D'OH! TOOL Joe Scarborough ROASTED for Pushing Kamala's LIE About Trump Hiding While ... BLOCKING Replies

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:05 AM on October 14, 2024
AP Photo/Steven Senne, File

Kamala Harris's latest talking point aka LIE is claiming that Trump is not well and so his staff is HIDING him.

No, really.

Stop laughing.

FINE, laugh, we did. Trump is doing rallies almost daily, sometimes more than one every day. He has done multiple interviews, called into shows ... 

Maybe Kamala should put the boxed wine down if she keeps confusing Trump with the old man she and other powerful Democrats booted out after he crashed and burned during his debate against Trump.

Ahem.

Oh, and Joe Scarborough pushing her lying about Trump 'hiding' while turning off replies is the icing on top of the stupid Kamala cake.

Wow.

Because he's a toad.

They gotta try SOMETHING.

Lucky for Joe, he has lots of practice and has built up his stamina when it comes to carrying water for the Democrats ... he should be fine.

Yeah, he's totally hiding. Look at that super quiet schedule ...

Heh.

Oof. That will leave a mark.

Because he knows he's full of crap.

Never.

The irony ...

It's like we're all taking crazy pills at this point.

TRUMP 2024 ELECTION

