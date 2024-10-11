JD Vance's Reaction to Woman SCREAMING at His NC Rally a Reminder of How DAMN Good He Is at This (Watch)

Have we mentioned how much we adore JD Vance because we do, we adore him. And every day we understand more and more about why Trump chose him as his VP.

Case in point:

A woman SCREAMS behind JD Vance at his Town Hall in North Carolina with Danica Patrick.



Vance immediately stops everything only to realize it was just a woman’s chair breaking.



Vance: "You okay, ma'am?"



JD looked like he was ready to rush into the crowd to save someone in… pic.twitter.com/Qd9IV0pQ92 — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) October 11, 2024

His post continues:

JD looked like he was ready to rush into the crowd to save someone in mortal danger.

He’s a good man.

Once a marine always a marine.

What a gentleman, this is truly the party of the people. — Alpha-Bravo (@aburk203) October 11, 2024

Seriously. And when you compare him to the lump of stupid the Democrats have as their VP nominee?

Noticeable difference pic.twitter.com/2dB141ilnh — Just a dude (@Just_A_Dude_AZ) October 11, 2024

JD is a good man just like Trump. They both stop their events to make sure Americans are ok — Cash Loren (@CashLorenShow) October 11, 2024

JD Vance was a great pick for VP.

We need someone ready.

I admit I didn’t know a whole lot about him until Trump, but I understand why he picked JD.



They make a great team to save America! — Ryne Hunter (@HunterRyne816) October 11, 2024

Yup, we feel this one.

Same bro, same.

someone please scream like that behind Tim Waltz. The world needs to see. — Ouch Canada (Marc) 🇨🇦 (@ouch_canada) October 11, 2024

We all know what he'd do. He'd scream like a girl himself and then run and hide. He's not exactly known for running TOWARD a fight.

Its weird having a VP that cares about the people and the people recognize as a qualified candidate. — Di11on (@Di11on3) October 11, 2024

Really weird.

