Barack Obama Has a 'Tough Talk' at Black Voters for Harris Event

JD Vance's Reaction to Woman SCREAMING at His NC Rally a Reminder of How DAMN Good He Is at This (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:50 PM on October 11, 2024
AP Photo/Paul Sancya

Have we mentioned how much we adore JD Vance because we do, we adore him. And every day we understand more and more about why Trump chose him as his VP. 

Case in point:

His post continues:

JD looked like he was ready to rush into the crowd to save someone in mortal danger.

He’s a good man.

Once a marine always a marine.

Seriously. And when you compare him to the lump of stupid the Democrats have as their VP nominee?

Yup, we feel this one.

Same bro, same.

We all know what he'd do. He'd scream like a girl himself and then run and hide. He's not exactly known for running TOWARD a fight.

Really weird.

