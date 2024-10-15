YOU Allowed It! JD Vance OWNS MN Dem Rep. for LYING About His Minneapolis Comments in HEATED Back & Forth

Remember when Democrats tried to make Trump the bad guy for calling a s**t hole city a s**t hole? Guess we're supposed to be more concerned about what a Republican calls the city than we are about what living in a s**t hole is doing to the people who live there.

Imagine if the media, Lefties, and Democrats cared as much about ACTUAL PEOPLE as they do big mean words?

Case in point:

VP nominee JD Vance visited Minneapolis on Monday and portrayed it as a city in decline, echoing Trump’s comments about Detroit. “The story of Minneapolis is coming to every community across the [U.S.] if we promote Kamala Harris to president,” Vance said. https://t.co/YoZ5olnTt9 — Ryan Faircloth (@RyanFaircloth) October 14, 2024

Because it is a city in decline.

But then again, that's not what Vance said.

Shame on you @JDVance for coming to our community and calling us a city in decline.



George Floyd’s murder and COVID’s destruction occurred under your emperor’s reign, and you’ve done NOTHING to help.



Take your fear-mongering freak show back to lovely Cleveland. https://t.co/AZswoADoOv — Dean Phillips (@deanbphillips) October 14, 2024

Look at that. The Democrat partially responsible for letting the city of Minneapolis go to s**t is mad at Vance for being honest about the city.

Vance shot back:

I never used the phrase "city in decline." It was editorializing from a journalist.



What I did say: Minneapolis has suffered greatly. And not because of "George Floyd's murder," but because politicians like you allowed rioters to loot and burn, causing $500 million in damage. https://t.co/H4yIKDWYsA — JD Vance (@JDVance) October 15, 2024

And boomity.

If you want to let people burn down cities, harass police officers, and allow violent crime to nearly double, vote for Dean's buddy Kamala Harris.



If you want to support our law enforcement and the people who depend on them for safety, vote for Donald J. Trump. — JD Vance (@JDVance) October 15, 2024

Damn, he's so good at this.

Yup they did this 👇 pic.twitter.com/RoY8ND5GiW — Paratrooper Brady 🇺🇲 (@82ndairborneBT) October 15, 2024

Tim can help point out the problem: pic.twitter.com/goNZHr8edm — Bojac (@HeartlessBojac) October 15, 2024

Aww, that Tim is always a helper, ain't he?

The choice is clear.



Trump and Vance must win in 21 days. — Real Defender🇺🇸 (@real_defender) October 15, 2024

THIS THIS THIS.

Funny how they will attack you over comments you didn’t even say when you weren’t involved in Minneapolis during this time period, yet won’t say one thing about their city actually burning 🔥 — Kylie Jane Kremer (@KylieJaneKremer) October 15, 2024

That's what Democrats do best.

