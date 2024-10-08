Legit CRAZY: Scott Jennings Takes DRAGGING to NEW Level Calling Kamala Out for LYING About DeSantis Call

REEEE! Vivek Ramaswamy's Solution to Illegal Immigration Triggers a Whole MESS of Stupid...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:45 AM on October 08, 2024
AP Photo/Paul Sancya

Kamala Harris is imploding, and she's doing most of it all on her own. Oh, don't get us wrong, we are working very hard to help support and encourage that implosion (as are our lovely counterparts at Townhall media and all HONEST right-leaning media) but she's doing her part in all of this as well. Gosh, thanks Kamala. Or is that MAMALA?

We're not sure if it's because she really is that vapid, ignorant, stupid, and awful or if someone is advising her poorly ... maybe a bit of both.

Either way, we have no idea what the Hell Kamala was thinking when she lied about DeSantis refusing her call and went on to attack him as his state prepares for Hurricane Milton, what some are calling the storm of the century.

Scott Jennings said it far better:

And BOOM goes the dynamite.

So much boom.

All the boom.

Ya' love to see it.

Also, it doesn't hurt that we all know now Biden actually spoke to DeSantis about the storm (and Helene) ... heck, Joe even shared a post about it on X.

She isn't prepared.

She isn't experienced.

She isn't capable.

Period the end. That's not sexist, that's not racist ... it's the truth. Hey, at least with Biden they could pretend it was his age, with Kamala they have no excuses.

Or maybe they figured out alienating over half the country wasn't so smart if they want to stay in business. Just spitballin'.

Yup, she sucks at all of this.

And other things.

STOP IT, we didn't mean those things.

And most importantly, he most certainly does not have time to play politics with Kamala Harris either. 

KAMALA HARRIS DESANTIS SCOTT JENNINGS MILTON

