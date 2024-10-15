OOPSIE! Kamala's Spokesman's Attempt to Downplay TENSIONS with Biden Only Makes Things Loo...
YOU Allowed It! JD Vance OWNS MN Dem Rep. for LYING About His Minneapolis Comments in HEATED Back & Forth

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:25 AM on October 15, 2024
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Remember when Democrats tried to make Trump the bad guy for calling a s**t hole city a s**t hole? Guess we're supposed to be more concerned about what a Republican calls the city than we are about what living in a s**t hole is doing to the people who live there.

Imagine if the media, Lefties, and Democrats cared as much about ACTUAL PEOPLE as they do big mean words?

Case in point:

Because it is a city in decline.

But then again, that's not what Vance said.

Look at that. The Democrat partially responsible for letting the city of Minneapolis go to s**t is mad at Vance for being honest about the city.

Vance shot back:

And boomity.

Damn, he's so good at this.

Aww, that Tim is always a helper, ain't he?

THIS THIS THIS.

That's what Democrats do best.

