Stanley Kubrick's Daughter Uses HER War Face ENDING Lefties Whining About Trump Using 'Full Metal Jacket'

The Left thinks they own entertainment and so anytime Trump or any Republican uses entertainment in a campaign ad, post, heck, even if he just say she LIKES a group or band, the Left screeches that he isn't allowed to use or like it. They assume all of Hollywood is as stupid as they are.

And sometimes, they are wrong and someone in Hollywood isn't or wasn't as stupid as they are.

Case in point, Stanley Kubrick whose DAUGHTER came out swinging at people claiming her dad wouldn't want Trump using footage from 'Full Metal Jacket'.

TO THOSE WHO THINK MY FATHER WOULDN’T HAVE WANTED #TRUMP TO USE FMJ FOOTAGE



Here are my thoughts: I agree in principle that an anti-war movie is incongruous with promoting the idea of a tough non-woke US military and thus war itself - however - these are very dangerous and… https://t.co/0bSXz8nL3V — Vivian Kubrick (@ViKu1111) October 13, 2024

Her post continues:

... these are very dangerous and strange times and thus using this footage is doubtless pure expedience. Because I’m sure the irony of using FMJ footage is not lost on Trump or his team - Trump is always seeking to end wars and use peaceful methods. However, that’s primarily what FMJ is about, the shocking and complicated paradoxes of human nature. And thus, on this tooth and claw planet, you need a very strong military - so I’m going to stick with the idea that FMJ footage was used primarily because of its powerful, realistic portrayal of boot camp, juxtaposed with the entirely demoralizing and inappropriate injection of WOKE ideology into the USA military. Which I agree with myself and which I’m certain my father would have agreed with. Truthfully, I believe my father (who supported Reagan), would very much approve of saving America, indeed the world, from the highly destructive Globalist forces threatening to take over this planet. And if that footage from FMJ helps Trump make the point that the US military needs properly trained, super tough, focused, dedicated warriors, and not introduce the demoralizing effects of woke-ism, and attracting people to join up simply to have their sexual reassignments paid for, then Trump has my blessing. Finally, knowing my father very well, I can assure you he had a profound grasp of how paradoxical human nature is! Which accounts for how at the same time he made anti-war films, he had a great passion for guns (self-defense not hunting) and he had quite a few! My father had a great respect for life - his movies being unimpeachable evidence of his love for life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness! So on that basis, I feel very confident he would be a Trump supporter and would forgive using FMJ incongruously, if it helps the cause of freedom! Capisce?

We love this.

So many.

And her. And her dad. WE ARE JUST SO FULL OF LOVE THIS MORNING.

Wow, so refreshing to see I would consider “Hollywood royalty” — the daughter of one of the greatest film artists of our time, think so rationally and communicate so sensibly. Especially at a time when everyone in the industry is just parroting propaganda 🙏🏼 — Anthony Flores (@tonyflo) October 14, 2024

Thank you for such a clear concise and thoughtful post. Your father left us many gifts, and clearly you are one of those. — Jellenne 🇺🇸🌵🌞 (@jellen805) October 14, 2024

She is as brilliant as her father was. Fruit didn’t fall far from the tree. 🇺🇸🇺🇸 — Dix Handley (@dix_di79430) October 14, 2024

Indeed it did not.

