Same and Lame: Videos Show Pro-Illegal Alien Influencers Using Similar Phrases Against ICE (WATCH)

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 2:15 AM on June 12, 2025
AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, File

Democrats may like organic produce, but they love producing the most inorganic political campaigns we’ve ever seen. The latest appears to be a highly coordinated messaging campaign on TikTok focusing on illegal immigration and using similar statements against ICE raids.

Here’s more background. (READ)

REPORT: There appears to be a coordinated messaging campaign spreading throughout TikTok where large creators have released nearly identical statements on the ICE raids.

Many large creators are releasing extremely similar statements where they shame other creators for not "speaking out" against the raids.

The creators tell other people they're "bad" people unless they post videos of themselves condemning the raids.

Many are regurgitating the same phrases, comparing jaywalking to illegal immigration, for example.

Some users are beginning to question whether the posts are organic or not.

Here’s a compilation video of influencers sounding alike. (WATCH)

One poster says she’s noticed several of these videos recently and posted one she found. (WATCH)

Some of these individuals may not be paid, but we’ve seen similar political pushes like this before in Democrat circles.

One commenter says this may be in response to the ‘No Kings’ protests leftists have planned in several U.S. cities this weekend.

Emotional blackmail only works on the weak-minded.

Another commenter says these sound-alike videos remind him of something the Democrat Party did earlier this year. (WATCH)

Wait, you didn’t expect Democrats to have original ideas, did you? They’ll keep doing the same things over and over, no matter how many times it fails. Add this latest stunt to the list.

