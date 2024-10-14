D'OH! TOOL Joe Scarborough ROASTED for Pushing Kamala's LIE About Trump Hiding While ... BLOCKING Replies

Kamala Harris's latest talking point aka LIE is claiming that Trump is not well and so his staff is HIDING him.

No, really.

Stop laughing.

FINE, laugh, we did. Trump is doing rallies almost daily, sometimes more than one every day. He has done multiple interviews, called into shows ...

Advertisement

Maybe Kamala should put the boxed wine down if she keeps confusing Trump with the old man she and other powerful Democrats booted out after he crashed and burned during his debate against Trump.

Ahem.

Oh, and Joe Scarborough pushing her lying about Trump 'hiding' while turning off replies is the icing on top of the stupid Kamala cake.

“Why is his staff hiding him away?” pic.twitter.com/34Ys8stjDE — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) October 14, 2024

Wow.

Because he's a toad.

They gotta try SOMETHING.

Must be exhausting carrying all that water, right @JoeNBC ? https://t.co/z0fm2uq8ak — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) October 14, 2024

Lucky for Joe, he has lots of practice and has built up his stamina when it comes to carrying water for the Democrats ... he should be fine.

Trump is all over the place every day.



What are these people babbling about? https://t.co/RUdPppIi1m — RBe (@RBPundit) October 14, 2024

Yeah, he's totally hiding. Look at that super quiet schedule ...

Heh.

Oof. That will leave a mark.

Speaking of hiding, why hasn’t Kamala Harris held a formal press conference since she became the nominee? It’s been more than 80 days. Why is she hiding her incompetence!? https://t.co/CMh20WPvqr — Nels (@debitking) October 14, 2024

Why are you scared to let people reply? https://t.co/r1NpGzaK19 — Quick Time Tweets (@DirkTheDaring3) October 14, 2024

Because he knows he's full of crap.

Iron Law of Woke Projection never misses. https://t.co/zZmY3k3UWY — James Lindsay, anti-Communist (@ConceptualJames) October 14, 2024

Never.

Dude asks why Trump’s staff is hiding g him away but locks comments?



That’s pure confidence, right there. https://t.co/AWAE1zfzp6 — Tandy (@dantypo) October 14, 2024

The irony ...

Yeah, nobody ever sees Trump. He's not doing any rallies, or town halls, or responding to any questions from reporters.



Unlike Harris, who just held a rally at Coachella with somewhere around 100k attendees...



Oh, wait... 🤦‍♀️ https://t.co/Yr5gLBKp5I — Uncultured Purrl (@AmericanPurrl) October 14, 2024

Advertisement

It's like we're all taking crazy pills at this point.

=======================================================================

Related:

'Got My PERIOD Listening to It': Greg Gutfeld Takes Howard Stern APART for His Kamala Lapdog Interview

Mollie Hemingway ZINGS Tim Walz About His Upcoming 'Man-Focused Media Blitz' and It's SAVAGE Perfection

POLITICO Says Americans Are Too Stupid to Realize They Live in a DREAM Economy Thanks to Biden/Harris

WHOA! Kamala's ACTUAL Performance Review As SF City Attorney Says SO Much and NONE of It's ANY Good (Pic)

JD Vance's Reaction to Woman SCREAMING at His NC Rally a Reminder of How DAMN Good He Is at This (Watch)

=======================================================================