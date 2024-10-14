BAWK BAWK BAWK! Even TIME Magazine Calls Kamala Out for Hiding from THEM and LOL We're Officially DEAD

WHY IS KAMALA'S STAFF HIDING HER?

Heh.

Sorry, we couldn't help ourselves since Kamala is now accusing Trump's staff of hiding him from the world because he's scared of her or some other happy horse crap. Forget the man never seems to stop, doing multiple rallies in one day sometimes even though there's been at least two attempts on his life, and maybe three.

Advertisement

Guess being a flaming hypocrite DOES have some consequences:

The most damning sentences in this story:



"Harris declined repeated requests for an interview for this story. In contrast, Trump talked about his policy vision with a TIME reporter for 90 minutes across two interviews."https://t.co/KVm9j2KLR4 — Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) October 14, 2024

From TIME:

What she means, according to her aides, is that her goals remain the same—affordable health care, a strong middle class—but she is flexible about how to achieve them. Yet she has skirted the thorough accounting of her policy evolution that Lopez is seeking, in part by speaking infrequently to reporters. When she does do interviews, she mostly favors local media, culture podcasts, or friendly talk shows. Harris declined repeated requests for an interview for this story. In contrast, Trump talked about his policy vision with a TIME reporter for 90 minutes across two interviews. Biden spoke to TIME at similar length before dropping out of the race.

To be fair, TIME has been more than friendly to Kamala Harris, so you'd think she'd feel safe doing an interview with them. Trump has, Biden has, where's Kamala. Again, is her staff hiding her?

What a dolt.

What is Kamala Harris’ staff hiding? Is it that she’s too WEAK and UNSTABLE to lead the United States? — Bojac (@HeartlessBojac) October 14, 2024

Yes and yes.

But, but Kamala told us today Trump is hiding and the Trump team wants to keep him hidden, @FrankLuntz. — TCAinLAX (@TCAinLAX) October 14, 2024

Kamala lies so much she's lucky her pants haven't caught on fire.

Kamala already told us that she grew up in a middle class family. What more could you want? 😆 — Mark (@MarkInvicta) October 14, 2024

We see what he did there.

Do you think it's a smart strategy to refuse interviews for a story about where you stand on issues and how your administration will govern?



Especially with a dead-heat election in 22 days, and undecided voters repeatedly saying the need to hear more from you on the issues? — Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) October 14, 2024

Nope. Especially when it's a friendly rag like TIME.

She doesn’t want to do interviews because she can’t speak without teleprompters.



Proof? Look at what happened this week with softball networks. She’s cratering.



This is the beginning of the end of her campaign. This is what the Democrats get for not having a primary. — Johnny West (@johnnywestt) October 14, 2024

And that's the truth. If someone isn't telling her what to say she simply can't answer questions proving once again she has no place managing a McDonalds, let alone leading the free world.

Advertisement

=======================================================================

Related:

Stanley Kubrick's Daughter Uses HER War Face ENDING Lefties Whining About Trump Using 'Full Metal Jacket'

D'OH! TOOL Joe Scarborough ROASTED for Pushing Kamala's LIE About Trump Hiding While ... BLOCKING Replies

'Got My PERIOD Listening to It': Greg Gutfeld Takes Howard Stern APART for His Kamala Lapdog Interview

Mollie Hemingway ZINGS Tim Walz About His Upcoming 'Man-Focused Media Blitz' and It's SAVAGE Perfection

POLITICO Says Americans Are Too Stupid to Realize They Live in a DREAM Economy Thanks to Biden/Harris

=======================================================================