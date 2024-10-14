WHOA! Bill Clinton Says the Quiet Part OUT LOUD About Laken Riley and...
Harris Agreeing to Fox News Grilling From Bret Baier Can Only Mean 'Panic...
YUP, He HATES Her --> 10 Sources (!!!) Detail 'Tensions' Between Team Harris...
Sunny Hostin of 'The View' Assigns Blame for Reason Kamala Harris Is Not...
Mollie Hemingway Fixes ABC News' Pathetic Spin After JD Vance Embarrassed Martha Raddatz
CO Mgmt Company Sets Record STRAIGHT on Gangs (Illegals) Taking Over Rental Properties...
Biatch PLEASE! White Women WRECK Lea Thompson for Racist, INSANE Rant About Trump...
LET THEM FIGHT! Growing Tensions Between Biden and Team Harris Spell T-R-O-U-B-L-E ......
BAWK BAWK BAWK! Even TIME Magazine Calls Kamala Out for Hiding From THEM...
Mike Johnson Schools Trump-Obsessed 'Meet the Press' Host on What Voters ACTUALLY Care...
'Do Some RESEARCH!' Non-Vetting Democrat Veteran Held Hostage by 'Fake News' Gets Wake-Up...
Stanley Kubrick's Daughter Uses HER War Face ENDING Lefties Whining About Trump Using...
D'OH! TOOL Joe Scarborough ROASTED for Pushing Kamala's LIE About Trump Hiding While...
Liberals Say Trump Is Homophobic. This Group Begs to Differ.

Sit. DOWN! Rashida Tlaib DRAGGED for Defending 'Jihadist Pals' In Hate-Filled Post Attacking Netanyahu

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:10 PM on October 14, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Ever notice no matter how many times Rashida Tlaib goes after Netanyahu she somehow manages not to call out the terrorists who started this? Imagine if she just once called Hamas genocidal maniacs ...

Advertisement

But then that would make her sane and not an unhinged antisemite so we suppose she'll just keep on saying stupid crap like this:

C'mon Michigan, aren't you sick of this horrible woman? There has to be a less hate-filled, terrorist-loving Democrat you all could elect in her place.

Think about it.

And as usual, when we write about Rashida it's not because she's said something awesome and people are praising her for it:

In a common-sense world, yes.

Right? Maybe push Hamas a little bit. You know, the a-holes who started all of this crap.

Recommended

CO Mgmt Company Sets Record STRAIGHT on Gangs (Illegals) Taking Over Rental Properties in DAMNING Thread
Sam J.
Advertisement

Sorry, not even sorry.

Shocking.

=======================================================================

Related:

He HATES Her --> 10 Sources (!!!) Detail 'Tensions' Between Team Harris and Biden in Thread and HA HA HA

CO Mgmt Company Sets Record STRAIGHT on Gangs (Illegals) Taking Over Rental Properties in DAMNING Thread

Biatch PLEASE! White Women WRECK Lea Thompson for Racist, INSANE Rant About Trump Taking LAND from Women

BAWK BAWK BAWK! Even TIME Magazine Calls Kamala Out for Hiding from THEM and LOL We're Officially DEAD

Stanley Kubrick's Daughter Uses HER War Face ENDING Lefties Whining About Trump Using 'Full Metal Jacket'

=======================================================================

Tags: HAMAS ISRAEL NETANYAHU RASHIDA TLAIB

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

CO Mgmt Company Sets Record STRAIGHT on Gangs (Illegals) Taking Over Rental Properties in DAMNING Thread
Sam J.
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
WHOA! Bill Clinton Says the Quiet Part OUT LOUD About Laken Riley and Kamala's Southern Border (Watch)
Sam J.
Biatch PLEASE! White Women WRECK Lea Thompson for Racist, INSANE Rant About Trump Taking LAND From Women
Sam J.
YUP, He HATES Her --> 10 Sources (!!!) Detail 'Tensions' Between Team Harris and Biden in DELISH Thread
Sam J.
Harris Agreeing to Fox News Grilling From Bret Baier Can Only Mean 'Panic Stations at Kamala HQ'
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
CO Mgmt Company Sets Record STRAIGHT on Gangs (Illegals) Taking Over Rental Properties in DAMNING Thread Sam J.
Advertisement