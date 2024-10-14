Sit. DOWN! Rashida Tlaib DRAGGED for Defending 'Jihadist Pals' In Hate-Filled Post Attacking Netanyahu

Ever notice no matter how many times Rashida Tlaib goes after Netanyahu she somehow manages not to call out the terrorists who started this? Imagine if she just once called Hamas genocidal maniacs ...

But then that would make her sane and not an unhinged antisemite so we suppose she'll just keep on saying stupid crap like this:

Genocidal maniac Netanyahu is burning Palestinians alive, bombing hospitals, starving people, and killing aid workers.



When will our country stop funding this madness? When? — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) October 14, 2024

C'mon Michigan, aren't you sick of this horrible woman? There has to be a less hate-filled, terrorist-loving Democrat you all could elect in her place.

Think about it.

And as usual, when we write about Rashida it's not because she's said something awesome and people are praising her for it:

You should urge Hamas to surrender and release the hostages — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) October 14, 2024

Truly amazing.



You will be deported. pic.twitter.com/BF7eoYCuEw — Max 📟 (@MaxNordau) October 14, 2024

In a common-sense world, yes.

Keep coping. Tell your jihadist friends to surrender — Jordan Schachtel @ dossier.today (@JordanSchachtel) October 14, 2024

Right? Maybe push Hamas a little bit. You know, the a-holes who started all of this crap.

When will Hamas release the hostages and surrender? — #CMFL 🌲 (@seeemmeffell) October 14, 2024

Are you kidding, you are the only genocidal person. How you are still in congress is a sick and depraved act that the USA should correct.



Anyone identifying with terrorists should be expelled from congress — JBA Meet me in the Middle extremes are Bad (@AdlerJoelle) October 14, 2024

When the Palestinians release the hostages and Hamas surrenders. Until then, the Palestinians deserve what they get in the war they started times ten. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) October 14, 2024

Sorry, not even sorry.

Shocking.

