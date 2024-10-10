Ya' Don't SAY?! Catherine Herridge Drops YUGE Receipt on CBS News About RELEASING Interview Transcripts

Since CBS News decided to magically edit Kamala Harris's interview to make her sound less stupid, Trump has understandably requested that the original transcript from said interview be released ...

We're still waiting.

But here's the kicker, CBS News cannot pretend this hasn't been done before - Catherine Herridge has the receipts, as she always does.

As Trump campaign calls on @60Minutes to release “full, unedited transcript” of Kamala Harris interview...



There is precedent.



When I interviewed then President Trump in July 2020 @CBSNews we posted the interview transcript.



This is more complete and NOT… pic.twitter.com/Rb7QU5nwlQ — Catherine Herridge (@C__Herridge) October 9, 2024

Her post continues:

When I interviewed then President Trump in July 2020 @CBSNews we posted the interview transcript. This is more complete and NOT the same as a transcript of the edited TV report. https://cbsnews.com/news/trump-race-face-mask-school-roger-stone/… It's about transparency and standing behind the integrity of the final edit. More reporting in our newsletter Sunday.

So wait, CBS News posted the entire interview transcript for Trump? Surely they'd be happy to do the same thing with Kamala's interview, right? Especially since they care so much about transparency and standing behind the integrity of their reporting.

RIGHT?

Yeah, we know, we're just kidding.

We all know better. Catherine was really the only journalist CBS News had that was worth listening to ...

My guess is they will not release the transcript before the election because:



a. The transcript would make Harris look really bad.

b. The selective edits would make CBS look really bad.

c. Both A & B.



And I’d choose c. — Rochelle Wentz (@rochellewentz) October 9, 2024

Kamala already looks really bad.

CBS News already looks really bad.

But still, fair point.

I 100% support the new Catherine Herridge……… — Mitt🧤Romney is a Hologram (@GlennWhite1) October 9, 2024

She has been, is, and will always be the bomb.

@CBSNews doesnt stand for integrity. They dont even have integrity. Thats why you, @laralogan & @SharylAttkisson no longer work at @cbsnews. Anyone with integrity is forced out. CBS News is leftwing propaganda. — HaroldWren12 (@HaroldWren22) October 9, 2024

They were awful to Sharyl Attkisson when she exposed them for their love affair with Obama and how they worked to try and make sure he was reelected in 2012. Just sayin'.

Trump was smart to tape his full interview with @60Minutes — Fully Vexed (@sfkarenmac) October 9, 2024

Trump knows exactly who these people are and they are not his friends so it only makes sense that he would take certain percautions.

Thank you for being an actual journalist. — Michael McCroskey (@MikeMcCroskey) October 9, 2024

Amen. It's so rare these days.

