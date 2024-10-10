Gays Against Groomers Founder: America Has ‘Overdosed on Acceptance’
'But JD Vance Is WEIRD'! Gretchen Whitmer's CREEPY AF Mockery of Communion Goes REALLY Wrong (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  3:10 PM on October 10, 2024
AP Photo/Erin Hooley

What the Hell is wrong with Leftist women and Democrats in general? You know what, don't answer that. We're pretty sure we know already ... 

Did Gretchen Whitmer really think mocking Catholic Communion to play political games for Kamala was appropriate or funny in any way? And c'mon, the young girl taking the Dorito just feels creepy. How does this inspire anyone to vote for Democrats?

Not to mention, these are the same hags and weirdos who keep calling JD Vance 'weird'.

Watch:

What a stupid cow.

Oops, can we say that? Stupid cow? Because you know, she is one. 

Oh Hell, if not we'll apologize later. Our bad.

But seriously, she's the stupidest of the stupid cows around and considering she's in the company of Kamala Harris ... that's one dumb heifer.

Democrats love to project their own ugly and crazy onto other people. It's sort of what they do.

It sure looks like it us.

The a-holes who elected her are no better.

Oooh, good catch.

Umm ... we could have gone our entire lives without having that visual.

Bro.

