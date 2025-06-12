Same and Lame: Videos Show Pro-Illegal Alien Influencers Using Similar Phrases Against ICE (WATCH)

Democrats may like organic produce, but they love producing the most inorganic political campaigns we’ve ever seen. The latest appears to be a highly coordinated messaging campaign on TikTok focusing on illegal immigration and using similar statements against ICE raids.

(READ)

REPORT: There appears to be a coordinated messaging campaign spreading throughout TikTok where large creators have released nearly identical statements on the ICE raids. Many large creators are releasing extremely similar statements where they shame other creators for not "speaking out" against the raids. The creators tell other people they're "bad" people unless they post videos of themselves condemning the raids. Many are regurgitating the same phrases, comparing jaywalking to illegal immigration, for example. Some users are beginning to question whether the posts are organic or not.

Here's a compilation video of influencers sounding alike. (WATCH)

Many large creators are releasing extremely similar statements where they shame other creators for not… pic.twitter.com/eMN7KUm0Sb — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) June 12, 2025

And they’re all wrong 😂 being undocumented is illegal — CartierFamily (@cartierfamilyZ) June 12, 2025

One poster says she's noticed several of these videos recently and posted one she found. (WATCH)

Absolutely! I saw this a few days ago and have seen 20 or 30 since. pic.twitter.com/gpzsLLoPjM — 🦅 AlaskaBird 🪶 🇺🇸 (@AlaskaBird__) June 12, 2025

They're all saying the same exact thing lmao.



Sheep. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) June 12, 2025

Who is paying them? — James E (@Rook13131) June 12, 2025

I doubt all of them are paid. You have to have quite a few followers and an email in your bio to get an offer like that. Maybe an agency.



A lot of these people are nobodies. 🤷‍♀️ — 🦅 AlaskaBird 🪶 🇺🇸 (@AlaskaBird__) June 12, 2025

Some of these individuals may not be paid, but we’ve seen similar political pushes like this before in Democrat circles.

One commenter says this may be in response to the 'No Kings' protests leftists have planned in several U.S. cities this weekend.

Was starting to pick up on this. There is a lot of money flowing into what’s about to happen this weekend, and somehow I don’t think it’s going to pay off for them. For what it’s worth I’ve been seeing footage on livestreams of people clearly being bussed into LA protests. — P.T. Ward (@HTWardish) June 12, 2025

Pretty interesting angle.



"Make people feel like they're horrible human beings unless they speak out against it." — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) June 12, 2025

That’s the typical left MO though. That’s alway their go to, emotional blackmail. — Wut/da/wold (@wutdawold1) June 12, 2025

Emotional blackmail only works on the weak-minded.

Another commenter says these sound-alike videos remind him of something the Democrat Party did earlier this year. (WATCH)

Wait… I’ve seen this before. pic.twitter.com/bgCtB9Z3N4 — The Facts Dude (@The_Facts_Dude) June 12, 2025

Still can't believe this. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) June 12, 2025

They're even recycling the "cheap fake" lingo! — TruBlueGrl (@TruBlueGrl) June 12, 2025

Wait, you didn’t expect Democrats to have original ideas, did you? They’ll keep doing the same things over and over, no matter how many times it fails. Add this latest stunt to the list.