇸🦅🇺🇸 👊 Fight Fight Fight. (@LadySailor82) October 8, 2024

And most importantly, he most certainly does not have time to play politics with Kamala Harris either.

