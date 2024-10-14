LET'S GOOOOO! MSNBC's Steve Kornacki Breaking Down Kamala Harris’s Decline In Popularity Is GLORIOUS

Kamala Harris is falling in the polls.

Even MSNBC can't protect her from her own reality.

It's a beautiful thing, don't you think?

MSNBC’s Steve Kornacki Breaks Down Kamala Harris’ Decline In Popularity As Election Day Approaches https://t.co/ccyE9mAO8Y — Tammy Bruce (@HeyTammyBruce) October 14, 2024

For once, Kamala's timing is PERFECT.

From The Daily Caller:

The poll found Trump’s retrospective approval rating faring better than President Joe Biden’s by 5 points, indicating that Harris is from an unpopular administration. “I think Harris is weighted down by being part of an unpopular administration. Joe Biden’s approval rating in our poll sits at 43% and to put this in perspective, we also checked the retrospective job approval rating for Donald Trump, asking voters right now thinking back to Trump’s presidency, do you approve or disapprove of the job he did,” Kornacki said. “A 48% approval rating for Trump retrospectively, notably, that is better than Trump ever did in our poll when he was actually president. So Trump perhaps benefiting from a little bit of a warming of attitudes towards his presidency after the fact and again, that’s 5 points better than Biden’s current approval rating in our poll.”

In other words, once people were reminded of who she REALLY is the honeymoon was OVER.

Could be a bit of this too . . . pic.twitter.com/IEthq9NYg3 — God's Girl (@Rachel22Queen) October 14, 2024

This. So much this. ^

Kamala didn't earn it, she didn't get there on her own, so she's really not sure what the Hell do to now that she's there.

That is her campaign all summed up in one brutal meme.

*chef's kiss*

