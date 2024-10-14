D'OH! TOOL Joe Scarborough ROASTED for Pushing Kamala's LIE About Trump Hiding While ... BLOCKING Replies

Kamala Harris's latest talking point aka LIE is claiming that Trump is not well and so his staff is HIDING him.
No, really.
Stop laughing.
FINE, laugh, we did. Trump is doing rallies almost daily, sometimes more than one every day. He has done multiple interviews, called into shows ...
Maybe Kamala should put the boxed wine down if she keeps confusing Trump with the old man she and other powerful Democrats booted out after he crashed and burned during his debate against Trump.
Ahem.
Oh, and Joe Scarborough pushing her lying about Trump 'hiding' while turning off replies is the icing on top of the stupid Kamala cake.
“Why is his staff hiding him away?” pic.twitter.com/34Ys8stjDE— Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) October 14, 2024
Wow.
“Why did @JoeNBC block replies?” https://t.co/wNdEABvUz3— Dan 🇺🇸 (@danieltobin) October 14, 2024
Because he's a toad.
They're really trying this. Amazing. https://t.co/wDY8TdN2r4— Karol Markowicz (@karol) October 14, 2024
They gotta try SOMETHING.
Must be exhausting carrying all that water, right @JoeNBC ? https://t.co/z0fm2uq8ak— Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) October 14, 2024
Lucky for Joe, he has lots of practice and has built up his stamina when it comes to carrying water for the Democrats ... he should be fine.
Trump is all over the place every day.— RBe (@RBPundit) October 14, 2024
What are these people babbling about? https://t.co/RUdPppIi1m
What BS. Here's how he's hiding this week. @JoeNBC https://t.co/p7kOdUtFaY pic.twitter.com/OcRql9DDLM— RememberNormal (@RememberNormal_) October 14, 2024
Recommended
Yeah, he's totally hiding. Look at that super quiet schedule ...
Heh.
Hahaha.— Snarknado ⚓️ 🇺🇸 (@ZannSuz) October 14, 2024
This is called flailing. https://t.co/3PxaNOYoNS pic.twitter.com/LPeQJFcQ2H
Oof. That will leave a mark.
Speaking of hiding, why hasn’t Kamala Harris held a formal press conference since she became the nominee? It’s been more than 80 days. Why is she hiding her incompetence!? https://t.co/CMh20WPvqr— Nels (@debitking) October 14, 2024
Why are you scared to let people reply? https://t.co/r1NpGzaK19— Quick Time Tweets (@DirkTheDaring3) October 14, 2024
Because he knows he's full of crap.
Iron Law of Woke Projection never misses. https://t.co/zZmY3k3UWY— James Lindsay, anti-Communist (@ConceptualJames) October 14, 2024
Never.
Dude asks why Trump’s staff is hiding g him away but locks comments?— Tandy (@dantypo) October 14, 2024
That’s pure confidence, right there. https://t.co/AWAE1zfzp6
The irony ...
Yeah, nobody ever sees Trump. He's not doing any rallies, or town halls, or responding to any questions from reporters.— Uncultured Purrl (@AmericanPurrl) October 14, 2024
Unlike Harris, who just held a rally at Coachella with somewhere around 100k attendees...
Oh, wait... 🤦♀️ https://t.co/Yr5gLBKp5I
It's like we're all taking crazy pills at this point.
=======================================================================
