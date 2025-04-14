Insane 'Mother Jones' Goes Full Crazy Leftist and Calls for a Ban On ... Dogs

Mother Jones is always wrong and this time is no exception. This time, they are ready to ban dogs.
Dogs have “extensive and multifarious” environmental impacts, disturbing wildlife, polluting waterways and contributing to carbon emissions, new research has found. https://t.co/J2JXsybuSN— Mother Jones (@MotherJones) April 15, 2025
Dogs have “extensive and multifarious” environmental impacts, disturbing wildlife, polluting waterways and contributing to carbon emissions, new research has found.
An Australian review of existing studies has argued that “the environmental impact of owned dogs is far greater, more insidious, and more concerning than is generally recognised”.
While the environmental impact of cats is well known, the comparative effect of pet dogs has been poorly acknowledged, the researchers said.
The review, published in the journal Pacific Conservation Biology, highlighted the impacts of the world’s “commonest large carnivore” in killing and disturbing native wildlife, particularly shore birds.
n Australia, attacks by unrestrained dogs on little penguins in Tasmania may contribute to colony collapse, modelling suggests, while a study of animals taken to the Australia Zoo wildlife hospital found that mortality was highest after dog attacks, which was the second most common reason for admission after car strikes.
In the US, studies have found that deer, foxes and bobcats were less active in or avoid wilderness areas where dogs were allowed, while other research shows that insecticides from flea and tick medications kill aquatic invertebrates when they wash off into waterways. Dog feces can also leave scent traces and affect soil chemistry and plant growth.
So, apparently dogs have a large carbon footprint and they attack birds and that means they should be eliminated. Makes sense.
Sure, run with this one https://t.co/RThQsu8le0— Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) April 15, 2025
Good luck.
Then they came for the dogs… https://t.co/1UosWxh0yJ— Ferg (@christoferguson) April 15, 2025
https://t.co/cYTSfri4fh pic.twitter.com/L5mDjSCkm6— Libby Yochum 🎗️ (@libbyyochum) April 15, 2025
Can you imagine writing this headline? It HAD to be a cat lady. https://t.co/xHmgOqwDpD— Pam D (@soirchick) April 15, 2025
Had to be.
Counterpoint: https://t.co/0S7VxJylKe pic.twitter.com/ewtVDC63Ju— Jonathan Greenberg📟 (@JGreenbergSez) April 15, 2025
We ride at dawn! https://t.co/IdpgKQw8DL pic.twitter.com/j8g82gNGjY— Randy Loves Curling 🇺🇸🥌 (@Damnoldguy) April 15, 2025
They'll never take our dogs from us!
No one really likes you or takes you seriously https://t.co/TjPlGOmzvA— Smoke yer Joyful Cheap Fake (@Jlisa42067) April 15, 2025
It's time they know.
You come for my dogs and you'll never be seen again. https://t.co/xqfa9gJlnW— BatMN (@_BatMN_) April 15, 2025
We'll allow it.
Behold the hill that I will die on. https://t.co/hrywyxXkrH— Toni Angelini Nagle (@AngeliniToni) April 15, 2025
Millions will join you.
Progressives coming after the doggos now?— Megan Novak (@meganjnovak) April 15, 2025
Hard pass. https://t.co/puctNEdC27 pic.twitter.com/XCNhp5ZcZ7
They will never win another election.
Hate speech— Samuel (@Samuel011928460) April 15, 2025
Please report https://t.co/mb72ZJt6gF
Jail them!
