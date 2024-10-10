DeSantis DECIMATES Kamala for Trying to Make Hurricanes About HER and Her 'HQ...
Here's a 'by the Numbers' Look at Kamala Harris' Sudden Interest in Discussing...
Kayleigh McEnany DROPS 50-Megaton Self-Awareness NUKE on Kamala for Playing PRETEND with H...
The Joy Is GONE! Kamala Harris Campaign Staffer Reveals JUST HOW BAD Things...
Ya' THINK?! What This Georgetown Law Prof Just Said About Democrats 'Nominating' Kamala...
VIP
Associated Press Goes Full Pravda Again to Boost Dems Ahead of Election (the...
Sharyl Attkisson OWNS CBS News With BRUTAL Obama Reminder As They Conspire to...
Honey ... You SUCK at This: Kamala Feigns Sincerity, Importance in Staged Call...
They Just Keep Digging: CBS Instructed Staff Not to Refer to Jerusalem as...
CNN's Jake Tapper Wasn't Expecting This Response From Boris Johnson
Kansas City Star Says Spare Them the MAGA Pearl-Clutching Over the 'Shoot Them'...
Under The Bus! Biden Sticks by Claim He Is In Touch With DeSantis...
BBC Stands by ‘Kill the Jews’ Interviewee
'A Beautiful Soul': Young Woman Shares Why She Chose Life For Medically Challenged...

G.T.F.O! What Susan Rice Is Accusing Trump of NOW Tells Us Dems are Getting DESPERATE About the Election

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:00 AM on October 10, 2024
Fuzzy Chimp

You know Democrats are getting desperate when they are trying even MORE lawfare against Trump. Yes, you read that correctly. But you know, they swear it's Trump who will politically target his enemies if elected.

Advertisement

We made the same face. It's true.

Susan Rice says Trump's reported calls with Putin 'appear illegal'.

Oh yeah, well Rice's big dumb puffy creepy face 'appears illegal.'

Sorry, but this is just so damn annoying. They can't just run an honest campaign and if they lose, they lose. Oh no. Democrats have proven they will do ANYTHING to win, which should automatically disqualify them from having any sort of power over this country but we digress.

Check this horse manure out.

GTFO.

Twice.

From The Hill:

“This would seem to be a violation of the Logan Act. Exactly what Trump falsely accused John Kerry of. Another apparent Trump crime,” Rice wrote Tuesday on the social platform X.

Rice was referring to Trump’s public pressure campaign to prosecute Kerry, a former secretary of state, over private meetings with Iranian officials during the Trump administration to urge Tehran to stay in the Iran Nuclear Deal, brokered by the Obama administration. Trump later pulled the U.S. from the agreement.

She sucks so much.

Then again, Democrats in general suck SO MUCH so we guess that reads.

Recommended

The Joy Is GONE! Kamala Harris Campaign Staffer Reveals JUST HOW BAD Things Really Are to Axios and WOOF
Sam J.
Advertisement

Legit LOL.

It's (D)ifferent when (D)ems (D)o it.

(D)uh.

Yup. Democrats are getting desperate if they're trying for even more lawfare at this point in the election. Tells us everything we need to know about their internals and ain't none of it any good.

For them.

=======================================================================

Related:

The Joy Is GONE! Kamala Harris Campaign Staffer Reveals JUST HOW BAD Things Really Are to Axios and WOOF

Ya' THINK?! What This Georgetown Law Prof Just Said About Democrats 'Nominating' Kamala Will HAUNT THEM

Sharyl Attkisson OWNS CBS News With BRUTAL Obama Reminder As They Conspire to Make Kamala Look LESS DUMB

Kamala's Terrible, Horrible, No-Good, Very BAD Weeks Gets WORSE With Daily Mail Doug Emhoff Deep Dive

YUP, He Hates Her! What Biden Did RIGHT As Kamala Appeared on The View is TOO GOOD (Or Bad, For Her)

=======================================================================

Tags: PUTIN SUSAN RICE TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Joy Is GONE! Kamala Harris Campaign Staffer Reveals JUST HOW BAD Things Really Are to Axios and WOOF
Sam J.
Kayleigh McEnany DROPS 50-Megaton Self-Awareness NUKE on Kamala for Playing PRETEND with Hurricane Milton
Sam J.
DeSantis DECIMATES Kamala for Trying to Make Hurricanes About HER and Her 'HQ Account' Just CAN'T DEEEAL
Sam J.
Sharyl Attkisson OWNS CBS News With BRUTAL Obama Reminder As They Conspire to Make Kamala Look LESS DUMB
Sam J.
Ya' THINK?! What This Georgetown Law Prof Just Said About Democrats 'Nominating' Kamala Will HAUNT THEM
Sam J.
Here's a 'by the Numbers' Look at Kamala Harris' Sudden Interest in Discussing Hurricane Response
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
The Joy Is GONE! Kamala Harris Campaign Staffer Reveals JUST HOW BAD Things Really Are to Axios and WOOF Sam J.
Advertisement