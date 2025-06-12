'Live Ammo it is Then!' Local L.A. News Outlet Demands That Police Ditch the Rubbers

‘Journalist’ Graveyard: Terry Moran Announces New Podcast on Substack After Being Dumped b...
Laura W. | 12:30 AM on June 12, 2025
AP Photo Jae Hong

All eyes have been on Los Angeles the past week due to leftists having one of their usual conniption fits, but this writer never expected an L.A. based advocacy group to come out AGAINST non-lethal means of dispersing the rioters. Non-lethal weapons, also known as less-lethal weapons, are designed to be less likely to kill a living target compared to conventional weapons like firearms. They include options such as stun guns, rubber bullets, and tear gas, which aim to incapacitate rather than kill.

According to KTLA, a local news outlet, 'The Los Angeles Urban Policy Roundtable is demanding an immediate and total ban on the use of non-lethal bullets by the Los Angeles Police Department, citing serious injuries and escalating concerns over public safety.'

President of the Los Angeles Urban Policy Roundtable Earl Ofari Hutchinson said that “non-lethal” rounds used by police can, in fact, inflict significant harm. Now, there is no statement about what constitutes 'significant harm,' so that's open to ridiculously broad speculation.

That does seem to be the only logical alternative here.

You've got to admit that this would be an effective strategy. Very, very few leftists are willing to sacrifice themselves for whatever the cause of the day is.

Prominent Transgender Activist Announces She is DETRANSITIONING & Gender Cultists MELT DOWN
Laura W.
They're softer than a marshmallow's feelings at a group therapy session.

Seriously, if nonlethal rounds are bad, what else does that leave?

Now, now. Don't go injecting common sense into their virtue signaling.

We're sensing a theme here LOL

There's that pesky common sense again.

Hey, laughter is supposed to be the best medicine, so maybe that would help these rioters unclench about authorities enforcing our existing laws.

Let's just keep this real simple for the left and paraphrase Jim Carrey from the movie Liar, Liar: STOP BREAKING THE LAW, A**HOLES!

----------------------------------------------------

