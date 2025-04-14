VIP
I Own a Pit Bull and I Fully Admit Some of My Fellow...
Jury Finds Illegal Immigrant Guilty of Murdering Jogger
'Woman' Says There's Not a Damn Thing Trump Can Do About Him Using...
VIP
Prime Minister Wishes Britons a Happy Nepali New Year
Former Astronaut Corrects CBS Reporter Who Misgendered Human Race
Bill Kristol's RINO Reasoning: Urge Republicans to Embrace Democrats and Thwart GOP Unity
Suspect in Firebombing of Tesla Dealership Is a Member of ‘500 Queer Scientists’
Karmelo Anthony Freed on Lower Bail in Stabbing Scandal as His Minister’s Outrageous...
Harvard ‘Not Prepared’ to Agree to Demands of Trump Administration
VIP
Let's Hash This Out: John Fugelsang DMed Me AGAIN, So I'm Inviting Him...
Colonel Refuses to Display Official Portraits of Trump and Hegseth
'If It's a Fight You Want:' Payton McNabb's Mom NUKES Cory Booker Over...
Vaughn P. Drake, the Oldest Known Pearl Harbor Survivor, Dies at 106
Senator Inspires Shot/Chaser About Criminal Illegals That Makes Dem 'Priorities' MADDENING...

Insane 'Mother Jones' Goes Full Crazy Leftist and Calls for a Ban On ... Dogs

justmindy
justmindy | 10:45 PM on April 14, 2025
AngieArtist

Mother Jones is always wrong and this time is no exception. This time, they are ready to ban dogs. 

Advertisement

Dogs have “extensive and multifarious” environmental impacts, disturbing wildlife, polluting waterways and contributing to carbon emissions, new research has found.

An Australian review of existing studies has argued that “the environmental impact of owned dogs is far greater, more insidious, and more concerning than is generally recognised”.

While the environmental impact of cats is well known, the comparative effect of pet dogs has been poorly acknowledged, the researchers said.

The review, published in the journal Pacific Conservation Biology, highlighted the impacts of the world’s “commonest large carnivore” in killing and disturbing native wildlife, particularly shore birds.

n Australia, attacks by unrestrained dogs on little penguins in Tasmania may contribute to colony collapse, modelling suggests, while a study of animals taken to the Australia Zoo wildlife hospital found that mortality was highest after dog attacks, which was the second most common reason for admission after car strikes.

In the US, studies have found that deer, foxes and bobcats were less active in or avoid wilderness areas where dogs were allowed, while other research shows that insecticides from flea and tick medications kill aquatic invertebrates when they wash off into waterways. Dog feces can also leave scent traces and affect soil chemistry and plant growth.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

So, apparently dogs have a large carbon footprint and they attack birds and that means they should be eliminated. Makes sense.

Good luck.

Had to be.

They'll never take our dogs from us!

It's time they know. 

Advertisement

We'll allow it.

Millions will join you.

They will never win another election.

Jail them!

Tags: DOG ENVIRONMENT MOTHER JONES PROGRESSIVE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Former Astronaut Corrects CBS Reporter Who Misgendered Human Race
Brett T.
Jury Finds Illegal Immigrant Guilty of Murdering Jogger
Brett T.
'Woman' Says There's Not a Damn Thing Trump Can Do About Him Using the Women's Restroom
Brett T.
Suspect in Firebombing of Tesla Dealership Is a Member of ‘500 Queer Scientists’
Brett T.
Colonel Refuses to Display Official Portraits of Trump and Hegseth
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement