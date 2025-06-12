'Live Ammo it is Then!' Local L.A. News Outlet Demands That Police Ditch the Rubbers

All eyes have been on Los Angeles the past week due to leftists having one of their usual conniption fits, but this writer never expected an L.A. based advocacy group to come out AGAINST non-lethal means of dispersing the rioters. Non-lethal weapons, also known as less-lethal weapons, are designed to be less likely to kill a living target compared to conventional weapons like firearms. They include options such as stun guns, rubber bullets, and tear gas, which aim to incapacitate rather than kill.

According to KTLA, a local news outlet, 'The Los Angeles Urban Policy Roundtable is demanding an immediate and total ban on the use of non-lethal bullets by the Los Angeles Police Department, citing serious injuries and escalating concerns over public safety.'

The LA Urban Policy Roundtable demands a full ban on LAPD “non-lethal” bullets after a civilian was injured during protests. Over 2,000 injuries nationwide linked to these rounds -- it’s time for change.#LAPD #PoliceReform #NonLethalWeapons #LAProtests



https://t.co/7sQeRYV7CU — KTLA (@KTLA) June 12, 2025

President of the Los Angeles Urban Policy Roundtable Earl Ofari Hutchinson said that “non-lethal” rounds used by police can, in fact, inflict significant harm. Now, there is no statement about what constitutes 'significant harm,' so that's open to ridiculously broad speculation.

You'd prefer they use lethal rounds? — Steve (@r_u_thinking) June 12, 2025

That does seem to be the only logical alternative here.

Lethal rounds only from now on. Sounds good to me. That'll shut down these protests pretty quickly, once they see their friends dying. — Clutch Cargo (@epeterd916) June 12, 2025

You've got to admit that this would be an effective strategy. Very, very few leftists are willing to sacrifice themselves for whatever the cause of the day is.

You people would never survive a nerf gun fight. — Ray-Ray Green (@Prolife_Texan__) June 12, 2025

They're softer than a marshmallow's feelings at a group therapy session.

Switching from "non-lethal" to "live ammo" would be more cost-effective since you wouldn't have to use much live ammo to get the point across. pic.twitter.com/33dhLRYbDv — Schadenfreudelish (@aggierican) June 12, 2025

Kent State: (sweats nervously) — 🇺🇸🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿☘️An American Anglican, Esq. ⚓☧ (@AmericanPolack) June 12, 2025

Sounds accurate that LA “Policy Roundtable” prefers ONLY lethal force be used.

Talk about dumb policy. — LibertyJ (@LibertyJen) June 12, 2025

Seriously, if nonlethal rounds are bad, what else does that leave?

Wait, so there are people complaining about being injured by non-lethal bullets?



Have they considered… not getting involved in riots? That would certainly solve the problem. I myself have never been hit by the rubber bullets, because I don’t riot. — Brandon (@TheMidwestVet) June 12, 2025

Now, now. Don't go injecting common sense into their virtue signaling.

Very well... Live ammo it is then! pic.twitter.com/YQaZWowwg3 — Dante35353 (@DanteB35353) June 12, 2025

I agree. Use the lethal kind https://t.co/AOHl4hAjdW — (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) June 12, 2025

We're sensing a theme here LOL

So, your options are as follows:

1) don't riot

2) don't be physically at a riot

3) don't associate with those who attack police

4) don't enter the country illegally

5) LAPD uses real bullets https://t.co/VGvQann6EG pic.twitter.com/jrfYrvEqFw — Valley of Shadows (@Valembrossa47) June 12, 2025

There's that pesky common sense again.

If there's anything that shows the lefts logic, it's this......ban non-lethal round because it's hurting people. So the only thing left would be lethal, or straight up brawl. 🤣🤣 https://t.co/wZn9uUEwZK — TracerOps (@TraceOperations) June 12, 2025

You have two choices. Lethal or non-lethal. We won't become the uk and just have poms poms ..so pick your poison. Or get protestors to stop being violent. https://t.co/8GwonvPW1t — Wehrme (@wehrme_awake) June 12, 2025

They should be replaced with feather ticklers https://t.co/W0Pj9umQwy — Smokey McDabs (@HaimishTheRed) June 12, 2025

Hey, laughter is supposed to be the best medicine, so maybe that would help these rioters unclench about authorities enforcing our existing laws.

Watching people get hit by these is one of the best parts.

They better not cave on it. The article didn't even reference one real injury, just some claims. https://t.co/chEM5mH3sp — Dr. Hood Honkie, MD (@DrHoodHonkeyMD) June 12, 2025

Let's just keep this real simple for the left and paraphrase Jim Carrey from the movie Liar, Liar: STOP BREAKING THE LAW, A**HOLES!

