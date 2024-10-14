Mike Johnson Schools Trump-Obsessed 'Meet the Press' Host on What Voters ACTUALLY Care...
BAWK BAWK BAWK! Even TIME Magazine Calls Kamala Out for Hiding from THEM and LOL We're Officially DEAD

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:25 AM on October 14, 2024
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

WHY IS KAMALA'S STAFF HIDING HER?

Heh.

Sorry, we couldn't help ourselves since Kamala is now accusing Trump's staff of hiding him from the world because he's scared of her or some other happy horse crap. Forget the man never seems to stop, doing multiple rallies in one day sometimes even though there's been at least two attempts on his life, and maybe three.

Guess being a flaming hypocrite DOES have some consequences:

From TIME:

What she means, according to her aides, is that her goals remain the same—affordable health care, a strong middle class—but she is flexible about how to achieve them. Yet she has skirted the thorough accounting of her policy evolution that Lopez is seeking, in part by speaking infrequently to reporters. When she does do interviews, she mostly favors local media, culture podcasts, or friendly talk shows. Harris declined repeated requests for an interview for this story. In contrast, Trump talked about his policy vision with a TIME reporter for 90 minutes across two interviews. Biden spoke to TIME at similar length before dropping out of the race.

To be fair, TIME has been more than friendly to Kamala Harris, so you'd think she'd feel safe doing an interview with them. Trump has, Biden has, where's Kamala. Again, is her staff hiding her?

What a dolt.

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Yes and yes.

Kamala lies so much she's lucky her pants haven't caught on fire.

We see what he did there.

Nope. Especially when it's a friendly rag like TIME.

And that's the truth. If someone isn't telling her what to say she simply can't answer questions proving once again she has no place managing a McDonalds, let alone leading the free world.

=======================================================================

