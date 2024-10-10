'But JD Vance Is WEIRD'! Gretchen Whitmer's CREEPY AF Mockery of Communion Goes REALLY Wrong (Watch)

What the Hell is wrong with Leftist women and Democrats in general? You know what, don't answer that. We're pretty sure we know already ...

Did Gretchen Whitmer really think mocking Catholic Communion to play political games for Kamala was appropriate or funny in any way? And c'mon, the young girl taking the Dorito just feels creepy. How does this inspire anyone to vote for Democrats?

Not to mention, these are the same hags and weirdos who keep calling JD Vance 'weird'.

Watch:

Remember when Gretchen Whitmer called JD Vance weird? pic.twitter.com/rDVPcdIF3X — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) October 10, 2024

What a stupid cow.

Oops, can we say that? Stupid cow? Because you know, she is one.

Oh Hell, if not we'll apologize later. Our bad.

Gretchen Whitmer is probably the single most bizarre and off-putting politician currently in a major American elected office, and given the stiff competition she has that’s really saying something pic.twitter.com/F1RDas7Vpv — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) October 10, 2024

But seriously, she's the stupidest of the stupid cows around and considering she's in the company of Kamala Harris ... that's one dumb heifer.

Democrats love to project their own ugly and crazy onto other people. It's sort of what they do.

Am I mistaken, or is this mocking Catholic communion? I can't imagine any politician being that stupid ... but then again, I can't imagine any other interpretation. https://t.co/C7OMZjV3vz — Ed Morrissey (@EdMorrissey) October 10, 2024

It sure looks like it us.

Michigan has a Catholic Church on just about every corner and LOTS of Catholic schools. This is a stupid move by Big Retch. — O Honey, Bless Your Heart, B.S., By.Ob. (@mirabiledictu86) October 10, 2024

It's sssssoooo edgy to mock Catholicism! I don't know about you but whenever someone does it I roll my eyes. — Mary 🎃 Spooky Ginger 👻 (@mchastain81) October 10, 2024

It's hard to imagine Michiganders re-electing this witch in 2022, after her draconian COVID response; but the sheep have been properly conditioned.



Be afraid.

Very afraid. pic.twitter.com/j1jX3jjFKS — Ben (@AndStrats) October 10, 2024

The a-holes who elected her are no better.

And done with the CCP background photo.

Who is Whitmer messaging with this? — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) October 10, 2024

Oooh, good catch.

You nailed it. They think this is funny. — Patrick Hynes (@patjhynes) October 10, 2024

I think it’s more of a nod to the BDSM segment of undecideds. — Al Myers (@Sleepy_Watchdog) October 10, 2024

Umm ... we could have gone our entire lives without having that visual.

Bro.

