G.T.F.O! What Susan Rice Is Accusing Trump of NOW Tells Us Dems are Getting DESPERATE About the Election

You know Democrats are getting desperate when they are trying even MORE lawfare against Trump. Yes, you read that correctly. But you know, they swear it's Trump who will politically target his enemies if elected.

We made the same face. It's true.

Susan Rice says Trump's reported calls with Putin 'appear illegal'.

Oh yeah, well Rice's big dumb puffy creepy face 'appears illegal.'

Sorry, but this is just so damn annoying. They can't just run an honest campaign and if they lose, they lose. Oh no. Democrats have proven they will do ANYTHING to win, which should automatically disqualify them from having any sort of power over this country but we digress.

Check this horse manure out.

Former White House adviser and UN ambassador Susan Rice says former President Trump’s reported calls with Vladimir Putin appear illegal https://t.co/yQ6hsl4svC — The Hill (@thehill) October 10, 2024

GTFO.

Twice.

From The Hill:

“This would seem to be a violation of the Logan Act. Exactly what Trump falsely accused John Kerry of. Another apparent Trump crime,” Rice wrote Tuesday on the social platform X. Rice was referring to Trump’s public pressure campaign to prosecute Kerry, a former secretary of state, over private meetings with Iranian officials during the Trump administration to urge Tehran to stay in the Iran Nuclear Deal, brokered by the Obama administration. Trump later pulled the U.S. from the agreement.

She sucks so much.

Then again, Democrats in general suck SO MUCH so we guess that reads.

Susan Rice is a hack among hacks. — TheGoose (@MINorthWoods) October 10, 2024

This woman should be tried for Treason — Reaganette (@Ezinger44) October 10, 2024

Satan says what? — Usually Right (@normouspenis) October 10, 2024

Legit LOL.

It's (D)ifferent when (D)ems (D)o it.

(D)uh.

We're doing this bs again? — Liz Mac (@TheLizMac) October 10, 2024

Yup. Democrats are getting desperate if they're trying for even more lawfare at this point in the election. Tells us everything we need to know about their internals and ain't none of it any good.

For them.

